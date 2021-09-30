Best Halloween party decoration

A Halloween-themed prop table is a nice touch for photo ops, especially for guests who are underdressed or not in costume.

Which Halloween party decoration is best?

Hosting a memorable Halloween party requires a great theme, crowd-pleasing food and drinks and, of course, quality Halloween decorations. Some will opt for scary Halloween party decorations, while others prefer their Halloween decor to be seasonal yet cute. The top choice for Halloween dinner party decorations is this pack from Decorlife. However, there are a number of other creepy Halloween party decoration options that party guests will find both frightening and fun.

What to know before you buy a Halloween party decoration

Disposable Halloween party decorations

Single-use Halloween party decorations include balloons, streamers, banners, table covers and tableware. A number of disposable decorations are constructed from plastic and are not biodegradable. Consider choosing eco-friendly decorations such as biodegradable-balloons, recycled paper streamers and cardboard tableware. Eco-friendly party decorations cut down the excessive landfill waste associated with single-use Halloween party decorations made of plastic.

Reusable Halloween party decorations

High-quality Halloween decorations that are durable enough to be reused may be pricey upfront but can pay for themselves over time. Reusable decorations can be passed down through generations and offer a nostalgic Halloween vibe with a vintage feel. There are a number of options when it comes to reusable Halloween party decorations, including Halloween coffins, cake stands, serving platters, cups, plates and more.

When to put up Halloween party decorations

The most popular time to start decorating a home for Halloween is within the first week of October. Consider the scale of Halloween party decorations when deciding on a timeline for decorating. Some Halloween party themes require more time and effort to execute than others. Also remember to order Halloween party decorating kits early because they tend to sell out the closer it gets to the October party season.

What to look for in a quality Halloween party decoration

Scary Halloween party decorations

Gore, blood and other scary props are the foundation of scary Halloween party decorations. While scary decorations are great for adults, they may be too scary for children. Basic scary Halloween party decorations include skeletons, ghosts, spiders, cobwebs and witches. Keep in mind, overdone scary Halloween party decorations lose their scary effect. Keep it simple and focus on one scary theme.

Halloween diner party decorations

Halloween dinner party decorations are complemented by traditional Halloween food and make the perfect party duo. Dinner party decorations that work for a variety of Halloween themes include pumpkin vases, cauldrons and farmhouse-style fall decor. Centerpieces are a great option for hosts to express their creativity at a Halloween dinner party. Food such as caramel apples and pumpkin pies look great on Halloween-themed decor. Don’t forget to serve a signature Halloween-themed beverage like witches’ potion punch or a vampire’s kiss cocktail.

DIY Halloween party decorations

Many Halloween decorations require some degree of assembly. For instance, Halloween party decoration banners will most likely need to be strung together prior to hanging. Then there is pumpkin carving, the ultimate DIY Halloween party decoration. Other decorations that are easily hand-crafted include spiderwebs, spooky dolls and lanterns. There is no shortage of blogs with detailed instructions to create one-of-a-kind DIY Halloween party decorations with materials found around the house or easily purchased from retailers.

How much you can expect to spend on a Halloween party decoration

Disposable kits cost $10-$30, depending on the number of decorations included. Expect to spend slightly more on reusable Halloween party decorations, especially tableware and serving plates.

Halloween party decoration FAQ

What should be included in Halloween party favor bags?

A. A small themed gift bag is an excellent addition to any Halloween party. Children’s Halloween party gift bags typically include a handful of candy, toys and other trinkets, such as stickers. Adults also appreciate themed party favors such as bags of popcorn, alcohol shooters and Halloween-themed necklaces or glasses.

How difficult is it to make a Halloween-themed balloon arch?

A. Balloon arches look impressive and are a great addition to any Halloween party. Fortunately, balloon arches are relatively easy to make. Purchasing a basic balloon kit that utilizes regular balloons and mounts to a table is the simplest way to execute a professional-looking Halloween-themed balloon arch for less than $50.

What’s the best Halloween party decoration to buy?

Top Halloween party decoration

Decorlife Halloween Party Decorations

What you need to know: A variety pack of traditional Halloween party decorations includes a banner, tassels, castle backdrop, bats, wire lanterns, spiderwebs and balloons.

What you’ll love: This comprehensive decoration kit is a time saver because it includes everything needed for standard Halloween party decorations.

What you should consider: All of the decorations are disposable and will most likely not be usable next year.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween party decoration for the money

Hipeewo Halloween Party Decorations

What you need to know: This set has everything you need to decorate for a children’s Halloween party including a banner, table covers, balloons, themed props and crafts.

What you’ll love: It includes a variety of party favors for children’s goodie bags and Halloween candy.

What you should consider: This kit is ideal for a kids’ party but is too childish for an adult Halloween party.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spooktacular Creations Halloween Party Decoration Set

What you need to know: This is the perfect decoration set for a zombie-themed Halloween party for adults and includes bloody table covers, weapon garland, bloody clings and caution tape.

What you’ll love: It is a great value for realistic zombie Halloween decorations that adult guests will find scary.

What you should consider: These decorations are too scary for kids and intended for adults-only Halloween parties.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elizabeth Foley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.