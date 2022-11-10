What are the hottest holiday toys for kids in 2022?
The holidays are the most magical time of the year when families gather and the aroma of freshly baked cookies wafts through the air. For parents and those with little ones on their Christmas list, seeing the joy of children may be the best part of the holidays, even if it means strolling the aisles of busy stores to find the perfect gift. As a bonus, retailers are slowly releasing their holiday gift guides to help you figure out what’s trending this year. So, whether you’re looking for toys or tech, here are the 100 best gifts for kids this holiday season.
Tech and video games
For on-the-go gaming, no handheld device is better than the Nintendo Switch Lite. It features a built-in control pad and comes in a variety of colors to suit any style. With unlimited games of all levels, it’s fun for all ages. Sold by Amazon
Kids love to be just like adults, and this smartwatch is a top age-appropriate option that lets kids do more than just tell time. In addition to an alarm and stopwatch, it also features a calculator, camera, voice recorder, games and a motion sensor. Sold by Amazon
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset
Since it’s 40% lighter than comparable gaming headsets, this one will be comfortable all day. It features a noise-canceling microphone that reduces background and ambient noises and audio controls in the headset for convenient adjustments. Sold by Amazon
These Airpods are perfect for kids who have a long commute, watch videos on their tablet or just want to listen to music. And they ensure parents don’t have to listen to every TikTok video. They feature active noise cancellation and adaptive transparency mode to reduce or let in background noise. Also included is a charging case and lanyard loop. Sold by Amazon
All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet
From reading books to playing games to watching videos, this tablet does everything a kid needs. Plus, parents can feel safe with the easy-to-use controls that allow adults to set limits, block inappropriate sites, approve downloads and more. Sold by Amazon
Other top tech and video games deals
- X Rocker Pro Series H3 Black Leather Floor Video Gaming Chair
- Minecraft Plush Toys
- ProCase Flip Cover and Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch Lite
- Nerf Super Soaker Fortnite HG Water Blaster
- Segway Ninebot S Kids Electric Scooter
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
- VTech KidiZoom PrintCam
- 3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Pen Set for Kids
- Threeking RC Robot Toy
- Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set
- Drawing Tablet
- Echo Show 5 2nd Generation Kids
- The One Smart Piano Keyboard
- Force1 UFO 4000 Mini Drone
- Obuby Toys Walkie Talkies
Toys
Little Live Pets Mama Surprise with Guinea Pig and Hutch
As one of this season’s hottest toys, kids will love this interactive toy that features a surprise element. After nurturing the mama guinea pig, put it back into the hutch and wake up to three new babies. Sold by Amazon
Lego Minecraft The Crafting Box
Minecraft fans will love this Lego set with over 500 pieces that let kids create adventures from the real Minecraft world. It comes with popular mini-figures, including Steve, Alex, Creeper, pig and zombie. Sold by Amazon
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball
This interactive toy combines magic and surprises in one exciting toy that won the 2022 Toy of the Year award. Kids use a magic wand to create a fortune-telling pet that plays games and casts spells. Sold by Amazon
With this fort kit, kids can use their imagination to build a castle, tunnel, rocket and more fun forts. It comes with 44 sticks and 25 balls that are effortless to reposition, deconstruct and put back together again. Sold by Amazon
Gabby’s Dollhouse Cakey Kitchen Set
Toys inspired by popular TV shows are trending this year, and fans of “Gabby’s Dollhouse” will love this play kitchen. It features over 20 sounds and phrases and stands over 3 feet tall. Sold by Amazon
Other top toys
- Lego Friends Forest House Building Kit
- Tobbi 12V Lamborghini Electric Ride-on Car
- Squishmallows Official 8-inch Plush Mystery Box
- Dan and Darci Professional Rock Tumbler Kit
- Tamagotchi Original 25th Anniversary
- Barbie Doll Cutie Reveal Llama Fantasy Series
- Nerf Disruptor Elite Blaster
- KidKraft Grand Gourmet Wooden Play Kitchen
- CoComelon Official Musical Bedtime JJ Doll
- Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter
- Melissa & Doug Deluxe Wooden Multi-Activity Play Table
- 5 Surprise Foodie Mini Brands
- Squishmallows 14-inch Brown Tiger with Crown Plush
- KidKraft Pirate’s Cove Wooden Ship Play Set
STEM and educational
National Geographic Geode STEM Kit
Learn about geology and have fun discovering treasures with this kit. Included are 10 geodes, safety goggles, display stands and a learning guide. Sold by Amazon
Harry Potter Paperback Box Set
Experience spellbinding magic and excitement through reading, thanks to the Harry Potter books. It comes with all seven books in a gorgeously designed box. Sold by Amazon
This telescope is straightforward enough for kids to understand and powerful enough to view the moon, stars, Jupiter and more. It also comes with 10mm and 25mm eyepieces. Sold by Amazon
Osmo-Coding Starter Kit for Fire Tablet
Kids will feel like they’re playing a game with this coding kit. It features three games from beginner to advanced levels that let kids create music, puzzles and more. Sold by Amazon
Magna-Tiles Arctic Animals 25-Piece Set
Even a toy as simple as magnetic tiles promotes mental growth in kids with STEM concepts and critical thinking skills without using a screen. Sold by Amazon
Other top STEM and educational deals
- Lego Chain Reactions Activity Kit
- A Series of Unfortunate Events Books 1-13
- Meccano Super Construction Motorized Building Set
- Ruko 1088 Smart Robot
- Crystal Growing Science Experimental Kit
- K’NEX Oodles of Pals Building Set
- Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Kids Microscope
- National Geographic Earth Science Kit
- Magformers XL Cruisers Set
- PicassoTiles 80-Piece Race Car Track Building Set
- Magic Tree House Collection Books 1-28
- Flower Garden Building STEM Toy
- Sillbird STEM 12-in-1 Education Solar Robot
- Magformers Vehicle Wow Set
- Thames & Kosmos Mega Cyborg Hand STEM Experiment Kit
Board games
Alderac Entertainment Group Cascadia
Take a journey to the Pacific Northwest while creating a harmonious ecosystem and fulfilling wildlife goals. It’s recommended for kids over 10 years old and takes between 30 minutes to an hour to complete. Sold by Amazon
Ravensburger Minecraft: Builders & Biomes
Experience Minecraft without screens, thanks to this adventurous game. It’s straightforward to learn and lets up to four people play at a time. Sold by Amazon
Days of Wonder Ticket to Ride First Journey
While collecting cards and creating train routes is exciting for young kids, it also teaches kids how to strategize and think critically. Plus, this game is suitable for the whole family. Sold by Amazon
This game comes with three complete Pokemon TCG decks that have 60 cards each and a two-player game board. Lead your team in a heads-up battle against another trainer to see who wins. Sold by Amazon
Those who enjoy nature will love this board game that allows users to explore the best national parks in the United States. While it’s suitable for kids as young as 8, even adults will want to participate. Sold by Amazon
Other top board game deals
- Hasbro Gaming Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins
- Connect Four
- Skillmatics Guess in 10 Animal Planet
- Monopoly Junior
- Richard Scarry’s Busytown
- Gamewright Outfoxed!
- Hasbro Hi Ho! Cherry-O
- PlayMonster Yeti in My Spaghetti
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends Yahtzee Junior
- Catan Family Edition
- Hungry Hungry Hippo
- Hasbro Gaming Clue Junior
- Ravensburger Disney Villainous
- ThinkFun Zingo Bingo
- Educational Insights The Sneaky, Snacky Squirrel Game
- Hasbro Gaming Guess Who?
- Hasbro Gaming Candy Land
Toddlers
Paw Patrol True Metal Movie Pack of 6 Collectible Toy Cars
From Marshall to Chase to Skye, this collection includes six colorful toy cars from the beloved Paw Patrol movie. The cars feature working wheels and metal material. Sold by Amazon
Melissa & Doug Vroom & Zoom Interactive Wooden Dashboard
Let toddlers feel like real racecar drivers with this interactive driving toy. It features a realistic steering wheel, working lights and sounds, a scrolling GPS and a twisting key. Sold by Amazon
This classic spinning activity is still a favorite for toddlers today. It’s controlled entirely by the toddler who can choose to go round and round as much as they want. Sold by Amazon
This toddler bike is not only a ton of fun, but also helps develop balance, coordination and other motor skills. It comes in several colors. Sold by Amazon
Hide N Side Ball Pit Tunnel Playset
This playset comes with five tent pieces to create the ultimate obstacle course, including a ball pit, tunnels and target dart wall. Plus, it pops open and is ready to use in seconds. Sold by Amazon
Other top toddlers deal
- Plush Creations Talking Plush Farm Animals
- Fisher-Price Harley Davidson Tricycle
- Little Tikes Cozy Truck Ride-On
- LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book
- ToyVelt Toddler Golf Set
- Learning Resources Big Feelings Pineapple
- Soft Landing Nesting Nooks Elephant
- Dinosaur Transport Carrier Truck
- Paw Patrol Marshall’s Fire Engine
- Melissa & Doug Wooden Take-Along Sorting Barn
- VTech Pop-a-Balls Push and Pop Bulldozer
- Fisher-Price Lil’ Gamer Handheld Video Game Toy
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.