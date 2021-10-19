Best Halloween toddler pajamas

For a fun and festive photo, consider buying Halloween pajamas for the whole family!

Which Halloween toddler pajamas are best?

As a kid, the excitement of Halloween begins long before October 31, and there is no better way to bring in the spooky fun than by snuggling up in a cozy new pajama set. With a variety of designs ranging from cartoon skeletons to friendly ghosts, there are plenty of options for the whole family. If you are looking for a comfy set of Halloween pajamas for your toddler, our top choice is the Little Hand Glow in the Dark Pajamas.

What to know before you buy Halloween toddler pajamas

Sets

Every great pajama set comes with two key pieces: a top and a bottom. To ensure that your toddler gets the best Halloween pajamas, be sure to consider the style of the pajama set.

Tops: When it comes to tops, there are a variety of neckline and sleeve-length options. Toddler tops can come with a crewneck, collared or U-neck neckline and sleeves can vary from short, 3/4-length or long sleeves.

Materials

Pajamas are made to be soft and cozy, and everyone has a preference when it comes to pajama materials. To ensure the best Halloween for your toddler, be sure to consider which materials will be the most comfortable for their skin.

Cotton: Cotton is a great option for affordability and comfort. Cotton can be found in jersey, flannel or organic weaves and is used in a wide range of styles. This natural, allergy-friendly option is incredibly breathable and gets softer with each wash. However, cotton does tend to wear at a faster rate than other fabrics, so it may not be the most sustainable option.

Sizing

When considering a Halloween pajama set for your toddler, be sure to consider your child’s size and growth. Everyone knows that toddlers are always changing and growing, and an ideal pajama set will incorporate design aspects that account for some growth. Elastic waistbands and stretch material fabric blends are great features that help ensure your child’s pajama set will fit longer.

What to look for in quality Halloween toddler pajamas

Graphics

The best part of Halloween pajamas is the variety of fun and spooky design options. When considering which graphics to choose, be sure to consider the style and features of the design.

Some design methods, such as ink-printed garments, may crack or peel over time. Other methods, such as embroidery, may incorporate patterns or sequins that unravel or fall off in the wash. No matter what graphic pajamas you chose, be sure to consider the durability and comfort of the design method.

Design features

Designed to be fun, cozy and cute, many Halloween pajama options come with extra built-in features that make them more festive and kid-friendly. With multiple pockets, button-ups or zippers some pajama set options capitalize on being easy to wear. Other sets may be designed with thumbholes, hoods or footie bottoms, making them fun options that keep kids warm during chilly October nights.

Another great pajama option is a kids onesie. These one-piece pajamas are comfortable, easy to wear and most are designed to double as a costume.

How much can you expect to spend on Halloween toddler pajamas?

You can expect to spend anywhere from $15-$35 on a Halloween toddler pajama set. Pajamas that have more features or higher-quality graphics tend to cost a bit more than a standard Halloween pajama set.

Halloween toddler pajamas FAQ

Which pajama fabric is the warmest?

A. The warmest fabric option is flannel. This cotton-based weave locks in heat and is sure to keep your child warm on even the coldest nights.

What is the best fabric for a child with sensitive skin?

A. When it comes to sensitive skin, there is no better option than organic cotton. This lightweight, natural fabric is allergen-friendly and usually has no added chemicals.

What are the best Halloween toddler pajamas to buy?

Top Halloween toddler pajamas

Little Hand Glow in the Dark Pajamas

What you need to know: This glow-in-the-dark pajama set is great for getting kids into the Halloween spirit

What you’ll love: This pajama set is highly-rated by both parents and kids alike. Made with machine washable cotton and an elastic waistband, these pajamas fit comfortably and are suitable for sensitive skin. With five different glow-in-the-dark options, many kids will love these pajamas.

What you should consider: To get the most out of the glow-in-the-dark print, try exposing the set to sunlight. The UV exposure helps increase the glow-in-the-dark features of these pajamas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween toddler pajamas for the money

Carter’s Simple Joys 3-piece Halloween Pajamas

What you need to know: This affordable three-piece pajama set is perfect for toddlers who like to mix and match.

What you’ll love: This highly-rated pajama set is 100 percent cotton and comes with two different matching shirt and bottom options. The lightweight, breathable fabric is machine washable. With vibrant colors and a variety of graphic options, you are sure to find a set you’ll love.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with shrinkage after drying. It is recommended that consumers wash this set on a delicate setting and use low heat when drying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuddle Club Kids Onesie

What you need to know: Made of soft fleece, this onesie is perfect for kids who enjoy dressing up year-round.

What you’ll love: This onesie has an easy-to-use zip enclosure, making it easy for kids to dress themselves. With machine-washable fleece and an added hood, this onesie is sure to keep your toddler warm and cozy. With over twenty different costume options—from an avocado to a unicorn—any child can find their perfect costume.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with the zipper getting stuck after running the onesie through the dryer. It is recommended that consumers air-dry the onesies after washing on a delicate cycle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

