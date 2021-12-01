Which Kwanzaa candles are best?

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, many people celebrate Kwanzaa as a way of honoring African culture and community. Kwanzaa is a Swahili word that means “first.” This week-long holiday is modeled after African harvest celebrations that honor the first fruits of a harvest.

One of the celebratory rituals of Kwanzaa involves the lighting of seven candles to affirm the seven principles of the holiday. Three green candles, three red candles and one black candle are placed in a kinara (candle holder), and one is lit each day to celebrate the seven principles.

If you’re looking for the best Kwanzaa candles, these slow-burning, handmade Kwanzaa Pure Beeswax Candles are created from renewable sources and can be customized to any height.

What to know before you buy Kwanzaa candles

What is Kwanzaa?

In 1966, Dr. Maulana Karenga, an activist and educator, founded the holiday to reaffirm and restore African heritage, community and culture. The holiday is modeled after African harvest celebrations and is not tied to any specific religion. It lasts for seven days and focuses on seven different principles known as the Nguzo Saba:

Umoja: Unity

Unity Kujichagulia: Self-Determination

Self-Determination Ujima: Collective Work and Responsibility

Collective Work and Responsibility Ujamaa: Cooperative Economics

Cooperative Economics Nia: Purpose

Purpose Kuumba: Creativity

Creativity Imani: Faith

What do Kwanzaa candles represent?

The seven candles are known as the mishumaa saba. Each candle represents a different principle. The black candle represents unity and is the first candle to be lit. The three red candles represent self-determination, cooperative economics and creativity. The three green candles represent collective work and responsibility, purpose and faith.

The red candles are placed to the left of the black candle and the green candles to the right. After lighting the black candle, the candles are lit from left to right.

Where do you put Kwanzaa candles?

The candles are placed in a kinara (candle holder) which sits on the mkeka (straw mat). All the material objects used in a Kwanzaa celebration symbolize a part of African heritage. The kinara represents the African people and the mkeka represents tradition and history.

What to look for in quality Kwanzaa candles

Shape

Traditionally, Kwanzaa candles are taper candles. These candles last for about 10 hours and come in various colors. Kwanzaa candles are black, green and red. These candles cannot stand on their own, so make sure to use a candle holder for support.

Material

Most taper candles are made with beeswax or paraffin wax. Soy wax is not strong enough to support the shape of a taper candle.

Paraffin wax is a petroleum by-product made when crude oil is refined into gasoline. It is sturdy, inexpensive and comes in a variety of colors and melting times. Although it is sturdy and inexpensive, paraffin wax is not good for the environment and can create harmful toxins when burned.

Beeswax is a dense, slow-burning wax that does not require any chemical processing in its creation. When burned, beeswax releases helpful negative ions that can reduce pollutants in the air. Beeswax candles are the preferred choice for your Kwanzaa candles.

Holder

The kinara is an important part of the mishumaa saba ritual. Consider finding a holder that signifies community or family. It needs to hold all seven candles at once and give each candle enough room to safely burn over time.

How to light Kwanzaa candles

Lighting the seven candles is a central part of Kwanzaa. Take time to properly set up the kinara, mkeka and mishumaa saba to get the most of the holiday.

Prepare the kinara. Before the holiday starts on the evening of Dec. 26, purchase or make a kinara that can hold all seven candles. Place the kinara on the mkeka and surround it with other symbols of the holiday. The holder and mat can be set in any place of your choosing. Find a safe and central spot in your home to ensure Kwanzaa remains a focal element of the week.

Before the holiday starts on the evening of Dec. 26, purchase or make a kinara that can hold all seven candles. Place the kinara on the mkeka and surround it with other symbols of the holiday. The holder and mat can be set in any place of your choosing. Find a safe and central spot in your home to ensure Kwanzaa remains a focal element of the week. Prepare the mishumaa saba. For the candle-lighting ceremony, you need three red candles, three green candles and one black candle. Tall taper candles work best.

For the candle-lighting ceremony, you need three red candles, three green candles and one black candle. Tall taper candles work best. Put your candles in the kinara. The black candle goes in the center, the three red candles to the left of the black candle and the three green candles to the right.

The black candle goes in the center, the three red candles to the left of the black candle and the three green candles to the right. Light the candles. After sundown, gather the family around the Kinara. The candles do not need to be lit at a certain time, just after the sun has gone down. On the first night, you light the black candle. From there, you light the candles each subsequent night from left to right. Each night you will light the candle or candles that were previously lit before lighting the new candle.

After sundown, gather the family around the Kinara. The candles do not need to be lit at a certain time, just after the sun has gone down. On the first night, you light the black candle. From there, you light the candles each subsequent night from left to right. Each night you will light the candle or candles that were previously lit before lighting the new candle. Be safe. At the end of each night, make sure the candles are out. You do not want to leave them burning overnight for fire safety reasons.

At the end of each night, make sure the candles are out. You do not want to leave them burning overnight for fire safety reasons. Other rituals and ceremonies. Each household celebrates Kwanzaa differently. Other rituals may include drinking from the unity cup, calling out phrases of community and discussing what each principle means to you.

How much you can expect to spend on Kwanzaa candles

Candles range in price from $20-$70 depending on wax quality and design.

Kwanzaa candles FAQ

What are other symbols of Kwanzaa?

A. There are seven symbols of Kwanzaa. Mishumaa saba represents the seven principles of the holiday and are held in the kinara, which represents the African people. The other symbols are mazao (crops to represent the harvest), mkeka (the mat to represent tradition and history), muhindi (the corn to represent the children and the future), kikombe cha umoja (the unity cup to represent unity) and zawadi (gifts to represent love and the labor of the parents and the commitment of the children).

What is the healthiest candle to burn?

A. Beeswax is naturally made from the caps of honeycombs and burns clean. They are also long-lasting, release a pleasant natural scent and help keep the air in your room clean.

What candle burns the longest?

A. Beeswax and soy wax are the two longest-lasting candle waxes. Soy wax is not ideal for Kwanzaa candles though, as it is not as sturdy as beeswax.

What are the best Kwanzaa candles to buy?

Top Kwanzaa candles

Kwanzaa Pure Beeswax Candles

What you need to know: These handmade beeswax candles are high quality, slow-burning and made from renewable sources.

What you’ll love: You can customize the height of these candles to fit your needs.

What you should consider: These candles are on the expensive side and may be low in stock.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Kwanzaa candles for the money

Kwanzaa 365 Candle Set

What you need to know: These hand-dipped, 10-inch candles are clean-burning, so they are smokeless.

What you’ll love: These candles are unscented, dripless and cost-efficient.

What you should consider: They burn faster than other candles and may come in mismatched sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kwanzaa Candles with Holder

What you need to know: This kinara and candle set is a great option for personal use or smaller Kwanzaa celebrations.

What you’ll love: These candles come with a candle holder.

What you should consider: The kinara is smaller, meaning the candles are closer together. Sometimes the wax from one candle can drip onto the base of another.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lilliana Winkworth writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.