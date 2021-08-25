Using a small amount of baking soda in your slippers can help neutralize any unpleasant odors.

What are the best men’s slippers?

Anyone who has changed into a pair of slippers after a long day out or worn slippers to avoid the cold touch of hardwood floors knows just how convenient and comfortable they can be for your feet. Still, choosing the right pair of slippers comes down to various factors and features specific to your style and usage.

Many of the best men’s slippers will provide support, cushioning and a sturdy sole for use on various terrain. The UGG Ascot Slipper is a great men’s house slipper with warm interior insulation and a plush feel.

What to know before you buy men’s slippers

Slipper style

The four main types of men’s slippers include: open back, closed back, sandal and bootie styles.

Open back

This style is standard for all slippers, allowing the wearer to easily slide their foot inside, seeing as there is no heel covering. While it will cover your toes and upper foot, there is no rear protection.

Closed-back

Similar in design to typical shoes, closed-back slippers provide comprehensive support, encompassing most of your foot. This style is easy to slip on and doesn’t usually require any lacing. Moccasin slippers are considered closed back.

Sandal

Slippers utilizing a sandal design will closely resemble flip flops but may feature a softer and more insulated lining intended for indoor use.

Bootie

Bootie slippers often feature a high-rise design, fully covering the foot and ankle. In many cases, these will provide extra support and warmth.

Slipper benefits

Increased stability

Wearing a pair of sturdy, well-made slippers can make many people feel more stable on their feet, especially the elderly and those who may have reduced mobility or balance disorders.

Better traction

Slippers that utilize rubber soles can not only provide stability but make you less likely to slip and fall on smooth surfaces like hardwood or tile.

Helps prevent infections and illness

People who walk around barefoot are more prone to fungal and bacterial infections, even in clean homes. Wearing slippers also will keep your feet warmer, aiding in circulation and allowing your immune system to better protect against seasonal colds.

Premium comfort

This benefit may seem obvious, but cushioned slippers are simply more comfortable to wear around the house than socks or bare feet.

Keep your home cleaner

People who wear shoes indoors may benefit from the increased arch and heel support, but they are likely bringing in bacteria, dirt and unwanted grime from the outdoors. Having a dedicated pair of house slippers will keep you comfortable while also keeping your home cleaner.

Slipper material

The material you choose ultimately comes down to personal preference, but there are several unique options to pick from, including leather, suede, cotton, polyester, microfiber and other soft materials. Interior linings may use wool, shearling or synthetic fiber.

What to look for in quality men’s slippers

Fit

Having a comfortable fit is essential when trying to choose the best slippers for men. While some slippers may have size runs comparable to sneakers, many people prefer to size up to let their feet breathe and achieve maximum comfort without feeling restricted.

Sole

When comparing different slipper models, you’ll likely want to choose an option that provides a non-skid sole and decent traction. If you think you’ll want to wear your slippers outdoors for a quick walk around the block, choose a sole rated for both indoor and outdoor use.

Cushioning

Men’s slippers will have varying levels of cushioning. There should be enough cushion to ensure lasting comfort and support when on your feet for prolonged periods. You can find several slipper options that use a memory foam liner for increased comfort.

Lining

Having an interior lining will help keep your feet warm during the winter months or during those times when your air conditioning gets a little chilly.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s slippers

Just like other types of footwear, the prices for men’s slippers can range from $8-$200. For somewhere between $20-$75, you can often find ones with a solid sole and warm interior lining.

Men’s slippers FAQ

Can I wash my slippers?

A. Most slippers can be washed and should be cleaned every so often to keep them looking sharp and to prevent any odors. Some slippers made from materials like cotton can be machine washed on cool or warm cycles, while others may need to be hand-washed to avoid damage.

Which type of slippers are best for wearing outside?

A. If you want to wear your slippers outside occasionally, you’ll want a pair that has a thick rubber sole with decent traction. While you can wear some models outside without issue, you should try to keep their outdoor usage to a minimum to protect them from damage caused by water or dirt.

What are the best men’s slippers to buy?

Top men’s slippers

UGG Men’s Ascot Slipper

What you need to know: These UGG slippers for men are both stylish and super comfortable for daily use.

What you’ll love: Using high-quality suede and fleece, these moccasin UGG slippers are available in multiple colors options to suit everyone’s style.

What you should consider: You may need to order a larger size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s slippers for the money

Tamarac by Slippers International Camper Moccasin

What you need to know: With a wider design, you can wear these slippers indoors and outdoors.

What you’ll love: With a high-quality appearance and several color options, the Tamarac slippers are excellent at retaining heat on cold days.

What you should consider: The decorative lacing has been known to wear down quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

RockDove Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper

What you need to know: This is a great slip-on option with a comfortable memory foam insole.

What you’ll love: These affordable slippers are machine washable and have a sole rugged enough to be worn both indoors and outdoors.

What you should consider: They can be somewhat loud when worn on hardwood floors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

