Experiencing a perfect homecoming night that lives up to — or even exceeds — expectations is possible with the best homecoming dress.

Which homecoming dress is best?

With so many styles and silhouettes to choose from — not to mention a sea of online stores and retail outlets vying for your undivided attention — it’s never too early to start shopping for the best homecoming dress.

While this might seem like an overwhelming process, rest assured there is something perfect out there for you. Keep your unique style preferences, favorite colors and beautiful body shape in mind as you shop, and be sure to consider top choice homecoming dresses like the City Studios Juniors’ High Neck Fit & Flare Dress.

What to know before you buy a homecoming dress

Body type

Everyone has experienced seeing a dress that looks amazing in a store window or on a model in a photo, only to hate it when they try it on. This is normal and entirely the fault of the dress, not your body. The best homecoming dress will differ between body types. So don’t limit yourself by thinking there’s a one-size-fits-all perfect homecoming dress. Try on different styles and silhouettes to find what looks best for you and your body.

Length

Don’t rule out any ideas when it comes to length. You can go short, mid-length or even choose a maxi dress for a homecoming if you want. Some people may even opt for a pant- or jumpsuit, so feel free to get as creative as you want. Think about how comfortable you want to be for the event and what dress will best suit you and your needs. If you want to dance the night away, perhaps choose something that won’t get in your way.

Coordination

If you plan on going to homecoming with a date or a group of friends, try subtly coordinating your outfits. This doesn’t mean you need to wear the same color or have matching accessories. Don’t spend hours making sure your clothes go perfectly together. However, having a little bit of coordination between your ensembles will look great, add some fun to the experience and photograph well.

What to look for in a quality homecoming dress

Color

Choosing the right color makes all the difference when buying the best homecoming dress. You can wear virtually any color you want, but choosing the right shade can make a huge difference in how happy you are with the pictures. Not to mention, the right color gives a boost in confidence. There are two areas you want to consider when analyzing what color suits you best. Consider your base skin tone and your overall coloring. Your base skin tone can either be warm or cool, while your overall coloring takes your eye color and hair color into the equation.

Fit

Sizing is crucial when it comes to the best homecoming dress. Not only will the wrong size make for a long and uncomfortable night, but you’ll be far happier with your appearance when your dress fits correctly. Keep in mind that tailoring is available. If you find a dress you love but it doesn’t fit perfectly, you can always have it altered.

Comfort

The dress you wear for homecoming won’t be as comfortable as the sweats and T-shirt you lounge around in at home, but it shouldn’t be uncomfortable either. A quality homecoming dress shouldn’t feel scratchy or itchy. It shouldn’t require constant readjusting. Check the material type of the dress and look for a higher percentage of natural fibers. Also, be sure to try the dress on before homecoming. Walk, sit and even dance around to be sure it’s comfortable for a whole event.

How much you can expect to spend on a homecoming dress

You can find the perfect homecoming dress for less than $50, although some high-end semi formal dresses are as much as $600.

Homecoming dress FAQ

What length should you choose for a homecoming dress?

A. While short or mid-length dresses are the most popular for homecoming, the length of dress you choose is entirely up to you.

Is homecoming formal?

A. Traditionally, homecoming is a semiformal event. Consider it a dressy party but nothing too fancy.

What’s the best homecoming dress to buy?

Top homecoming dress

City Studios Juniors’ High Neck Fit & Flare Dress

What you need to know: This little black homecoming dress is perfect for a variety of shapes and sizes, and suits many different skin tones.

What you’ll love: With a lace back, elegant straps and a flared skirt, this dress is perfect for creating a memorable homecoming.

What you should consider: Users say this dress is best for individuals with a longer torso or tall teens and doesn’t fit well on shorter people.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top homecoming dress for the money

GRACE KARIN Vintage Sleeveless Cocktail Swing Dress

What you need to know: This classic cocktail dress performs well on the dance floor, comes in plenty of color options and is available with straps or long sleeves.

What you’ll love: Offering classic retro 1950s style with a flattering V-neck, this knee- or above-knee length dress is complimentary on many different body types. While not a choice material, it’s the perfect homecoming dress for a budget.

What you should consider: Some users say the durability of the dress is questionable and the colors aren’t accurate as pictured.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Morgan & Company Trendy Plus-Size Off-The-Shoulder Fit & Flare Dress

What you need to know: With a back-zipper closure and blue flared fabric, you can’t go wrong with this dress in terms of comfort and sizing.

What you’ll love: This sophisticated classic glam style fits and flares in all the right places. An off-the-shoulder neckline and bow in the back help complete a classy homecoming look.

What you should consider: While labeled as “plus size” clothing and made of comfortable polyester fabric, proper fit does depend on body type and it only comes in sizes 14W and 16W.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.