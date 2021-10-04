For a fun and low-stress Halloween with your baby, make sure you take pictures at the beginning of the night, so you don’t worry about them getting messy or taking parts off before you capture the memory.

Which funny Halloween costumes for babies are best?

One of the most exciting parts of your baby’s first few fall seasons is getting to dress them up on Halloween. You can incorporate them into a family-wide costume, or give them their own special and hilarious outfit.

The best funny Halloween costume for babies is the Newborn Baby Crocheted Yoda Outfit. Not only is it funny, cute and great for photoshoots, but it’ll keep your baby warm and cozy in late October.

What to know before you buy a funny Halloween costume for babies

Group or Individual Costume

If your family is all dressing up in the same theme, you’ll want to choose a costume for your baby that fits in with everyone else. If you have multiple children, it can sometimes be easier to coordinate and buy the costumes as a bundle. Some ideas are bunches of fruit or characters from the same show or movie. If the members of your family like to each do their own thing, you have many more options to choose from for your baby. If you have older kids who want their own costume theme, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Current trends

If you’re someone who keeps a close eye on trends and likes to have the coolest baby on your Instagram feed, you may want to base your baby’s costume on what’s popular. New movies and cartoons are always a safe bet, as well as any popular foods, such as ramen cups or avocados. If you’re into the more edgy side of what’s trendy, try a villain from a horror movie or an iconic monster character.

Bodysuit or full costume

Infant costumes usually are available as either comfy onesies and hats or full costume sets with multiple accessories. Onesies will be the most convenient and comfortable, especially for fussy babies or those who don’t like to have a lot touching them at once. Full costumes, however, can be a lot of fun for photoshoots.

What to look for in a quality funny Halloween costume for babies

Sizes

Baby costume sizes are typically measured in a range of months or years. If your baby is walking around and going trick-or-treating with the rest of the family, it’s important to make sure their costume isn’t too big, so they don’t trip and fall. Their costume should fit correctly for the most part, but a little extra room can keep them warm and cozy if you’re holding on to them most of the night. Funny baby girl costumes and boy costumes usually come in the same sizes.

Costume type

Silly animals, nostalgic celebrities and even food become hilarious when put on a giggly baby. If your child doesn’t have an issue with hats or wigs, these can make a great addition to the overall look. Consider if your child has any sensory issues before choosing a costume for them.

Additional accessories

Accessories with a baby costume can be a lot more to handle, but they can add a lot to a costume. Common ones include hats, ears, jewelry or gloves. Prepare for most of these to come off by the middle of the night and be ready to keep track of them if you’d like to use the costume again.

How much you can expect to spend on a funny Halloween costume for babies

Baby costumes typically range from $10-$30, depending on the quality and amount of accessories included.

Funny Halloween costume for babies FAQ

Are baby costumes washable?

A. Most baby costumes are washable, either by hand or by machine. Onesies are usually machine-washable, while ones with synthetic parts may need to be dry cleaned. Always check the tag before cleaning.

Can you match baby costumes with adult ones?

A. Some baby costume manufacturers have matching ones for adults, but if not you may need to do your own searching or get a little creative with craft supplies.

What’s the best funny Halloween costume for babies to buy?

Top funny Halloween costume for babies

Newborn Baby Crocheted Yoda Outfit

What you need to know: A soft and breathable costume that’s great for pictures and family “Star Wars”-themed ensembles.

What you’ll love: This beautifully handmade costume is skin-friendly and great for bigger babies. It includes a hat, robe, socks and gloves. One set option includes a crocheted lightsaber. It fits 0-12 months. A soft belt holds the costume together.

What you should consider: The set with the robe doesn’t include the lightsaber and vice versa. It’s too big for some newborns.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top funny Halloween costume for babies for the money

Subway Sandwich Blanket Costume with Hat

What you need to know: This soft sandwich wrap blanket comes with a hat with stick-on felt vegetables for babies up to 18 months.

What you’ll love: This is a suitable costume for all genders. The blanket is 100% cotton and washable. It’s great for swaddling and can be used again and again, even after Halloween. It’s great for family photos and affordably priced.

What you should consider: The hat is too big for many babies’ heads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wittle Werewolf Infant Costume

What you need to know: This spooky and adorable werewolf costume can fit babies from 12 months to 24 months and is perfect for families who enjoy the creepy side of the holiday.

What you’ll love: It includes a fur character hood, flannel shirt, pants and boots. The fur is high quality and the clothes are roomy enough to layer for warmth. The hood fits snuggly when the front fabric is folded under. The costume is true to size without being restrictive.

What you should consider: The material is thin and some customers found the hood to be inconvenient or bothersome.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Anabelle Weissinger writes for BestReviews.

