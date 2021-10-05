The best plus-size little black dress

If you’re traveling with a little black dress, consider storing it inside a garment bag to prevent wrinkles or creases in transit.

Which plus-size little black dresses are best?

The little black dress is a chic wardrobe essential that easily becomes the go-to dress for many occasions, from nights out on the town to cocktail parties. Considering little black dresses lend themselves to plenty of wear, make sure you invest in one you love.

There are several silhouettes of plus-size little black dresses, ranging from classic fit-and-flares to flattering wrap styles. If you’re looking for an A-line silhouette with simple details, the Calvin Klein Plus-Size Shirt Dress is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a plus-size little black dress

What is the little black dress?

The little black dress is a wardrobe staple that has been a fashion mainstay since it was popularized by Coco Chanel in the 1920s. The elegant style has a signature short hemline and features a flattering silhouette that accentuates the waist. Some of the most popular little black dresses are sheath, wrap, bodycon and A-line styles.

While little black dresses are synonymous with cocktail parties and semi-formal events, some styles have been embraced for daytime wear. Certain little black dresses, for example, are suitable for business or interview wear.

How to style little black dresses

The little black dress remains a beloved style for its versatility, as it lends itself to easy styling with a variety of accessories. Here are a few ways to punch up the look.

An elegant string of pearls is timeless and sophisticated, provided you pick a length that complements the dress’s neckline.

Opt for a statement necklace or earrings if you want to add a touch of sparkle and glamour to a little black dress.

Classic heels, like shiny patent leather pumps or stilettos, complement most little black dresses. However, if you’re looking for an edgier or bolder look, opt for over-the-knee boots or embellished heels.

Keep the little black dress as the focal point of your look by swapping a bulky handbag for a sleek clutch or wristlet.

If you’re spending time outdoors in a little black dress, invest in a chic pair of sunglasses or a stylish wide-brimmed sun hat.

What to look for in a quality plus-size little black dress

Popular materials

Little black dresses are available in several materials, ranging from affordable polyester blends to expensive satin. Many styles are blended with stretch materials, such as Spandex, so they offer a flexible, body-hugging fit. Several little black dresses are made with lace, velvet or mesh accents as well.

Lining

Better-quality little black dresses have linings made of polyester, satin or sometimes silk. Linings improve the fit of the dress by allowing the skirt to fall naturally, and it helps dresses slip off and on more easily. Additionally, linings provide a smooth surface for hosiery to glide across them, instead of catching on rougher skirt materials.

Easy-care dresses

While little black dresses of the past have been dry clean or hand-wash only, many modern styles are machine-washable and line-dry. Touted as easy-care designs, these dresses save wearers time and money by cutting down on the need for professional cleaning. However, frequent wash and wear eventually takes a toll on all garments, including little black dresses, no matter how well-made they are.

How much you can expect to spend on a plus-size little black dress

There are many affordable little black dresses priced at $60 and below. Better-quality styles, including those with premium materials and linings, range between $75-$250. Designer little black dresses, which are cut better and feature elegant details, cost $300 and above.

Plus-size little black dress FAQ

What type of undergarments should I wear with little black dresses?

A. While it depends on the style, many people prefer wearing no-line or seamless bras and underwear so they’re inconspicuous beneath dresses. Some people may opt to wear shapewear or hosiery with certain little black dresses.

Can I wear flat shoes with little black dresses?

A. Yes. Many fashion-forward little black dress looks currently feature flat-soled footwear like loafers, ballerina shoes, pointed-toe flats, mules. Some wearers keep it simple with classic styles, whereas others are partial to edgier looks that may feature chunky hardware, shiny embellishments or bold colors.

What’s the best plus-size little black dress to buy?

Top plus-size little black dress

Calvin Klein Plus-Size Shirt Dress

What you need to know: This little black dress features a classic shirt dress silhouette, which can be dressed up or dressed down with the right accessories.

What you’ll love: The dress is made with a soft, flexible blend of polyester, rayon and Spandex. While simple, it has modern details like a V-neck and cap sleeves. The cut accentuates the waist and creates an hourglass silhouette.

What you should consider: The dress may be too simple for certain dressy or formal events.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plus-size little black dress for the money

White Mark Plus-Size Pleated Fit & Flare Dress

What you need to know: This affordable sleeveless fit-and-flare style coordinates with most cardigans, shawls or capes

What you’ll love: The dress has a skirt with large pleats that move naturally when you walk. It has a scoop neckline that is both comfortable and flattering. Because it’s made of polyester and Spandex, the dress is lightweight and easy to pack.

What you should consider: According to the care instructions, the dress requires hand-washing and line drying.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

R & M Richards Plus-Size Illusion Bell-Sleeve Dress

What you need to know: Ideal for those partial to sleeves, this contemporary wrap dress is a customer favorite for its elegant details.

What you’ll love: The dress features exaggerated bell sleeves with illusion mesh inserts. The front panel wraps at the smallest part of the hip with a bold rhinestone pin. The dress is comfortable to wear and easy to put on given its flexible materials and pull-on styling.

What you should consider: Some wearers felt the sleeves overwhelm the style and may get in the way during eating.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.