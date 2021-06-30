Comfortable but professional clothes to feel like you’re WFH

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 5.2% of employees worked from home in 2019. That number skyrocketed during the pandemic but is expected to settle at 22% by 2025, which is an 85% increase.

What are the best comfortable yet professional clothes?

After spending an entire year working from the comfort of our own homes and having our only interaction with colleagues over Zoom, it’s time for many of us to return to the office.

It can be difficult to get back into the routine, and one of the things most people dread is having to ditch the comfortable clothes they wore to lounge around the house and dig their professional attire out of the back of their closets.

You don’t have to exchange comfort for professionalism. It might require a few new wardrobe items, but if you know what to look for, you can have the best of both worlds.

What you’ll need when you return to work

It was a good run, but it’s time to take off the pajamas, ditch the robe and leave the slippers at home when it’s time to work. Break out that computer bag or tote bag, and get ready to head back to the office.

Sure, you can throw on your pre-pandemic professional attire, but if you’ve grown used to a new level of comfort and want to maintain that vibe, a new wardrobe might be in order. If that sounds like you, start with the basics.

Best comfortable and polished work blazers for women

Black Tape Light Linen-Blend Blazer

This lightweight blazer is as chic and professional as it is comfortable, making it perfect for helping you transition back to the office. It can be worn when dressing up or down and is machine washable.

Where to buy: Macy’s

DKNY Soft-Knit One-Button Blazer

A timeless, ultra-soft blazer, this pairs easily with pants, skirts or dresses to make it your new staple. It will almost feel like your favorite sweatshirt.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Best comfortable work blazers for men

Haggar Men’s Active Series Solid Gab Tailored Fit Blazer

Made for the active man, this comfortable and tailored blazer has motion panels in the shoulders and arms. The trim fit through the body and side vents will easily take you from the bedroom to the boardroom.

Where to buy: Amazon

Tasso Elba Men’s 100% Linen 2-Button Blazer

This lightweight linen blazer keeps you looking sharp, whether in the office, out to dinner or anywhere in between. The notched lapel, pick stitching and two-button closure oozes style while maintaining comfort.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Best professional and easy-to-wear pants for women

Lee Women’s Wrinkle-Free Relaxed-Fit Straight Leg Pant

These relaxed-fit trousers are perfect for heading back to your office. Made from wrinkle-free fabric, these comfortable slacks are low maintenance and will keep you looking super polished.

Where to buy: Amazon

Rafaella Women’s Slim Ponte Comfort Pant

Pull on these comfortable slacks the same way you would your leggings. These slim-fit pants hug curves in all the right ways, while the middle front seam elongates the leg. Made with 4% spandex for added stretch, they are as comfortable as can be.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Best professional and easy-to-wear pants for men

Unionbay Men’s Rainier Lightweight Comfort Travel Tech Chino Pants

These slacks are just as comfortable as they are professional. The lightweight and quick-drying fabric makes for easy movement. Technologically advanced with a water-repellent finish and UPF 50 protection, you’ll still be able to take your lunchtime walks or hikes.

Where to buy: Amazon

Van Heusen Men’s Slim-Fit Stretch Flat-Front Traveler Pant

The natural-stretch fabric was designed to move with you, and the temperature-activated cooling technology will keep moisture away and help you stay comfortable. These pants were made to help eliminate stains and dirt, and the wrinkle-free non-iron finish will always have you looking crisp and polished.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best super soft work dresses and jumpsuits for women

Alaster Women’s Casual T-Shirt Midi Dress

Who said you need to leave your favorite t-shirt at home when you go back to the office? This t-shirt midi dress is designed with a straight and relaxed fit and even has pockets, making it a perfect work dress. Toss on a blazer or a leather jacket and call it a day!

Where to buy: Amazon

Short-Sleeve Bow Sweater Dress

This high-fashion sweater dress is made from the softest wool that makes you feel like you’re wrapped in your favorite blanket while still looking ultra-feminine. The contrast neckline and bow take this dress to the next level of chic and professional.

Where to buy: Tory Burch

Tahari ASL Women’s Sleeveless Notch Neck Jumpsuit

A figure-flattering, wide-leg jumpsuit that allows you to toss on one article of clothing and look like you’re heading into the office dressed for fashion week. The modern design with the notched collar and the hardware detail on the waistline will make you want to go to work just to show off this look.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best comfortable suits for men

Perry Ellis Men’s Slim-Fit Comfort Stretch Suit

You may not have needed to throw on a suit in a while, but once you get this one on, you won’t be able to take it off. This wrinkle-resistant and comfort-stretch fabric makes for a modern-style slim-fit. The suit includes a fully lined jacket with double button closure and flat front pants with a finished hemline.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Ben Sherman Modern Slim Fit Bi-Stretch Men’s Suit Separate

These separates offer a mix-and-match option that gives you versatility when heading back to the office. This suit allows you to buy different-sized jackets and pants individually since they know one size doesn’t fit all.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best comfortable work shoes for women

Jessa Pointy-Toe Loafer

Invest in a work shoe that feels just as comfortable as your running shoes. These are constructed with a soft, flexible sole and rushed back. The upper portion of the shoe is folded down and stitched right onto the insole to offer extra comfort. Don’t worry, the comfort does not minimize the style, as it’s finished with chain-link hardware to give it just the right amount of edginess.

Where to buy: Tory Burch

Alfani Women’s Step ‘N Flex Tavii Flats

This polished and professional shoe for the office will provide comfort during long days on your feet, thanks to the Step N’ Flex technology. Made from high-end manmade fabric, soft leather and breathable jersey lining, these flats are ideal for heading back to the office.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Best comfortable work shoes for men

Sun + Stone Men’s Brunner Boat Shoes

This contemporary boat shoe/moc-toe slip-on with a contrast sole is perfect for the office or a weekend on the boat. The sole is made from high-quality rubber and provides an ultra-comfort fit that will keep your feet from aching at the end of a long day.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Clarks Men’s Shacre II Run Shoes

With its classical style and heritage fabrics, this shoe was created for every occasion. The extreme comfort moccasin construction and an ethylene-vinyl acetate molded cup heel will offer support from nine to five.

Where to buy: Macy’s

