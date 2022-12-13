Larger dogs need toys that can stand up to heavy chewing and won’t make a mess on the off-chance that the toy breaks.

Which 7 gifts for dog lovers are best?

Seeing your little friend happy and excited after you’ve given them a new toy is one of the purest loving feelings you can experience. It’s the best to see their little tails wagging when they see that you have something for them, and to see them run around with and play with their new toy is an endless source of joy. They give you all kinds of happiness, so it’s good to give them things that will keep them healthy, comfortable and active.

What makes a good gift for dog lovers?

Dog toys

Dogs are animals with a lot of energy and need toys that can help get them excited and tuckered out. If you don’t provide your dog with enough entertainment you’re going to end up with a mess somewhere in the house one way or another. Luckily, there are all kinds of toys for dogs that serve to remove all that destructive energy from your pup. The toys that work best have squeakers and mimic their natural prey but aren’t flimsy enough to be destroyed after rough play. Larger dogs need toys that can stand up to heavy chewing and won’t make a mess on the off-chance that the toy breaks.

Dog care

People who love their dogs want to make sure that they’re comfortable and healthy. That means that they can always use tools to help keep their canines groomed and feeling their best. Anything from brushes, to medication, to food and furniture can be a good buy for them. They notice when you take steps to care for their health, too. They definitely don’t understand what or why you’re doing it, but they know it’s because you’re caring for them. A dog’s comfort determines how well they bond with you, so make sure not to neglect basic needs.

The 5 best gifts for dog lovers

Chuckit! Ultra Rubber Ball and Classic Launcher

What you need to know: The extension of your arm means you can throw farther and don’t have to bend over to pick it up.

What you’ll love: It feels great to launch a tennis ball and see your dog run after it. This is a great toy for dogs that need help getting rid of all that energy.

What you should consider: It might not be a good fit for smaller dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Classic Kong Dog Toy

What you need to know: There’s a hollowed out center where you put treats.

What you’ll love: Your pup will spend hours working at this toy to try and get the tasty treats inside. It also makes an interesting fetch toy since its strange shape makes it bounce randomly.

What you should consider: The hole only fits smaller-sized dog treats. If your dog treats are bigger, you can’t use them with this toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Blazin’ Safety LED USB Rechargeable Dog Collar

What you need to know: This rechargeable dog collar looks cool during the day and makes your dog very visible at night.

What you’ll love: No more trying to guess where your dog is after you let them out at night! You’ll be able to see this vividly bright collar from far away.

What you should consider: You need to remember to charge it now and then or the light will go out and you’ll have a harder time finding your dog.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

FurHaven Plush And Suede Orthopedic Sofa Dog Bed

What you need to know: Not every dog gets their own bed, especially not one that’s actually supportive of their joints. This bed is made to help even the oldest pooch feel comfortable.

What you’ll love: This ultra-comfortable dog bed will keep your pooch in good health. The orthopedic support will ensure they start each day invigorated and rested.

What you should consider: This bed is not recommended for dogs who like to chew a lot, due to the foam filling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

MULTIPET Loofa Squeaker Mat Soft Plush Dog Toy

What you need to know: There are so many squeakers in this toy that when one pops it’s no big deal, they can just move on to squeaking one of the other 12. It’s a flat toy that won’t break open and spill stuffing everywhere.

What you’ll love: As soon as your dog pops a squeaker, they still have another squeaky to play with in this toy. It’s flat and has no stuffing, but each section of its torso is full of the squeaks dogs love.

What you should consider: Dogs may love to play with this toy, but it can be noisy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

