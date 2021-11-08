Best midi dress

Popular in the ’90s, midi dresses are back, this time updated with a more modern feel. Style yours with a denim jacket and boots for a vintage look, or heels and a blazer for the office.

Which midi dresses are best?

Meant to hit about mid-calf, a midi dress is a beautiful, fun style that flatters everyone. They go in and out of fashion, but they stay classic because they can easily be adapted to newer trends. If you’ve been hesitant to try a longer dress, this is the perfect opportunity — explore the options and see what you like. The top choice for a midi dress is the Verdusa Women’s Elegant Ribbed Knit Bell Sleeve Fit-and-Flare Midi Dress.

What to know before you buy a midi dress

Height

Generally, most clothes are designed for someone of average height. Even if it’s labeled as a midi dress, it may not hit you perfectly at mid-calf as intended. Always compare the listed measurements when shopping online. Keep a tailor’s measuring tape at home to make it easy to measure yourself so you can anticipate how long the dress will actually be on you.

Desired fit

Your height impacts the length of a midi dress, but it can also affect the fit. If you have a longer torso, for instance, the waist on some dresses might sit too high on you. If you have a shorter torso, the waist will be too low. This might not matter depending on the cut of the dress, but it’s good to be aware of. Think about what kind of fit you’d prefer with your dress. You may want something that’s overall loose and comfortable, or more fitted at the top but flowing in the skirt.

Wardrobe

What does your wardrobe currently look like? Do you have accessories and outerwear that would go well with a midi dress? If you don’t already own any midi dresses, this could be a good time to think about how one would fit in with the clothes you currently have.

What to look for in a quality midi dress

Details

Something that can make a big difference when deciding which dress to get is the details, or lack thereof. Some people prefer more minimal styles and want a midi dress that’s simple and elegant and easy to accessorize. Others like details like ties or patterns. The shape of the sleeves can completely change the look of the dress, as can the style of the neckline. A high neckline feels very different than a V-neck, for example.

Material

Depending on the fit of the dress, you might need something with a little stretch. If you’re getting a midi dress that’s meant to hug the figure, a little stretch will make it much more comfortable and look flattering. Conversely, you might want a dress made from a light and airy material like chiffon. With a dress that comes below your knees, having it flow and move with you as you walk looks elegant and chic.

Color options

A midi dress should be as beautiful in color as it is in fit. Everyone has a color that makes them truly glow. Look at dresses that come in colors that look beautiful to you. If you notice you tend to wear a certain type of color more than others, it’s most likely because it’s “your” color — get a midi dress in that color or consider being bold and getting one in a new color to try it out.

How much you can expect to spend on a midi dress

An affordable midi dress costs about $40-$45.

Midi dress FAQ

What kind of shoes can I wear with a midi dress?

A. Ankle boots are always a good idea. Comfortable heels work well too.

Will a midi dress flatter my body type?

A. Nobody is the wrong type to wear a midi dress. You’ll look good as long as you feel good. Buy a dress that you love wearing and your beauty will shine.

What are the best midi dresses to buy?

Top midi dress

Verdusa Women’s Elegant Ribbed Knit Bell Sleeve Fit-and-Flare Midi Dress

What you need to know: This elegant minimalist dress is incredibly easy to style.

What you’ll love: With a large variety of colors to choose from, this dress combines chic and modest elements for a very classic look. The bell sleeves are a nice detail and the skirt fans out flatteringly from the fitted waist.

What you should consider: It only goes up to size XXL. The material is a bit thin, meaning undergarment lines may show.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top midi dress for the money

Verdusa Women’s Plunging V Neck Bishop Sleeve Bodycon Belted Dress

What you need to know: The flattering fit of this dress will make you feel fantastic as soon as you see yourself.

What you’ll love: The deep V-neck and waist ties are very elegant. The sleeves are full and flowy, which is a lovely contrast to the close fit of the skirt. It comes in many different colors and has a simple design that’s easy to make your own.

What you should consider: Some felt that it was too low-cut.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Max Studio Women’s Crepe Long Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress

What you need to know: This floaty dress will swirl elegantly around you as you move, while the pattern flatters your figure.

What you’ll love: Featuring a large tie at the base of the neck which gives it a sailor feel, this dress was made for date nights or any other special occasion. The sleeves are long and slightly billowy, with smocked cuffs to frame your hands.

What you should consider: It only comes in two patterns, with no solid color options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

