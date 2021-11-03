If you want fierce cheekbones like the ones Angelia Jolie has in “Maleficent,” try using synthetic modeling wax to achieve the look.

Which Maleficent costume for adults is best?

If you are wild about the raven-clad Disney villain Maleficent, then no other costume will do. Whether you prefer the cartoon or the live-action version, the best Maleficent costume for adults should include a long, mostly-black gown with a collar or a collared cape, along with a headpiece.

A top pick for the best Maleficent costume is the Maleficent Costume for Adults by Harry Cosplay. Make sure to add the accessories for a more magnificent Maleficent costume.

What to know before you buy a Maleficent costume for adults

Versions of Maleficent

You can select from a couple of Maleficent versions for your costume inspiration. The classic cartoon version from “Sleeping Beauty” dons a black, purple and magenta caped dress with a purple-lined collar. Her headpiece sports thick, short horns, and her staff includes a single glass ball. Often you will see her raven Diablo perched atop her staff or shoulder.

The live-action version of Maleficent from the film “Maleficent” includes an all-black dress, collared cape and headpiece with longer, thinner horns. She also holds a staff with a glass ball, a raven and occasionally sports black wings.

Included items

When you pick up a Maleficent costume for Halloween or other occasion, it will likely include a long gown with a built-in collar or a dress with a long, collared cape. You may also get the horns, but people sometimes swap them out for something more detailed with a custom fit.

Optional accessories

While Maleficent is often seen with her staff, raven and wings, they are not usually included with the Maleficent costume. The benefit of this is it gives you the option to pick up a more affordable choice, and you can build it up as your budget allows.

If you’re looking to upgrade the cartoon version of your Maleficent costume, you can pick up a high-quality Maleficent headpiece, a Diablo-clad staff and a cape for when it gets cold. However, if you are on the hunt for live-action Maleficent costume accessories, you’ll want to consider a sleek headpiece, long-lasting bright red lipstick, a raven, a more realistic staff or a pair of black wings.

What to look for in a quality Maleficent costume for adults

Dress construction

Look for clean lines where the pieces of your Maleficent costume are sewn together. You should also look for hidden zippers for easy dressing and laundry instructions that are suitable to you. Check for frayed edges, as they often mean the fabric is cheap and falling apart. Lastly, you should try photographing yourself with your camera’s flash on while wearing the outfit, as that will give you a good idea if the fabric is transparent.

Headpiece details

You will want your Maleficent costume horns to fit well and stay put. If you go with a full headpiece, it is likely to be made of latex or fabric. Latex is an excellent option as it will form to the crown of your head. If it is made of fabric, it should include a way to adjust it so it fits snugly. Otherwise, you can opt for a headband with horns, which often makes it easier to find a great fit. You should also ensure that the horns are filled with foam or fabric to keep them upright.

Authentic Disney

If you want the most authentic Maleficent costume specifications, you should go with a product that Disney has officially licensed.

How much you can expect to spend on a Maleficent costume for adults

You will spend $40-$136 for the main part of your Maleficent costume.

Maleficent costume for adults FAQ

How can you create a sleeker Maleficent costume?

A. Try pairing a feather shawl with Maleficent horns and a little black dress.

Is there a sexy Maleficent costume adults can wear?

A. Try the Queen of Darkness costume by Dreamgirl.

What’s the best Maleficent costume for adults to buy?

Top Maleficent costume for adults

Maleficent Costume for Adults by Harry Cosplay

What you need to know: It is a quality Maleficent costume for adults who want a truly stunning ensemble at a great price.

What you’ll love: It’s a live-action-inspired Maleficent costume in all-black matte satin that includes a floor-length gown, a full cape with a pointed collar and a headpiece. It is available in sizes S-2XL, but they can customize the fit for you if you need it.

What you should consider: It is not an officially licensed product by Disney.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Maleficent costume for adults for the money

Deluxe Maleficent Costume for Adults by the Disguise Store

What you need to know: This is a long, fitted Disney-cartoon-inspired Maleficent costume for adults.

What you’ll love: This officially licensed classic Disney Maleficent costume has purple accents at the collar and includes a matching headpiece. It’s a pullover-style faux-leather dress that is hand-washable and available in sizes S-XL.

What you should consider: It does not include any zippers, so you will need to pull your dress over your head before doing your hair and makeup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Deluxe Disney Maleficent Costume by The Disguise Store

What you need to know: This classic, long and flowing Maleficent costume has purple and pink accents and a headpiece.

What you’ll love: It’s an officially-licensed Disney cartoon Maleficent costume for adults. It comes with a hand-washable, floor-length, black tunic that is loose, with one size fitting most people. It boasts purple and pink accents and comes with an attached collar and foam headpiece.

What you should consider: You will need to belt it if you prefer a fitted look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

