Best Aladdin costume for adults

Which Aladdin costumes for adults are best?

Costume hunting for adults can be tricky, especially when deciding to dress as such an iconic character as Aladdin. From Halloween parties to cosplay conventions, there are tons of opportunities for adults to enjoy this classic and lovable character. Whatever your event is, there’s an Aladdin costume out there to fit your needs! A top costume is the Mens Arabian Folk Hero Costume.

What to know before you buy an Aladdin costume for adults

The occasion you are choosing to dress up for will greatly impact which Aladdin costume is right for you. Are you entering a costume contest? Attending a cosplay convention? Planning a Halloween party? With the edition of Jasmine, Aladdin can also make a great couples costume! There are a few things to look out for when selecting an Aladdin costume for adults.

Fabric

Since fabrics are the main component of costumes, they should be the first thing that you consider when choosing a costume. The most frequently used fabrics in costumes are cotton and polyester. Costumes made of cotton require more maintenance and may shrink in the wash, but they also provide greater warmth and can also be more comfortable for those with sensitive skin. Polyester is low maintenance and doesn’t wrinkle, but it provides little heat retention and less breathability. Think about what fabrics best suit your needs before committing to a purchase.

Costume sizing

Costume sizing generally runs on a small-to-large scale rather than a number scale and can be notoriously hard to decipher. Be sure to consult any available sizing guides and measure yourself with a measuring tape to help determine the best fit possible. Skimming reviews can also be helpful, as users will often state whether or not a costume fits true to size.

How much you can expect to spend on an Aladdin costume for adults

You can expect most Aladdin costumes to start at $20 and max out around $200.

Aladdin costume for adults FAQ

Why don’t all suitable costumes use the name “Aladdin” in the title?

A. Due to licensing issues, the name “Aladdin” is not always used in the title of costumes that are still perfectly suitable if you’re trying to depict the character. In fact, the story of Aladdin traces itself back many centuries and to numerous retellings, so you don’t need to be faithful to the popular Disney movies. When shopping, think about the Aladdin that you are trying to portray, and match your costume to that vision.

Are props included?

A. Most Aladdin costumes do not include props that are not directly a part of the costume. This includes things such as magic genie lamps and flying magic carpets, which are sold separately by most retailers that also carry Aladdin costumes. Remember, props can be a fun plus, but they are not required to pull off a successful costume.

What are the best Aladdin costumes for adults to buy?

Top Aladdin costume for adults

Mens Arabian Folk Hero Costume

What you need to know: This costume’s layered, multidimensional look and ability to draw in compliments are things you’re sure to love.

What you’ll love: This costume comes in five separate pieces, consisting of a vest, hat, shirt, pants and waist sash that makes this costume look complex without breaking the bank.

What you should consider: This costume only comes in two sizes — small/medium and large/extra-large — which gave some users fitting problems.

Top Aladdin costume for adults for the money

Ainiel Men’s Arabian Prince Costume Aladdin Street Rat Suits

What you need to know: This costume is simple and classic, giving you a fun and recognizable costume without any frills.

What you’ll love: You won’t have to break the bank to look great.

What you should consider: A shirt is not included, so you will either have to provide your own or go without.

Top Arabian Prince Aladdin costume for adults

starfun Men’s Adult Arabian Prince Aladdin Street Rat Prince Ali Costume

What you need to know: You need to check the size chart before making the order to make sure the best fit.

What you’ll love: This costume comes with a top, cloak, belt, pants and a hat. It has 3 high-quality print and fine tailor details.

What you should consider: Some costumers say that the hat is too small for them and they needed to gat a different one.

Top no-effort Aladdin costume for adults

Aladdin Shirt

What you need to know: This printed T-shirt has a large return on fun and effectiveness with little effort.

What you’ll love: Inclusive sizing from S-3XL makes it easy to find a comfortable fit that both looks and feels great.

What you should consider: Production time can be up to ten days before shipping.

Top live-action based Aladdin costume for adults

Adult Aladdin Cosplay Costume Pants Outfits Halloween Costume Cosplay for Men

What you need to know: This costume portrays the Aladdin from the live-action 2019 film rather than the animated 1992 film.

What you’ll love: If you want to feel less like a kid’s movie character, this costume will do the trick!

What you should consider: It does not include Aladdin’s cap.

Top live-action based Aladdin costume for the money

Disguise Men’s Aladdin Deluxe Adult Costume

What you need to know: This costume offers a cheaper but still-accurate portrayal of the 2019 film adaptation of Aladdin.

What you’ll love: You’ll get a fantastic value for a low price with this costume. The extensive sizing chart provided will also help you find the perfect fit.

What you should consider: Sizing is limited, and some users reported the headpiece missing.

Worth checking out

Men’s Arabian Prince Street Rat Costume for Adults Includes Hat, Shirt, Vest, Belt, Pants

What you need to know: This faithful portrayal is great for taller wearers and has high production quality.

What you’ll love: With long sleeves and thick fabric, this costume is a great choice for anyone who will be out in cooler weather. Also included is a clip to help secure the cap in place.

What you should consider: It only comes in two “fits all” sizes.

