Best silk pajamas for women

Silk pajamas are known for their upscale look and luxurious feel. And they are fancy for good reason. Real silk is a rich fabric, known for its glossy, soft texture and ability to stay cool even in warmer temperatures. It’s because of this ability to eliminate heat and absorb moisture that silk is the desired fabric for pajamas and loungewear. Purchasing a quality set of silk pajamas can be an investment so if you are looking for a set that is affordable and lavish, the LilySilk Silk Pajamas Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy silk pajamas for women

Various types of sets

When it comes to purchasing these pajamas, be sure to decide whether you want a short or long sleeve set. Some short sleeve sets may be paired with pants or shorts, but long sleeve sets are paired with pants. The most popular silk pajama sets are short sleeve short sets and long sleeve pant sets.

How to care for silk pajamas

Depending on the quality, you can wash silk pajamas on the gentle cycle or hand wash. Silk is a very sturdy fabric but loses some durability when wet so avoid washing with other fabrics on regular cycles and wash with like fabrics. Drying can be done by hanging to air dry or gentle cycle drying.

Look at the sizing

You may pick your pajamas based on your current measurements but depending on style, you may want to purchase a size up if you desire a roomier feel with your pajamas. To understand and compare sizing for pajamas and loungewear, refer to this guide for sizing tips.

What to look for in quality silk pajamas for women

Check the fabric

Even though the item may claim to be silk, it may actually be satin silk, or satin. To easily spot the difference, check the inside of the fabric. If it is not shiny inside, then it is satin or a satin blend. Look for silk fabrics that include names like mulberry or ahimsa as those are the most common types of silk. If the pajamas are satin, that is not necessarily a negative thing, but more about cost and preference. However, if price is not a huge concern and comfort is the goal, then choosing silk is advised.

Pay attention to the details

The stitching on the fabric should not show signs of pulling and make sure buttons are securely sewn. Additionally, it is common for these sets to have a top with a collar and for it to have small fabric piping along the edge of the collar. This piping is also found throughout the sleeve cuffs and pockets. Some silk pajamas include pockets in the pants as well as a chest pocket, an elastic waistband or fitted waist with a small zipper or button closure.

Where it’s made

Making silk can be a high production cost, so it is not available in some countries. Most silk fabrics are made in parts of Europe, as well as China, India, Korea, Thailand and the United States.

How much you can expect to spend on silk pajamas for women

Real silk pajamas can cost anywhere from $90 up to $400. Satin silk can range from $20 to $60.

Silk pajamas FAQ

What is the difference between silk and satin pajamas?

A. The main difference between silk and satin is how they are made. Silk is made mostly by collecting protein based material called fibroin from a silkworm’s cocoon. It is this protein that gives silk its buttery soft feel and durability. Satin refers to the fabric’s weave rather than the material itself.

The weave is what gives satin its familiar softness and sheen. Satin fabric is shiny and soft on the outside, with a duller more matte texture inside. Another notable difference is price mostly due to how silk is made and produced in countries around the world. Satin does not rely on fibroins therefore can be easily manufactured from factory weaving.

Are silk pajamas breathable?

A. Yes, silk pajamas are favored for their breathable, sleek fabric over other pajamas made from cotton for example. It does not lock in heat, but keeps you cooler than regular pajamas.

What are the best silk pajamas for women to buy?

Top silk pajamas for women

LilySilk Silk Pajamas Set

What you need to know: This long sleeve set is made with 100% mulberry silk, some of the finest silk fabric available in the word.

What you’ll love: A set that boasts a luxurious feel thanks to quality stitching, look and feel of this pajama set that is perfect to sleep or lounge in. This set is designed to keep you cool and prevent your skin from drying while wearing.

What you should consider: Some reviews mention inconsistencies with sizing and quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top silk pajamas for women for the money

Ekouaer Satin Sleepwear Set

What you need to know: A light and comfy fitting set that is simple, delicate and doesn’t break the bank.

What you’ll love: This set includes a cami top and shorts designed for keeping you cool. It comes in a wide variety of colors with sizing up to XXL.

What you should consider: The fabric is only satin and some customers mentioned that the sizing is inaccurate and that the shorts are too short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Julianna Rae Women’s 100% Mulberry Silk Pajama Set

What you need to know: Created with a higher thread count than other silk pajamas, this is a decadent and cozy sleepwear set designed for ultimate comfort.

What you’ll love: Made with 100% mulberry silk fabric, the top features a rounded button-up collar and flat front darted pants with a side opening for a sleek look.

What you should consider: This set is pretty expensive since it is on the higher-end of silk clothing brands and may not be worth the price according to some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

