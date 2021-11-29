Best homecoming tight dress

Tight homecoming dresses are typically called “bodycon” dresses and are meant to fit tightly around the chest, waist and hips.

Which tight homecoming dresses are best?

Attending the homecoming dance can be a fun and formative experience for students, and tight homecoming dresses are becoming exceedingly popular because they are cute, fun, flattering and easy to dance in.

It’s not often you get to dress to the nines and dance the night away, so picking a homecoming dress is a momentous decision to homecoming-dance attendees everywhere. If you’re looking for a dazzling, tight-fitted homecoming dress, the Juniors’ Ruched Ruffle-Hem Bodycon Dress is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a tight homecoming dress

Length

Tight homecoming dresses come in a variety of lengths. Short homecoming tight dresses are known as mini dresses and these dresses usually hit mid-thigh. There are midi tight-fitting homecoming dresses, which are a bit longer and typically hit just below the knee.

Style

There are many different styles of tight homecoming dresses on the market that come with a variety of necklines and materials. Tight homecoming dresses usually are categorized as “bodycon” dresses. Popular necklines include V-neck, strapless and off-the-shoulder.

Material

From sequins to satin, tight homecoming dresses are made from a variety of materials. The material a dress is made out of often speaks to the quality of the dress as well as how the dress will cling to and highlight the body.

Imported

Many tight homecoming dresses on the market today are imported, meaning they are produced in one country, then brought into another one.

What to look for in a quality tight homecoming dress

Built-in bra

High-quality dresses sometimes come with built-in bras or built-in linings, so the additional purchase of specific bras, such as a strapless bra, is not necessary.

Quality material

A lot of the time, high-quality clothing and dresses are made from natural fibers or a synthetic blend of fibers made from mostly natural material.

Brands

An easy way to identify a quality tight homecoming dress is if the dress is made from a brand you know and trust. Quality brands have reputations for delivering reliable, consistent products.

Tips for purchasing a tight homecoming dress

Buying clothing online can be a gamble in terms of sizing, so always review the dress’s return policy.

Check reviews to see how the dress you are browsing has fit on other people.

Identify how long it will take the retailer to ship the dress to you.

Consult size charts to ensure you choose the best size for your body.

Consider whether you want a pullover or zip-up dress.

How much you can expect to spend on a tight homecoming dress

There are a plethora of tight homecoming dresses on the market from a variety of suppliers. However, a quality tight homecoming dress may cost $30-$80.

Tight homecoming dress FAQ

What size should you order?

A. Depending on the retailer, dress sizes are identified differently. Some come in sizes XS-XXL and others come in standard sizes such as 2, 4, 6 and so on. European and UK sizing operates on a different scale so be aware of that when choosing a dress size for you. Measurements of the dresses according to their labeled size is usually listed in the product’s details.

What if your dress arrives wrinkly?

A. Due to the nature of cross-country shipping, the dress may arrive a little wrinkly. If this is the case, consult the care tag on cleaning instructions. You can have the garment dry-cleaned, ironed or steamed depending on the instructions listed on the dress’s care tag.

How much do dress alterations cost?

A. If you need your dress altered, consult a local tailor or seamstress prior to the alteration to get an estimate.

What are the best tight homecoming dresses to buy?

Top tight homecoming dress

Juniors’ Ruched Ruffle-Hem Bodycon Dress

What you need to know: This dusty lilac dress is fitted around the chest, waist and hips and features a V-neck style.

What you’ll love: The dress is machine washable, lined, comes with a back zipper closure and includes bra cups.

What you should consider: The outer shell of the dress is made from nylon and spandex.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top tight homecoming dress for the money

Juniors’ As U Wish All Over Glitter Twist Bodycon Dress

What you need to know: Featuring a bodycon silhouette, this silver glittery dress is short, has a scoop neck, is sleeveless, lined and has a front twist detail.

What you’ll love: It is machine washable and since it’s silver, it can double as a Christmas- or Hanukkah-party dress.

What you should consider: It is imported, so check the product’s sizing chart before you purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Juniors’ Off-the-Shoulder Scalloped Bodycon Dress

What you need to know: This little black dress will hug your curves and features a scalloped off-the-shoulder neckline.

What you’ll love: The dress is machine washable, includes a back zipper closure and includes bra cups.

What you should consider: The product is made from polyester and spandex.

Where to buy: Sold at Macy’s

