Best 3-foot Christmas tree

The tallest Christmas tree ever to decorate Rockefeller Center in New York City was a 100-foot Norway spruce from Killingworth, Connecticut, that was displayed in 1999.

Which 3-foot Christmas tree is best?

It’s quite possible to enjoy Christmas without a giant tree displaying every ornament you’ve ever fancied. It might even be necessary if you live in a small space. Thankfully, there are lots of small trees on the market that measure about 3 feet tall. They look just as festive as larger trees but require much less open space for display, and are much easier to store.

One excellent option is National Tree Company Artificial Snowy Concolor Fir Christmas Tree. This pre-lit tree comes in a cute burlap bag so it will be ready to display right out of the box, whether you add ornaments or not.

What to know before you buy a 3-foot Christmas tree

Flexibility

One major plus to getting a tree in the 3-foot range is that it will look good either on a tabletop or on the floor. Once you get below this height, you’re truly in tabletop range, and a tabletop tree can look odd on the floor. A 3-foot tree looks great in either spot. You can also easily move a small tree if you change your mind on location. Moving it will take a minute or two, unlike a large tree, which will take a lot more time and effort.

Price

Generally speaking, a smaller tree comes with a smaller price tag. There are premium versions of everything, but if you look at the same style of tree side by side in different sizes, the smaller tree will cost less, leaving you with more money for other things.

No boundaries

A smaller tree is a great opportunity to try a style you aren’t sure about. You may love the idea of a pink Christmas tree, but it might not create the cozy family Christmas feeling your family wants. Put a 3-foot pink tree in your office or den and then have a more traditional tree in the living room. The investment is relatively small to do both.

What to look for in a quality 3-foot Christmas tree

Unlit vs. pre-lit

Many of the trees in this size range come with lights already in place, but if you enjoy the process of choosing and arranging lights on your tree, you can find options for that too. There are lots of 3-foot trees that feature fiber optic lighting as well, so the needles themselves glow rather than separate lights.

Width

Within the 3-feet-tall tree range, you can find very narrow trees that essentially look like saplings in a forest, and you can find very thick trees that are almost as wide as they are tall. It’s worth paying some attention to both dimensions in order to fit the tree into the perfect spot in your home.

Natural vs. modern

Lots of the smaller trees come with flocking, which makes the tree appear covered in snow. You can even find some with pine cones or berries that look like they came right out of the forest. At the other end of the spectrum, you can find trees in almost any color, including neon blue.

How much you can expect to spend on a 3-foot Christmas tree

Trees in this range tend to cost about $40-$60. There are cheaper and more expensive versions, depending on whether or not the tree includes lighting and other desirable features.

3-foot Christmas tree FAQ

How do you decorate a small tree?

A. This is largely a matter of personal taste, but some designers offer helpful tips like opting for smaller, lighter ornaments and securing your tree to the wall so it doesn’t tip over.

What’s the best time of year to buy a Christmas tree?

A. This can vary depending on a lot of factors, but many experts say the last few days leading up to Christmas is best, for real or fake trees, at least in terms of cheaper pricing.

What’s the best 3-foot Christmas tree to buy?

Top 3-foot Christmas tree

National Tree Company Artificial Snowy Concolor Fir Christmas Tree

What you need to know: The burlap bag and included lighting make setup a breeze, and it already looks great even if you don’t decorate it further.

What you’ll love: The lights use batteries for power, so you can put this tree almost anywhere without fussing over where to plug in. They’re also on a timer so you don’t have to remember to turn this tree on and off.

What you should consider: One drawback with all pre-lit trees is that the bulbs wear out eventually, and re-stringing lights can be a pain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 3-foot Christmas tree for the money

Goplus Unlit Christmas Tree

What you need to know: A tree this bold isn’t for everyone, but it might be fun for a change of pace.

What you’ll love: The price point is so low you may decide to invest in different colors too. These might be fun for Halloween or Christmas.

What you should consider: Your usual set of ornaments likely won’t work on this tree, and you have to buy and string your own lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Andover Mills Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This tree comes with its own pot and looks very much like a growing plant.

What you’ll love: The lighting is designed to keep shining even if one bulb burns out, and there are base locks to prevent bulbs from falling out. There are over 400 branches for all your ornaments.

What you should consider: This one is a bit more expensive than many of the same size.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

