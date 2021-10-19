Best women’s bathrobe

Which women’s bathrobe is best?

There are numerous ways to benefit from the comfort of a bathrobe, but not all robes are created equally. When it comes down to it, the best bathrobe is the one that fits your lifestyle and comfort needs. Treat yourself with a cozy bathrobe such as our top pick, Bagno Milano Women’s Waffle-Knit Bathrobe, and calming sheet masks for the ultimate at-home spa experience.

What to know before you buy a women’s bathrobe

Convenience

Consider your home’s climate and location, and why you want a robe. If you live in a warmer climate, a lightweight robe might be best. But if you continually keep your house cold, then a bathrobe made of thicker material might be better. The time of year might also influence what robe you choose, so knowing the environment you plan to wear your robe in will help you make the best decision. Not only is the time of year a vital consideration, but so is the time of day. A bathrobe you wear in the morning might require different features than, say, a bathrobe you cuddle up in before bed. No matter what bathrobe design features fit your lifestyle best, don’t forget a cozy pair of slippers.

Comfort

A bathrobe’s fabric and length will influence your level of comfort. Robes made of absorbent fabrics that will keep you warm and dry. These are best for getting out of the shower, or even the hot tub, on a cold winter night.

If you are looking for a robe to keep you warm on a cold day, you do not necessarily need an absorbent fabric. Instead, you may want to look for robes made from a thicker fabric. A fabric’s weight will also determine how comfortable and cool you are in your bathrobe. Of course, if it is summer, you may want to opt for a lightweight bathrobe while getting ready rather than a thicker material that might cause you to overheat.

Style

Bathrobes are all about self-care and coziness. They come in numerous colors and patterns, and they many even have special features such as hoods and zippers. Find one that makes your morning routine more manageable and your evening routine more relaxing while also attending to your needs and style.

What to look for in a quality women’s bathrobe

Material

The best material depends on your needs. If you want an absorbent material, then the best material to look for is a terry cloth robe. For a bathrobe that feels like you are wrapping yourself up in your favorite blanket, then you will want to look for a bathrobe with a soft, plush fabric such as cotton or polyester. The best lightweight bathrobes are single-knit cotton or satin fabrics.

Design

In general, bathrobes feature a collar and a tie belt around the waist. Kimono robes do not have much of a collar, but they do have a tie belt that keeps you covered. Some bathrobes may have special features, like a hood or a zipper, which might influence sizing, but the tie belt design often allows for a universal fit. When considering size, remember that the basic belt design will allow you to adjust to your waist easily. When it comes to length, however, you may want to reference the sizing charts.

Length

There are ankle-length robes, knee-length robes, mid-thigh length robes and everything in between. Much like the fabric choice, the length depends on how you want it to fit and what you want out of how it fits. If you want it to keep you warm and covered, a long bathrobe with long sleeves will be the right pick. But if you want a lightweight bathrobe to throw on while getting ready, then a shorter fit with quarter sleeve lengths might be best. Shorter-length robes with quarter-length sleeves will keep you covered and cool while staying out of your way, making it easy to maneuver through your morning or night routine.

How much you can expect to spend on a women’s bathrobe

A bathrobe’s style, material and features will all influence its price. However, many women’s bathrobes are $15-$50, with high-end designer bathrobes costing more.

Women’s bathrobe FAQ

What bathrobe fabric is the most absorbent?

A. Turkish cotton and terry cloth are very absorbent fabrics that will keep you dry and warm.

How should you care for a bathrobe?

A. You do not have to wash your bathrobe often but when you do, remove the belt and wash it with the arms inside-out. Reference the label for more washing directions.

What’s the best bathrobe to buy?

Top women’s bathrobe

Bagno Milano Women’s Waffle-Knit Bathrobe

What you need to know: Made from Turkish cotton, this bathrobe keeps you warm and covered without the bulky feeling of some bathrobes.

What you’ll love: For those who love to live in their robes, this kimono-style bathrobe is durable and has an oversized fit with pockets offering convenience and comfort when wearing around the house. The waffle knit texture is absorbent and soft, making it a practical option for throwing on after a shower or lounging in by the pool.

What you should consider: This robe is mid-calf length, so it is not entirely full coverage, and some find the waffle knit pattern less soft or warm as other bathrobe materials.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s bathrobe for the money

Long Bath Robe for Women’s Plush Soft Fleece Bathrobes

What you need to know: Soft, fluffy and affordable, this bathrobe is everything you want out of a plush robe at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: It is 100% polyester and machine washable, so you can easily throw it in with a load of towels. It comes in multiple colors, has two front pockets and reaches down to your ankles. The fleece makes this bathrobe perfect for wearing around the house on a cold day.

What you should consider: This bathrobe is soft and lightweight, but the material is not very absorbent, so after showering you may have to thoroughly dry off before throwing on this robe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alexander Del Rossa Women’s Warm Fleece Robe

What you need to know: If we are talking warmth, this plush bathrobe has fleece material that is guaranteed to keep you warm in even the coldest temperatures.

What you’ll love: This robe features a cozy hood with inner and outer ties that will keep warmth locked in. While it is warm and long, customers say that it is still lightweight enough that it will not drag you down while wearing it around the house.

What you should consider: Not all available colors are full-length and instead, stop at the shins.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bailey Gates writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.