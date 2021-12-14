Best jogger for women

A high-quality pair of women’s joggers can be an excellent addition to your wardrobe, whether you need more workout apparel, street style outfits or both.

Which jogger for women is best?

Joggers for women are a popular addition to any closet for many reasons. They serve as functional workout apparel as well as trendy street style essentials. If you want to lounge around your house without worrying about how you look, walk the dog in style or have something chic to wear to brunch, grab some joggers.

While they’re technically just spiced-up sweatpants, the best joggers will flatter your body and keep you comfy. Be sure to check out the Adidas Slim Jogger if you want the best.

What to know before you buy a jogger for women

Material matters

Whether you’re looking to add to your loungewear, activewear or street style apparel section, joggers are the perfect solution. With that in mind, the material makes a big difference in how flattering and comfortable your joggers are. Choose a fabric with enough structure to flatter your body type but not restrict movement or make for an uncomfortable fit. You want it to be breathable and warm, but not too stretchy or stifling. Typically, the material should emphasize the contours of your body attractively with a secure waistband, looseness around the hips and thighs and tapering at the ankles.

Styling joggers

Joggers work with many style preferences. You can style them to suit different needs. Always go for colors you enjoy and appealing ensembles. For the gym, simply pair joggers with a streamlined sports bra or workout top. For streetwear, add a trendy shirt and fitted jacket. You can even put good, quality joggers with boots or heels and a flashy top for a night out on the town. Whether your style is refined, grunge, classy or tomboy, joggers are a great addition.

Jogger type

There are several different types of joggers. Knowing your options can help you narrow down your best choice. Here are some types to consider:

Sports joggers: This is the classic, original design. Designed for athletic use, they are usually baggy and made out of thick materials. They are great for workouts, sports and other performance needs.

This is the classic, original design. Designed for athletic use, they are usually baggy and made out of thick materials. They are great for workouts, sports and other performance needs. Smart joggers: A little bit of tailoring creates a more unique style of a jogger. They help you look put together and professional without being uncomfortable. They’re great for parties and even work meetings and will keep you comfortable the entire time.

A little bit of tailoring creates a more unique style of a jogger. They help you look put together and professional without being uncomfortable. They’re great for parties and even work meetings and will keep you comfortable the entire time. Loungewear joggers: These are the best types of joggers for sleeping or hanging out around the house. They’re usually loose and lightweight, intended to emphasize comfort over performance.

These are the best types of joggers for sleeping or hanging out around the house. They’re usually loose and lightweight, intended to emphasize comfort over performance. Everyday joggers: These types of joggers are perfect for errands, school and even work in relaxed environments. They are versatile in style, comfortable enough for long flights but stylish enough for lunch or drinks with friends.

What to look for in a quality jogger for women

Comfort and fit

Fit and comfort are paramount in joggers for women. While the ideal fit and comfort level depends on where you intend to wear your new joggers, you want them to flatter your body and appear less-tailored than your typical pants. They should taper at your ankle while being looser around your thigh and hips. You should feel unrestricted, able to move freely without the pants being too tight or too loose. The waistband should sit above or on your hips. If you prefer a more casual style, then a dropped crotch is acceptable.

High-quality craftsmanship

The choice of fabric and quality of construction make a huge difference in pants, even a more relaxed jogger. Make sure the fabric isn’t see-through and that the seams are reliable. Test the seams by pulling at them gently. Ensure they don’t come loose and that you can’t see light through them.

Sturdy closure

Most joggers have a drawstring on the waistband to keep them snug. Check this area of the pants to ensure the drawstring is reliable and the waistband is secure. You don’t want the drawstring snapping or wearing down after only a couple of uses. It should feel sturdy while remaining comfortable.

How much you can expect to spend on a jogger for women

You can find some lower-quality, cheap joggers for $15-$25. Most higher-quality joggers are $30-$75.

Jogger for women FAQ

What body type looks best in joggers for women?

A. Any body type can wear a jogger. When properly styled, they can be flattering on any body type. Traditionally, a straight figure or anyone wishing to draw attention to their hip area will enjoy adding a jogger to their outfit.

What tops can you wear with women’s joggers?

A. Depending on the style of your joggers, different tops may flatter them better. If you need some ideas, try pairing your joggers with a chill hoodie, a classic T-shirt, a blazer, a cropped jacket or even your favorite cardigan.

What’s the best jogger for women to buy?

Top jogger for women

Adidas Slim Jogger

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a high-quality jogger from one of the best activewear brands today, this slim jogger should be at the top of your wishlist.

What you’ll love: Expertly balancing style with functionality and comfort, these slim joggers will keep you confident and cozy. Enjoy the luxe look and snugly feel. The drawstring and elastic waistband give you flexibility without sacrificing an agreeable fit.

What you should consider: While you have plenty of size options, these joggers only come in three colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Adidas

Top jogger for women for the money

FULL SOFT Women’s Joggers

What you need to know: If you want a pair of neutral-colored joggers at an impossible price, these soft, breathable pants should be an exciting find.

What you’ll love: You can wear these joggers anywhere: the gym, while traveling, out to coffee or even to brunch with friends. Two large side pockets on each hip make storage convenient. An adjustable waistband will keep the pants up and comfy even during intense training sessions.

What you should consider: Some users don’t love the thin material of these joggers and were disappointed with the fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Under Armour Women’s Rival Fleece Jogger Pants

What you need to know: The variety of colors and the loose, relaxed fit make these joggers a favorite for many users.

What you’ll love: These Under Armour joggers are 80% cotton and 20% polyester for a warm, gentle fit. The encased elastic waistband and drawstring give you customization in terms of fit. Extended ribbed cuffs add style and comfort. You’ll fall in love with the relaxed feeling.

What you should consider: There are some complaints about these joggers running small.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

