Best Halloween leggings

Whether as part of a costume or as the main attraction, Halloween leggings make a fun and festive wardrobe choice for this thrilling holiday.

Which Halloween leggings are best?

Leggings are one of the most versatile wardrobe pieces that an individual can own. They are available in a multitude of sizes, colors and patterns, making it easy to pair them with any look. Leggings are not reserved solely for everyday styles. In fact, leggings are often an important component of many Halloween costumes.

With so many legging options available, it is helpful to know which feature the best fit and style. The Lululemon Wunder Under leggings have many great qualities that make them the best choice. Their comfort, shape retention, hidden waistband storage pocket and practical post-holiday use are qualities that have earned them this top honor.

What to know before you buy Halloween leggings

How well do they fit?

Arguably, the biggest issue with leggings is finding the proper fit. Cheaply made pairs usually have the worst overall fit. Whether initially, or after the first wash, leggings can either shrink or lose elasticity. When planning to wear Halloween leggings for women as part of your costume, the last thing you want to think about is being uncomfortable.

Avoid the hassle by ensuring that you purchase from a quality brand. Also, rather than purchasing standard sizing, consider whether plus-size Halloween leggings will fit your body more comfortably. Using these tips will prevent you from having to readjust your leggings repeatedly.

Do they match your look for Halloween?

Although this may seem like an obvious consideration, be sure that your chosen leggings match your costume. It is far too easy to click on the wrong size or color when shopping online. Before hitting the “purchase” button, double-check that the leggings you are ordering match your expected description. Taking a few extra seconds can save you the hassle of returning and reordering (or worse yet, not having the leggings you need in time for Halloween).

Can you use them after Halloween?

Purchasing quality leggings means that you’ll likely be spending a decent amount of money. Instead of buying a pair that you can only wear for one day, order leggings that you can wear throughout the year. While this isn’t always possible (especially if Halloween-themed leggings are your costume), it is possible when you need to purchase a solid color.

As you browse available options, decide which features will matter to you after Halloween draws to a close. Attend yoga class frequently? Order leggings that are designed for this purpose. Prefer wearing leggings when out on a walk or run in the neighborhood? Built-in pockets and pouches can be extremely useful.

What to look for in quality Halloween leggings

Comfort

There are plenty of pairs available online that have scratchy material, odd proportions and other design issues. Fundamental problems like these can cause a pair of leggings to be incredibly uncomfortable.

Even if you only plan to wear your Halloween leggings for one evening, ensure you are purchasing a comfortable pair. Soft material and an unbeatable fit can help you enjoy this fun holiday to the fullest.

Shape retention

One aspect many individuals forget to consider when buying women’s leggings is shape retention. Quality leggings have the ability to maintain the same shape from day one — no matter how many times you wear them. Prevent stretching and distortion by looking for leggings that feature shape retention.

Pockets

Undeniably, the most useful feature that a pair of leggings can have are pockets and/or pouches. Easily conceal items such as credit cards, house keys, car keys and your ID. Not only is this helpful when attending a Halloween party or going trick or treating with your little ones, but it is also essential when wearing these leggings to yoga class, or when on a walk or run.

How much you can expect to spend on Halloween leggings

The price for Halloween leggings has a significant range. You can expect to spend $12-$138 depending on the brand.

Halloween leggings FAQ

What are the three most important features in a pair of leggings for Halloween?

A. Look for a pair of leggings that matches your costume, fits your body shape well and has features that are important to you (e.g. pockets).

Aside from being part of the costume, are there functional reasons to wear leggings on Halloween?

A. Yes. In northern climates, the weather can quickly turn chilly this time of year. Leggings can help keep you warm without sacrificing style. Also, leggings that have built-in pouches or pockets can store essentials, eliminating the need to carry a wallet or handbag.

What are the best Halloween leggings to buy?

Top Halloween leggings

Lululemon Wunder Under Yoga Pants High-Rise

What you need to know: Despite being the priciest option on the list, Lululemon’s Wunder Under leggings are designed with top-tier features, comfort and style.

What you’ll love: Lululemon’s Wunder Under leggings are available in an expansive range of colors and sizes, making it easy to match them to your Halloween costume. This pair features a waistband that can hold cards and keys. The waistband is also created in a way that won’t dig into the skin.

What you should consider: Ranging from $98-$138 (depending on size and color), these leggings are costly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween leggings for the money

Leggings Depot Premium Quality Cotton Blend Stretch Jeggings

What you need to know: Available in an impressive number of sizes and colors, these jeggings are an affordable choice.

What you’ll love: Leggings Depot Jeggings are available in 44 colors/styles. There is also a good selection of plus-size offerings — extending through size 3X.

What you should consider: Some colors are not available in plus sizes, and you have to wash these leggings by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

White Mark Women’s Super Soft Printed Leggings

What you need to know: White Mark offers a one-of-a-kind selection of printed leggings that are extremely soft.

What you’ll love: They come in unique prints (including one with a sly and spooky kitty) that will fit well with a number of Halloween costumes.

What you should consider: All styles of leggings from this brand must be hand-washed. Also, the one-size-fits-all offering only extends to size 12.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Valerie Jacobsen writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.