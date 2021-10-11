Best cheap homecoming dress

Which cheap homecoming dress is best?

Homecoming season is a festive time meant for celebrating school pride, the new school year and friendship among classmates. However, homecoming can be expensive when you calculate all the costs that come with this event. One of the most important things is the outfit, but you don’t have to spend a fortune to have a stylish yet affordable dress. If you are looking for a cheap yet well-made homecoming dress, the GRACE KARIN Sleeveless Dress is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a cheap homecoming dress

Find out what is in style

Each year brings a new fashion trend and popular styles of homecoming and prom dresses. Checking fashion magazines will give you an idea of what current styles exist.

Know your price limit

You’re looking for a cheap dress, so you decide on your budget before shopping. You may also want to calculate alteration costs in the event you find a cheap dress that needs to be adjusted.

What details you desire

These homecoming dresses may have features such as a keyhole back, sequins or jewels, funky cutouts or even tulle and mesh fabric. Know what types of details and accents you want before your shopping excursion.

Check your school rules

Finding that perfect dress can be a huge sigh of relief until you find out it might not fit the dress code for the dance. Before you go shopping for a homecoming dress, review your school’s rules for the dance and the dress code. Print out the dress code or take a screenshot on your phone to refer back to when you start shopping.

What to look for in a quality cheap homecoming dress

The dress should be lined

Setting out to buy a cheap homecoming dress does not mean you are planning to buy a poorly made one. The lining on a dress is the smooth inside section and it should not irritate or rub against your skin. Some dresses do recommend a slip be worn underneath for comfort and smoothing out lines, but it is also a preference.

Correct, accurate sizing

Understand that the sizing may differ with brand and style so it is best to compare your measurements with the sizing chart if buying online and note any comments from the retailer that mention the sizing running large or small.

Easy to clean

The steps to clean and care for the garment should not be any more complex than how you would care for any other type of dress unless otherwise noted. Most cheap homecoming dresses recommend washing in cold water and spot treating if needed.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap homecoming dress

Homecoming dresses can be pretty pricey; however, a cheap homecoming dress should be no more than $100. Typically, these dresses cost $25-$80.

Cheap homecoming dress FAQ

What quality is expected?

A. While you may be searching for a more affordable homecoming dress, you probably aren’t wanting to sacrifice quality. Granted, the quality might not be identical to the higher-end designer dresses, you should expect the quality to be similar to any casual dress at or around the same price.

Does it require dry-cleaning?

A. Cheaper homecoming dresses do not require as much maintenance as a designer homecoming dress or gown. You should be able to care for it the same way you would any other dress, but check the care instructions before laundering.

What’s the best cheap homecoming dress to buy?

Top cheap homecoming dress

GRACE KARIN Sleeveless Dress

What you need to know: This dress with a classic A-line look can be easily accessorized to create a unique homecoming outfit.

What you’ll love: This dress is a little stretchy thanks to a spandex blend, includes a flattering V-neckline with an A-line skirt and comes in a variety of colors and patterns.

What you should consider: While the fabric may be stretchy and on the thicker side, it may be uncomfortable for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap homecoming dress for the money

BELONGSCI Racerback A-line Dress

What you need to know: This modern dress with many details is made to complement many body types.

What you’ll love: It is smooth and form fitting, flaring out to a skater skirt. The cutouts on the sides of the dress give the illusion that this is a two-piece dress. The hidden zipper closure on the back ensures a sleek, secure fit.

What you should consider: Reviews mention the fabric is thin and the retailer recommendations caution the colors can be different from what is pictured.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

B Darlin Mock-Neck Fit & Flare Dress

What you need to know: A stylish fit and flare dress in a colorful floral print with a mock neckline.

What you’ll love: The crochet trim details on the neck and top, button closures and keyhole back complete with a small zipper closure complete a sleek silhouette.

What you should consider: This dress only comes in one color and pattern.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Homecoming Dress Tips:

Found a perfect dress but the material is too sheer? Wear thick skin-toned shapewear underneath, like a bodysuit, and tights, which will help your dress appear less sheer.

If the instructions are unclear on how to care for the fabric, wash it by hand with gentle laundry detergent and cold water.

Take your homecoming dress to the next level by pairing it with a stunning pair of heels or funky sneakers, your favorite jewelry and a clutch purse.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Shelby Sears writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.