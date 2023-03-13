Which faux leather leggings are best?

Picking up a pair of faux leather leggings is a great way to update your wardrobe. You can easily dress them up or down because they look great with heels, boots or sneakers. They’re also an easy go-to because they have a comfortable but flattering fit.

The best, such as the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, complement your figure in all the right areas by elevating your shape with a compressed waist and contoured backside. They also have a seamless crotch and thick material for enhanced coverage.

What to know before you buy faux leather leggings

What are faux leather leggings?

Faux leather leggings are similar to typical leggings with a second-skin fit and feel. However, they are made from a stretchy cotton or polyester blend coated with silicone, polyurethane or vinyl to give them a leather-like look and feel. While they are primarily referred to as faux leather, some manufacturers also call them vegan leather.

Lengths of faux leather leggings

There are four lengths to consider for your faux leather leggings. If you wish to wear them year-round, as long as you pair them with the right footwear, you can easily transition them from warm- to cool-weather wardrobe staples.

Knee-length : These land at or around your knees and can transition from summer to winter if you pair them with thigh-high boots.

: These land at or around your knees and can transition from summer to winter if you pair them with thigh-high boots. Capri : These rest at mid-calf and can be worn in cool weather if you use them with knee- or thigh-high boots.

: These rest at mid-calf and can be worn in cool weather if you use them with knee- or thigh-high boots. Seven-eighths: This sits about an inch above your ankle and look great with all sneakers, heels and boots.

This sits about an inch above your ankle and look great with all sneakers, heels and boots. Full-length: This lands at the top of your foot and pairs well with any shoe style.

Rises on faux leather leggings

The rise is measured from the crotch’s center to the top of the waistband and helps you determine where the band will land on your waist. While a high-rise is considered universally flattering, there are four rises to consider.

Low-rise : This measures 5 to 8 inches high and lands a few inches below your navel.

: This measures 5 to 8 inches high and lands a few inches below your navel. Mid-rise : This is 8 to 9 inches long and sits about 1 inch below your navel.

: This is 8 to 9 inches long and sits about 1 inch below your navel. High-rise : This is 9.5 to 10.5 inches high and rests right at your navel.

: This is 9.5 to 10.5 inches high and rests right at your navel. Ultra-high-rise: This reaches 11 inches or longer and lands above your navel.

What to look for in quality faux leather leggings

Squat-proof

The best faux leather leggings can pass the squat test, which means you can bend over in them, and your skin and underwear won’t show through. If they don’t pass this test, the material is too thin, and you won’t be able to wear them without a long shirt or tunic.

Compression material

Some manufacturers add compression material to their leggings for support. While it’s not necessary, many appreciate its benefits because it holds you in and gives you a more flattering silhouette. While you can find some pairs with compression material all over, many brands only add it to the waistband for tummy control.

Gusseted or seamless crotch

Many wish to avoid the dreaded camel toe look. The issue arises when tight pants have a center seam on the crotch. Therefore, it’s best to go for a pair with a gusseted or seamless crotch. A gusseted crotch means that the manufacturer has added a small piece of fabric where the four seams meet at the center to prevent the material from riding up. A seamless crotch avoids seams altogether for a smooth, comfortable fit.

How much you can expect to spend on faux leather leggings

Depending on the brand and material, you can find a quality pair for $25-$200.

Faux leather leggings FAQ

How should you wash your faux leather leggings?

A. To make your leggings last, wash them in cold water with a gentle detergent, and avoid using fabric softeners. Lay them flat to dry.

What type of underwear should you wear with leggings?

A. Since leggings have a second-skin fit, thongs are typically the first choice. However, you can also use high-cut styles that won’t bunch up. It’s also helpful if you go with thin, seamless materials that don’t leave a line.

What are the best faux leather leggings to buy?

Top faux leather leggings

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

What you need to know: These high-waisted leggings are comfortable and compress your body for a flattering fit.

What you’ll love: These thick but flexible leggings have a leather finish, a compression waist for added midsection support and a contoured back to create the appearance of a rounder rear end. They also have a seamless crotch for added comfort.

What you should consider: Many people reported that they run a size too small and suggested sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top faux leather leggings for the money

CRZ Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings

What you need to know: These contoured leggings show off your shape and give you tummy control.

What you’ll love: These matte high-waisted leather-like leggings are breathable and have a gusseted crotch, so they don’t ride up. They also give you a four-way stretch with a squat-proof finish for added coverage, comfort and mobility.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said these were too hot for them to work out in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Colorfulkoala Women’s High-Waisted Matte Faux Leather Leggings

What you need to know: These high-rise leggings are made with soft, comfortable fabric with gentle compression to make you feel secured.

What you’ll love: The aged leather look makes them perfect to wear in and out of the gym. They have a pocket in the waistband perfect to keep essentials when jogging.

What you should consider: The seams on the waistband give them away as workout apparel, however this is not an issue when wearing a long shirt or cardigan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

