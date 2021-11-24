Best Harry Potter socks

National Sock Day is celebrated by sock enthusiasts in the United States on Dec. 4 each year to honor socks that have managed to stay together as pairs and not get lost in the wash.

Which Harry Potter socks are best?

Here in the Muggle World, we take our socks for granted, but in the Wizarding World, a sock is the ultimate symbol of freedom for house elves who are freed when they receive items of clothing. When house-elf Dobby was given a sock, he was set free from his servitude, making socks a very significant part of the Harry Potter series.

Of course, even to Harry Potter fans, socks are a way to keep your feet warm and cozy. But even though they may not have as much meaning in our world, socks do not have to be mundane and boring. Harry Potter socks with characters and sayings will let you walk through life with a bit of magic in your shoes. If you’re looking for socks that would bring a smile to Dobby’s face, Harry Potter Dobby Luna Lovegood Hedwig Women’s 5-Pack Crew Socks are the top choice.

What to know before you buy Harry Potter socks

Style

From crew socks to knee socks, ankle to no-show, socks come in many different styles. People prefer different types of socks for a variety of reasons. Sometimes you need a sock that fits correctly in a certain shoe. Sometimes it’s based on the climate and your desire to keep warm or cool. Sometimes it’s just a matter of preference. Some brands offer the same design on different styles of socks, so you can get the Harry Potter style you want in any form.

Purpose

When choosing socks, consider when and where they will be worn. If they’re for work, a more subdued sock may be appropriate. If they will be hidden inside boots or sneakers, busier patterns are acceptable. If all you want to do is lounge around the house and watch Harry Potter movies, you can choose a pair of socks that really shows off your love of the series.

Size

Socks are not one-size-fits-all. They need to be comfortable, so be sure you are choosing the right size. There are men’s, women’s, and children’s options for many pairs, so pay attention when you pick your favorite design.

Theme

Harry Potter socks come in a ton of varieties, so consider the recipient’s favorite aspect of the series when you choose the socks. Whether you want the characters, the creatures, the Hogwarts houses, important symbols, or magic words, you can find socks that match.

What to look for in quality Harry Potter socks

Material

Socks should keep your feet comfortable. Choose appropriate materials for activities. Thick, fluffy socks are best for lounging as they don’t always fit comfortably in shoes. Socks that keep your feet cool and dry are great for walking, running, and a friendly game of Quidditch.

Multi-packs

Harry Potter socks often come in multi-packs that offer a variety of characters, symbols, or words from your favorite part of the series. Five-packs are common, so you can wear a different pair of Harry Potter socks to school or work every day.

Variety of characters

Although Harry is the hero, true fans know there are many other stars of the series as well. Many sock companies offer a thorough cast of characters on their socks including Dumbledore, Luna Lovegood, Hedwig, and, of course, Dobby. Quality Harry Potter socks come from companies that have a true understanding of the importance of these characters in the books and movies.

How much you can expect to spend on Harry Potter socks

Harry Potter socks cost $10-30, depending on how many are in the set.

Harry Potter socks FAQ

Which materials are best to avoid sweaty feet?

A. If you’re worried about sweaty feet, choose synthetic materials such as spandex, polyester, and nylon that wick moisture away. Although cotton is lightweight, it actually absorbs moisture.

What is a Harry Potter 12 days of socks Advent calendar?

A. If you’re a Harry Potter fan, you may have seen 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendars. As you count down the 12 days until Christmas, you will find a different pair of socks behind each door. The socks are a variety of crew and low-cut socks, with many different Harry Potter patterns.

What are the best Harry Potter socks to buy?

Top Harry Potter socks

Harry Potter Dobby Luna Lovegood Hedwig Women’s 5-Pack Crew Socks

What you need to know: This adorable 5-pack of women’s officially licensed crew socks brings the magic to your feet with cute Harry Potter Chibi-style characters.

What you’ll love: These crew socks fit women’s shoe sizes 4-10. There are five styles, including Luna Lovegood, Hedwig the owl holding a Hogwarts envelope with the saying “Waiting on My Letter,” Harry Potter with the saying, “Mischief Managed,” Harry, Ron, and Hermione flying on their broomsticks with Hedwig, and, of course, Dobby with the saying, “Dobby is free!”

What you should consider: The price is a bit higher than some other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Harry Potter socks for the money

Dobby Women’s 5-pack Ankle Socks

What you need to know: Dobby is the star of this officially licensed 5-pack of women’s ankle socks. He was freed with a sock, and now you can wear him proudly on yours.

What you’ll love: These low-cut ankle socks fit shoe sizes 4-10. The set includes five different Chibi-style Dobby designs including a repeating Dobby pattern, the saying “Dobby is Free,” a sweet Dobby with the saying, “Dobby will always be there for Harry Potter,” the saying, “Free the house elves” and a tribute to “S.P.E.W,” Hermione’s Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare. These comfy and cute socks will show everyone how much you admire Dobby, the loyal house-elf.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the socks were too thin for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Harry Potter Crest Argyle Pattern Men’s Crew Socks

What you need to know: These officially licensed argyle crew socks for men feature the crests of the Hogwarts houses, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin.

What you’ll love: For men’s shoe sizes 6-12, these may be worn as casual or dress socks. Choose from red, yellow, blue, green or gray color schemes, depending on your preferred Hogwarts house. Soft and comfortable, these socks will work their magic on your feet.

What you should consider: A handful of reviews said that these socks frayed after washing in the washing machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lorianne Palinkas writes for BestReviews.

