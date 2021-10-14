Best emerald green homecoming dress

Emerald green is a color that looks good on all skin types and hair colors. It pairs well with chunky gold jewelry or other green tones.

Which emerald green homecoming dress is best?

Homecoming usually happens every year in the fall for high schoolers. Aside from football, homecoming is also the perfect event to showcase your fashion. With so many silhouettes, styles and retailers, shopping for the perfect homecoming dress can be complicated.

Before choosing a homecoming dress, knowing what silhouette compliments your body shape is key. What’s more, keep in mind elements like dress material, length and additional features, such as pockets and zippers. If you are looking for a cheap yet high-quality emerald green homecoming dress, the Juniors’ B. Smart Off Shoulder Bodycon Velvet Dress is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an emerald green homecoming dress

Before purchasing an emerald green homecoming dress, there are a few elements to consider. First and foremost is body shape. Once you know your body shape, you’ll have a much better idea as to what styles and cuts are the most flattering. However, for occasions such as weddings, homecoming and prom, these dresses can come at a cost.

Body shape

If you don’t know your body shape, finding a homecoming dress can be strenuous. Hourglass figures are curvy, with even proportions between the bust and hips. Dresses with bodices, or V-neck or open necklines are gorgeous because they accentuate natural curves. Moreover, a petite body shape pairs best with homecoming dresses that show some leg, like short-cut or high-low dresses. Finally, for those who are busty, dresses that define the waist and hips are great because they create a balance between the bust and narrow lower body.

Style/cut

Dresses are made in different cuts, silhouettes and styles to highlight certain body shapes. For example, ball gowns are definitely a show stopper and perfect for anyone wanting to feel like a princess for a night. These dresses have a fitted bodice and feature a full, dramatic skirt. Moreover, sheath dresses are a classic. They follow the natural shape of one’s body, creating a narrow and form-fitting appeal. Mermaid dresses are another popular style because they look great on any body shape.

Price range

The price range can vary depending on style, shape, quality, material and retailer. A great way to determine how much to spend on a homecoming dress is to see if the event has a theme. For example, a beach theme may be more casual compared to a Great Gatsby theme, making it the perfect occasion to spend a little extra. No matter what emerald green homecoming dress you purchase, you want it to be comfortable, which means the fabric should be of reasonable quality. Fabrics like silk, rayon and cotton are common and can sometimes be more expensive but long-lasting.

What to look for in a quality emerald green homecoming dress

Homecoming dresses are designed in a multitude of styles, lengths and cuts. Some even have additional features such as rhinestones, zippers, bows and buttons. Whatever style you choose, fabric, length and embellishments are items to consider when purchasing a quality emerald green homecoming dress.

Fabric

Fabric is one element that contributes to the quality of any article of clothing. For homecoming dresses, this is a large determinant of the overall look. For example, satin is a basic material for evening gowns and wedding dresses. Any emerald green satin homecoming dress is a great selection if you’re looking for a luxurious appeal. Another glamorous material is velvet, which provides shine, depth and drama to any look. Next, brocade typically has a floral or other interwoven design that is raised. The fabric is thick and warm but creates a rich and exquisite look. Lastly, you can never go wrong with lace. It’s delicate and a classic, making it a great choice for any homecoming theme.

Length

The length of the dress adds to its overall style. Homecoming is considered to be a semi-formal event where short cocktail or party dresses are typically worn. They have just as much personality as long and mid-length dresses. While it may be unusual to wear long dresses at homecoming, it’s always a great go-to. No matter what length of homecoming dress you decide on, it’s always important to choose a dress you feel comfortable and confident in.

Embellishments

Embellishments are another feature that makes the overall style of any dress. Many homecoming dresses have rhinestones or sequins. They’re perfect if you love the sparkle and don’t require accessories to complete the look. For an edgier feel, find a homecoming dress that includes zippers or pockets. Bows are another great touch to create a simplistic and sophisticated appeal. However, these additional attributes can sometimes increase the cost.

How much you can expect to spend on an emerald green homecoming dress

Frequently, style, cut, embellishments and retailer are elements that determine the price of a dress. A quality emerald green homecoming dress can be sold for around $25-$30. On the luxurious end, emerald green homecoming dresses can cost as much as $80.

Emerald green homecoming dress FAQ

What accessories pair well with emerald green homecoming dresses?

A. Emerald green symbolizes wealth and royalty, making it the perfect color for homecoming. Neutral colors such as beige, black and white are always a great option because of their versatility. Additionally, these colors will make the overall look more elegant. For a different approach, try using other green-toned accessories.

Are there different shades of emerald green?

A. Yes, there are different shades of emerald green. It can range from very light to medium and very dark. If you’re unsure what shade you prefer or matches best with your skin tone, it’s always a good idea to try the homecoming dress on.

What’s the best emerald green homecoming dress to buy?

Top emerald green homecoming dress

Juniors’ B. Smart Off Shoulder Bodycon Velvet Dress

What you need to know: At a fantastic price, this emerald green short homecoming dress creates the perfect balance between sexy and sophisticated.

What you’ll love: Made of velvet material, this homecoming dress will make you feel like royalty. The sleeved off-the-shoulder neckline accentuates collarbones.

What you should consider: It may be too short depending on height.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top emerald green homecoming dress for the money

MISSMAY Women’s Vintage Floral Lace Short-Sleeve Boat-Neck Cocktail Party Swing Dress

What you need to know: This lace emerald green homecoming dress is perfect for those wanting a more romantic look.

What you’ll love: Sitting right above the knee, this length is perfect for homecoming. Off-the-shoulder sleeves give this dress a retro-elegant style.

What you should consider: The dress is stretchy, so it may be best to size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

City Studios Juniors’ Velvet 2-Piece Gown

What you need to know: The two-piece design with a floor-length skirt puts a spin on long homecoming dresses.

What you’ll love: The plunging neckline with inset and crisscross straps in the back create a sexy look. Made of polyester and spandex, it’s comfortable to dance the night away in.

What you should consider: It is on the luxurious end.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

BELONGSCI Sleeveless Racerback Flared Swing A-Line Waist Short Dress

What you need to know: A more casual approach, this homecoming dress is ideal for those who love to accessorize.

What you’ll love: Made of 20 percent cotton and 80 percent spandex, the material provides maximum comfort. It features a high neckline, waist hollow out and a sleeveless racerback design, making it versatile for homecoming or summer nights.

What you should consider: Sizing may be off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

