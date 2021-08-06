Although summer maxi dresses are usually quite casual, you can dress them up for the evening with the right accessories.

Which summer maxi dresses are best?

Maxi dresses are extremely easy to wear, making them an ideal choice for your summer wardrobe. When shopping for summer maxi dresses, look out for light materials that will feel cool on hot days and summery colors and cuts that don’t cover too much of the arms, shoulders and chest.

With so many maxi dresses available, choosing the best one for you can be tough. Remember, it’s all about what you like and feel comfortable in. If anyone tries to tell you that a dress you like isn’t right for your body type, buy it anyway and enjoy flouncing around in it all summer long.

The 15 best summer maxi dresses

Lands’ End Cotton Jersey Sleeveless Maxi Dress

This 100% cotton jersey maxi dress is versatile and easy to wear. Depending on the color or print you choose and how you style it, you could wear this dress for a day at the beach or at the office. The on-seam pockets are extremely handy, and it’s available in sizes from XS to 3X.

Free People Full On Maxi Dress

Light and flowy with spaghetti straps, this is a perfect summer maxi dress. The base color of the dress is white with a delicate tie dye print in pale pink or pale blue. It has a gently ruffled hem and a low back. Its main downside is the limited sizing options.

Woman Within Plus Size Pintucked Floral Sleeveless Dress

Anyone searching for plus size maxi dresses for summer should consider this dress. It drapes nicely and has a pintucked front with faux buttons for a retro look. It’s available in a choice of five colors and prints, and it comes in sizes from medium to 6X.

Trina Turk Swim Cover-up Maxi Dress

This halterneck maxi dress is easy enough to get on and off to be used as a swim cover-up at the beach or next to the pool, but it also makes an excellent casual summer maxi dress in its own right. It’s black with a bold floral pattern and front ruffle that make it stand out in a crowd.

Calvin Klein Plus Size Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress

A gorgeous dress from Calvin Klein in its plus size range, though it only comes in 16 Plus and 18 Plus, so the sizing isn’t as inclusive as we’d like from a plus size option. However, it does have a lovely mint green color and floral print with a cold shoulder design that makes it worth a mention.

VintageClothing Floral Button Up Maxi Dress

You can choose from a wide range of floral prints with this dress, so you’re bound to find one you like. It isn’t the most durable choice but it’s an affordable option for occasional wear. The high waistline gives the dress a flowing appearance with the button front is on trend right now.

Karen Kane Button-up Alana Plus Size Maxi Dress

A simple button up sleeveless dress that’s versatile for all kinds of summertime wear. Although black might not be the most summery of colors, some people are happy to wear it year-round, and the front slit makes the dress feel cooler to wear. It’s available in sizes 0X to 3X.

Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress

This camisole maxi dress has a casual look that’s ideal for summer. The stretchy smock-back gives an excellent fit for a range of chest sizes. Wearers appreciate the on-seam pockets. You can choose from a good range of prints and solid colors in sizes XS to XXL.

Calvin Klein Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress

Look no further for a white summer maxi dress with a gorgeous flowy cut. It has a tiered flounce skirt and a white bow front and center that adds an extra dimension to the look. Sizes range from 2 to 16.

English Factory Ruffle Sleeve Maxi Dress

Available in pink, sky blue or mint green, this dress offers the perfect summer look for anyone who likes bold colors. The ruffle sleeves and skirt give this dress a prairie style that looks vaguely ’70s inspired. It comes in sizes S to XL, though some buyers find it runs slightly large.

Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress

With short sleeves, a scoop neck and soft jersey material, this maxi dress is so easy to wear. It’s the kind of basic piece you can dress up or dress down, depending on how you style it. You can choose from a selection of solid colors in sizes from XS to XXL.

Roamans Plus Size Button-Front Everywhere Crinkle Dress

This stylish plus size summer maxi dress is made from a lightweight crinkle crepe with a button front and is available in a range of prints and solid colors. With sizes from 14-16 up to 38-40, it comes in a far greater range of sizes than many brands offer.

Calvin Klein Rose Maxi Dress

Casual enough for daily wear but smart enough for an elegant summer garden party, this dress features a gorgeous rose print, a tie waist and a subtle ruffled hem. The pleated neckline adds shape to the bodice. Sizes range from 2 to 16.

Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress

Thanks to the thick tank top straps, this dress is easier to wear than a camisole maxi dress, but it is still cool enough to wear on a hot day. The jersey material is beautifully soft and the gathered skirt flows nicely. It comes in sizes XS to XXL in both prints and solid colors.

Kranda Flutter Style Smocked Maxi Dress

Though it may have a bit too much material up top for the hottest summer days, this maxi dress has a distinctly summery style with floral prints, a flowing ruffle skirt and loose flutter sleeves.

