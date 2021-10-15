Best black homecoming dresses

A black homecoming dress is versatile, and you can wear it again and again without worrying that it will go out of style.

Which black homecoming dress is best?

When it comes to homecoming dances, you can’t go wrong with an elegant black homecoming dress. Short black dresses are timeless, so deciding on a black homecoming dress means you are getting more than just a homecoming dress, you are getting a wardrobe essential that you can wear to any formal event. The INC Bow-Back Shift Dress is a great pick that is comfortable and will make you feel beautiful.

What to know before you buy a black homecoming dress

Wearing a black dress means you won’t have to be cautious about preventing any spills, you can go wild with fun accessories, and since black matches everything, the shoe possibilities are endless. Also, choosing to wear black to homecoming means there are countless short black dress options to choose from, making it easy to find a quality dress that you will love wearing.

Now that you have decided on a color, it is time to consider what features you want your black homecoming dress to include and what price range you want to set. For instance, you may prefer an open or low-back, which would require a bra that doesn’t show.

Formal wear does not have to mean expensive, and a black homecoming dress has the power to give you a fancy look no matter the price tag or who made it. Set your price range and consider the location of your dance, whether it is inside or outside, and what kind of weather you should expect. Also, consider what your date is wearing and any dress code you might have to follow.

Black homecoming dress features

Length

You will most likely need a short formal dress for homecoming since you traditionally wear short dresses to homecoming dances. Depending on your school’s requirements, you can get a short dress that falls above or below the knee. Some popular silhouettes for short homecoming dresses are fit and flares and bodycon dresses. Fit and flares have a fitted bodice with a full skirt, making them easier to move in, while bodycon dresses have a tight fit that traces your silhouette.

Style

There are several types of short dresses to choose from, and knowing what type of dress you prefer will make finding a homecoming dress easier.

A-line dresses have a snug fit around the hips and then a slightly flared skirt for some fullness. This style has a universal fit that many would find flattering, especially those with a pear-shaped figure.

A fun and unique option for homecoming would be an asymmetrical dress style. An asymmetrical dress could have a high to low skirt or a one-sided sleeve. If you prefer long dresses, an asymmetrical dress with a high to low skirt will give you the best of both worlds.

Cocktail-style dresses are very versatile, making them an ideal homecoming dress option. Cocktail dresses are formal but not too formal, so you can dress them up or dress them down depending on the occasion. Cocktail dresses are short and often have unique sleeve and neckline designs.

Material

Dress material has as much to do with comfort as it does with style. If you want a dress with a good amount of stretch, you should look for a fabric with a mix of either polyester or spandex. A fabric with solid stretch will be comfortable and easy to move in, but if you want a fabric that stands out, you may want to consider a shiny fabric. Lame fabrics will give you a shiny metallic look that adds a decorative pattern to any dress type.

How much you can expect to spend on a black homecoming dress

You can expect to spend anywhere between $30-$150 on a black homecoming dress, but it depends on what you want and where you are looking.

Black homecoming dress FAQ

How should I care for a black homecoming dress?

A. Depending on the material a black homecoming dress can usually be washed in cold water with like colors. To prevent the color from fading, wash it less often and when you do wash it wash the dress inside out.

Why should I choose a black homecoming dress?

A. Black homecoming dresses are flattering and can be dressed up or dressed down, making them adaptable for every occasion. So, if you do end up spending more than you wanted on a black homecoming dress, no need to worry. A black dress works for any season and any reason.

What’s the best black homecoming dress to buy?

Top black homecoming dress

INC Bow-Back Shift Dress

What you need to know: This black homecoming dress has a simple V-neck design with a shift silhouette and a bow tie on the back for a bit of detail. This flowy homecoming dress is breathable and classy.

What you’ll love: Customers love how this flowy dress is comfortable yet still has a flattering fit.

What you should consider: Homecoming dances mean fall weather, so while this dress does have a long sleeve design, it is a lightweight material that will not keep you very warm.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

JASAMBAC Women’s Off Shoulder High Low A Line Dress

What you need to know: This black homecoming dress has a unique high to low hem that will make twirling around on the dance floor so much more fun.

What you’ll love: The elegant off-the-shoulder sleeves give this fit and flare dress a vintage twist that is flattering and comfortable. This dress has a blended polyester and spandex material that is thick and stretchy, perfect for a long night of dancing.

What you should consider: The asymmetrical design is unique and offers a different look from the front and the back but it might not align with the short dress homecoming look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top homecoming dress for the money

FANCYINN Women Sexy Spaghetti Strap

What you need to know: This dress has skinny adjustable straps with a high neckline and a slightly flared skirt with a beautiful open-back design that adds a little spice.

What you’ll love: This dress is inexpensive, made from durable material and has not one but two hidden side pockets. The material is stretchy, and buyers love how the material does not easily wrinkle.

What you should consider: Since it has an open back, you will have to purchase a backless bra.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Blondie Nites Juniors’ Metallic Halter Dress

What you need to know: This short black homecoming dress is entwined with strands of gold that will shimmer as you move under the dance floor lights.

What you’ll love: The black and gold metallic is made from nylon and has a strappy back. If you want to wear your hair up, this tight homecoming dress’s flattering fit and open back will go great with any updo.

What you should consider: The metallic material may be a little rough, and the strappy back may make it difficult to put on and take off.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

