The jumpsuit was originally created for parachuters to wear when jumping out of planes. They were designed to be warm without sacrificing functionality.

Which plus size jumpsuits are best?

Jumpsuits have become a closet staple. Not only are they cute and trendy, but they’re comfy and easy to dress up or down. They’re a great way to throw on a nice outfit without having to find matching pieces. Light and breezy, they’re a great in-between for dresses and shorts. The best plus size jumpsuit for both comfort and style is the top choice eVogues Plus Sized Jumpsuit.

What to know before you buy a plus size jumpsuit

The occasion

When and where you plan to wear your new jumpsuit can help you choose between one that’s more formal or more casual. Casual jumpsuits tend to be short and loose, while more formal ones are sleek and long. For example, if you want to wear it to the beach, a short jumpsuit made out of lightweight material will be more comfortable than a tight bodycon style. The occasion may also help influence your color or pattern preference.

Color or patterned preferences

There are a number of great colors and patterns for jumpsuits available. Common patterns include florals and animal prints. For something with flash, there are shiny ones with glitter embedded in the fabric. You can choose something bright and fun, or a subtle solid. It all depends on what you prefer to wear and what you already have in your closet. If you have several statement pieces, a neutral jumpsuit may set you up for a wider array of outfit combinations.

The weather

If you live where the weather is consistently warm, a light and breezy jumpsuit may be the best option for you. A jumpsuit with short or no sleeves will keep you cool and comfortable. If you live in a climate with lower temperatures, you can enjoy one with long sleeves and full leg coverage. You can always dress it up with a denim jacket on cooler days. There is any number of great outfit combinations.

What to look for in a quality plus size jumpsuit

The fit

Jumpsuits come in a variety of fits, such as tight-fitting bodycon or loose-fitting. Some cinch at the waist to make it more form-fitting. Baggy jumpsuits are great for comfort but aren’t generally formal. You may prefer a more form-fitting, breathable outfit for nicer events. The fit should be right for the occasion and the comfort level you want.

The material

Jumpsuits are usually made of a combination of cotton, polyester and elastic. If you want a tight fit, it may be best to go with a polyester-spandex blend. Cotton will be more soft and enjoyable for casual wear, while ones with an elastic material will stretch more. Lightweight jumpsuits will be the most comfortable for casual wear, but take care that the thin, breezy material isn’t easy to see through. Tighter jumpsuits make work best for you when paired with other pieces in your closet.

The style

The type of sleeves, neckline and waist can make a significant difference in how the outfit looks and feels. Some jumpsuits have long skin-tight sleeves, puff sleeves, or may be entirely sleeveless. Some necklines are off-the-shoulder, while other jumpsuits have crew or V-necklines. The style you choose should fit the occasion, flatter you and be comfortable.

How much you can expect to spend on a plus size jumpsuit

Jumpsuits usually cost between $25-$60, depending on the quality of the fabric and the brand name. Lower-end ones are likely to be made of thinner material and may not last as long as one that is higher-end.

Plus size jumpsuit FAQ

What do jumpsuits go with?

A. Plus size jumpsuits are a good base for a lot of different outfits. Statement necklaces and boots are great pairings, as well as flats and denim jackets. Anything you have in your closet that complements the pattern or the color will likely work.

Can you wear a jumpsuit to the office?

A. As long as it’s formal enough and you dress it up to look professional, a jumpsuit can be a comfortable option for work. Consider your office dress code, as wearing a short or sleeveless jumpsuit may not be appropriate. Pairing your jumpsuit with a blazer and formal shoes should do the trick.

What are the best plus size jumpsuits to buy?

Top plus size jumpsuit

eVogues Plus Size Jumpsuit

What you need to know: It is a sleek and sleeveless jumpsuit made of polyester that is available in extended sizes.

What you’ll love: It has an elastic trim waist and pockets. It’s loose and stretchy, but the fit doesn’t compromise the shape and style. It comes in 10 different colors and is completely strapless.

What you should consider: It runs a little short, so taller customers may need to purchase a size larger. The material is a little thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plus size jumpsuit for the money

Pretty Garden Off Shoulder Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This cute and casual jumpsuit is perfect for going about your day in comfort.

What you’ll love: It’s available in over a dozen patterns and colors. It’s lightweight and breathable with a round neck and button closure. The poly-cotton blend is soft and stretchy. It’s simple, casual and machine-washable. It has an elastic waistband with a high drawstring.

What you should consider: The material is thin and the sizes run a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ophestin Off Shoulder Bodycon Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This sleek, form-fitting ruched bodycon jumpsuit is perfect for going out and attending formal occasions.

What you’ll love: This soft and comfy one-piece comes in half a dozen colors. The neckline is low-cut and skin-tight. It’s made of a stretch polyester spandex blend and runs up to 5x, true-to-size.

What you should consider: It’s a little on the expensive side. Some of the colors weren’t entirely accurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Annabelle Weissinger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.