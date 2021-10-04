As a product, Halloween hats are as vast as they come, so knowing what you want to do with your Halloween costume first may be a good indicator of what Halloween hats best suit the overall outfit.

Which Halloween hats are best?

Looking for the best Halloween hat can be an intimidating task, especially if you don’t have a specific target in mind. Still, the best Halloween hats are simply those that work best for the user, so consider if you have a particular plan for your costume — or if the Halloween hat will be the entire costume.

Those considering a Halloween hat that is fun, funny and a bit goody will be challenged to do better than this Jacobson Hat Company Lobster Hat, a simple, hilarious costume choice at a reasonable price.

What to know before you buy a Halloween hat

Costume

While one’s overall costume may not necessarily require a specific Halloween-themed hat, sometimes the hat might be just the right embellishment. For example, matching a witch hat with a spooky cloak can help tie any costume together.

Size

Unless you’re looking for the best Halloween costumes for babies, you’re going to need a Halloween hat that actually fits on your head. Still, many Halloween hats for kids do offer a smaller size, while those for adults may either include a specific hat size, or more likely a one-size-fits-all determination that works for the average person.

Material

Halloween hats come in a wide variety of materials, including plush, plastic, fabric and even rubber and many more. Each material may come with its own considerations. For example, a plush Halloween hat that covers the face may be too hot for some users, or hats with latex in the construction may present allergy concerns.

What to look for in a quality Halloween hat

Comfort

Ultimately, beyond impressing your friends and family with a great Halloween hat and costume, comfort likely will dictate whether you just show up with your hat on or whether keep it on for the entire gathering. The material, weight and fit all will play a role, and buyers are advised to try on any potential Halloween hats before purchasing to see how they feel.

The right theme

The point of a given Halloween costume can vary, with a number of amazing Halloween costumes taking a less scary and more funny or entertaining approach to the classically creepy holiday. Others may prefer a scary approach, which should be considered when searching for the best Halloween hats. For instance, if you plan to be a witch, then a good Halloween witch hat can either round out a really funny witch costume or help you scare people if it’s a spookier headpiece.

Reusable

Buying a Halloween hat that you can use on other occasions, or at least for multiple Halloweens, offers benefits. Halloween hats aren’t hard to come by these days, and while many may be tempted to buy a new costume each year, Halloween apparel that’s reusable is both a nod toward sustainability and toward making it easier for you to pull together a costume next time.

How much you can expect to spend on a Halloween hat

Depending on the type of hat you want and where you buy it, prices can vary significantly. While a number of cheap Halloween hats might be just $5 or so, hats for more in-depth Halloween costumes can cost up to $60, with some movie-ready Halloween hats costing even more.

Halloween hat FAQ

Can Halloween hats be substituted for full Halloween costumes?

A. Absolutely! Although some may not prefer to dress up for Halloween, you can still avoid overdoing it by simply getting a Halloween hat to make up your whole costume. This is obviously easier and cheaper and eliminates any effort that would go toward maintaining a costume at an event and from Halloween to the next.

Are certain Halloween hats better than others?

A. The best Halloween hat is a highly subjective determination, and will largely depend on a person’s preferences and needs.

What’s the best Halloween hat to buy?

Top Halloween hat

Jacobson Hat Company Large Red Plush Lobster Halloween Hat For Costume

What you need to know: This goofy lobster hat is a great way for a crustacean enthusiast to get into the Halloween spirit. It features a soft, red plush set of claws that wrap around the wearer’s head.

What you’ll love: On top of being fairly affordable, this lobster hat weighs just under 4 ounces, and its design gives a hilarious take on a Halloween costume. The softness of the material provides comfort if worn throughout trick-or-treating or out to a party.

What you should consider: Some users reported that this hat did not fit very well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween hat for the money

Beistle Black Soft Satin Witch Halloween Hat Trick or Treating Party Accessory

What you need to know: Few Halloween costumes are more classic than a witch, and no witch can be at their best without a proper witch hat.

What you’ll love: This simple headpiece comes as a single or in a pack of three, and it’s made of soft black satin with the classic wonky witch-hat brim. It also weighs just about an ounce and a half and is easy to wear for long periods of time.

What you should consider: It is a very cheap Halloween hat and will do the trick, but some users said they didn’t like how the material on the hat was made.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DALIX Dad Halloween Hat Cap Embroidered with Simple Ghost On Front

What you need to know: If you want to get into the Halloween spirit (no pun intended) but with a more casual take on your costume, this affordable baseball cap with a ghost logo is stylish enough to be worn year-round.

What you’ll love: Featuring a simple embroidered ghost on the front, it’s a perfect on-theme dad cap. The hat is made from 100 percent cotton and is easily adjustable. It’s also available in 22 different colors.

What you should consider: This hat is more for those not wearing a traditional costume and is more expensive than the cheapest Halloween hats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

