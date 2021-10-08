Best Halloween earrings

If some pairs of earrings irritate your ears, you might have an allergy to the metal used in the earrings.

Which Halloween earring is best?

Having cute Halloween earrings to wear is a fun way to get in the holiday spirit at work, school or even while running errands. Whether classic Halloween is your style or you prefer something spookier, there are a variety of styles of earrings available. The ​​Rosemarie Collections Dancing Skeletons Halloween Earrings are a fun pair of Halloween earrings that combine both cute and scary elements.

What to know before buying Halloween earrings

Sets vs. individual pairs

Halloween earrings are available in sets or as individual pairs. If you’d like a variety of earrings to last you the entire season, then buying a set is a good choice. Many sets come with anywhere from nine to 20 pairs of earrings. Sets of earrings often offer a variety in shape, pattern and style.

If you’re only looking for a pair to wear on Halloween night with your costume or getting higher quality earrings is one of your concerns, consider buying an individual pair. Earrings that come in a single pair often last longer because they are made from better materials and have a more durable construction.

Ear sensitivity

Have you ever noticed that some pairs of earrings irritate your ears? If you have, then you might have an allergy to the metal used in the earrings. Nickel is a common metal in a lot of cheaper earrings and is one of the most common metals to cause an allergic reaction. If you have sensitive ears, look for earrings that say “nickel free.” Sterling silver or platinum are also good options for sensitive ears.

Weight

Check an earring’s weight before you purchase a pair. The feel of heavier earrings weighing down earlobes bother many people. As a rule, the larger the earrings the more they weigh. However, there are some larger earrings you can find that are made from lighter materials. Faux leather or plastic make for much lighter earrings than those with heavier metal elements.

What to look for in a quality Halloween earring

Materials

You can find Halloween earrings made from plastic, metal and faux leather. Plastic and metal earrings often are shaped like Halloween characters, whether they are studs or dangle earrings. Faux leather earrings are usually pear shaped and have Halloween patterns printed on them.

Styles

You can find earrings in a variety of styles. Halloween stud earrings are a popular choice, along with dangle earrings and drop earrings. If you purchase stud and dangle earrings, you can layer them for a fun mix and match look.

Classic Halloween Elements

For the lover of all things classic Halloween, there are many cute Halloween earrings that feature pumpkins, ghosts, witches and other Halloween characters. These often come in sets of multiple pairs and will have all the Halloween-themed designs you could want.

Spooky Elements

If spooky is more your style, there are Halloween earrings that feature creepier elements. You can find earrings with skeleton hands, gothic pictures, bloody knives, spiders and skulls. Spookier earrings are more often sold in individual pairs.

Familiar characters

Have a favorite Halloween fandom? There are cute Halloween earrings that feature familiar characters. You can find Halloween earrings of villains from modern horror films, Disney movies and classic Halloween literature, such as Count Dracula.

How much you can expect to spend on Halloween earrings

For simple, lightweight earrings, you can buy a set of nine pairs for around $10. If you want higher-quality materials or a statement piece, then you can expect to pay closer to $20 for one pair.

Halloween earring FAQ

How do you clean your earrings?

A. You can keep the backs of your earrings clean by wiping them down with alcohol wipes or a cotton pad soaked in hydrogen peroxide. Be careful to not get moisture-sensitive materials, like faux leather, wet.

Where can you wear Halloween earrings?

A. You can wear your Halloween earrings for more than just trick-or-treating with little ones. They are a cute way to get into the holiday spirit the whole month of October. Wear your earrings to work, school or on a fall date night. Because Halloween earrings can be a fun statement piece, you can wear them with casual jeans, a dress or even business casual.

What’s the best Halloween earring to buy?

Top Halloween earring

​​Rosemarie Collections Dancing Skeletons Halloween Earrings

What you need to know: This pair of statement earrings features a dangling skeleton holding a pumpkin trick-or-treat bag.

What you’ll love: The earrings come in four different colors: glow in the dark, gold, silver and hematite. Enameled with cute accent colors, the skeleton and pumpkin have adorable detailing. They are 4.25 inches in length.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported these earrings are heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween earring for the money

Hicarer Halloween Stud and Dangle Earrings

What you need to know: This set comes with nine pairs of fun Halloween earrings.

What you’ll love: There are drop, dangle and stud earrings included in this pack that you can easily mix and match. The earrings depict pumpkins, spiders, ghosts, cats, bats and skeleton hands. They are great for wear at a party or throughout the Halloween season.

What you should consider: There are rare reports of receiving duplicate earrings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AIDSOTOU Pairs Faux Leather Earrings Set

What you need to know: This set has 16 pairs of earrings in different Halloween patterns.

What you’ll love: These earrings have a variety of fun Halloween designs, including pumpkins, ghosts, witches, skeletons, cats and spiders. They are made of high-quality faux leather. The hook is nickel-free and should not bother sensitive ears.

What you should consider: A few purchasers reported that earrings were much larger than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

