Which plus-size bathrobe is best?

Whether you want an alternative way to dry off after a shower or bath, or you’re looking for something warm and cozy, you need the right bathrobe. A plus-size bathrobe will keep you comfortable and prevent any water from your hair from dripping onto your skin. If you’re looking for a plus-size bathrobe that’s warm, absorbent and gives you the feeling of luxury, check out the Alexander Del Rossa Robe.

What to know before you buy a plus-size bathrobe

Uses

Most people use a bathrobe to either wrap around themselves after bathing or, in the case of absorbent bathrobes, to help them dry off. With some bathrobes, you can wear them without having anything on underneath. With others, you should be at least mostly dry before putting it on.

An extra-large or plus-size bathrobe will keep you warm straight out of bed. This makes it ideal for chilly mornings or when you want to take it easy and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea before getting dressed for the day.

Bathrobes are also a good option for a day of swimming at the pool. With one, you can enjoy the water, dry off with a towel and don the robe to relax in. Or, if the bathrobe is extra absorbent, you can put it on directly over wet swimwear, though the attire might not dry as quickly if you do.

Absorbency

One of the key features of a plus-size bathrobe is its ability to absorb water. If you’ve just finished bathing and need it to dry off, this is a must. It’s also necessary since it can catch water from dripping wet hair and keep it off your clothes or skin.

Some bathrobes are more absorbent than others, depending on how well they’re constructed and the fabrics used. If you find that your robe takes too long to dry, consider tossing it in the dryer on a tumble dry low cycle to help it along. That way, it won’t start to develop a musty odor or still be damp when you use it again.

Type

The classic bathrobe style comes with either a removable or sewn-in belt that the wearer can tighten or loosen as desired. Generally, both the robe and belt consist of the same absorbent materials.

Another common type of bathrobe is the kimono robe. This style has a similar appearance to the classic one, but it’s usually lighter and more luxurious. Some kimono robes also boast patterns, such as floral or Japanese-inspired prints. These robes are usually less absorbent and aren’t quite as warm, making them ideal after drying off with a bath towel or lounging.

Many bathrobes feature a hood, offering more coverage and keeping the head warm. If your hair is wet, the hood can also help absorb some of the water.

What to look for in a quality plus-size bathrobe

Fabric

Most traditional bathrobes consist of terry cloth or cotton terry. This fabric is soft, absorbent, and casual. If you want a classier option, choose a Turkish cotton bathrobe with a high thread count. A higher thread count means a softer, more durable garment.

A few other common materials are polyester, fleece, wool and microfiber. These are all soft and absorbent, but they have varying insulation levels. Wool is a great choice if you need something warm and long-lasting, but it takes a while to dry and is usually more expensive. On the other hand, microfiber is a good choice if you want something more breathable and fast-drying.

There are also luxurious bathrobes that consist of cashmere, silk or satin. These are ideal for those who want something to lounge around in but don’t need to use the robe to dry off with fully. Additionally, these materials are usually more breathable and delicate than cotton, polyester or wool.

Length

Plus-size bathrobes come in three main lengths, so you’ll want to find one that matches what you need.

Full-length bathrobes typically fall around the wearer’s ankles. When worn with a cinched belt, they provide the most coverage and warmth at the legs, which are more susceptible to the cold. The extra length also helps with modesty, making it ideal for wearing nothing underneath the robe or sheer pajamas.

Knee-length bathrobes are the next most common option. These can still keep you warm, but they’re better for warmer temperatures since they leave more of the legs bare. They’re also a good option for the spa or days at the pool.

Finally, there are thigh-length bathrobes. These are usually lightweight and are more revealing than longer options. Depending on the material, these robes can still be absorbent and keep your torso and arms warm.

Pockets

Some plus-size bathrobes, especially full-length or thicker ones, come with pockets. These pockets are usually large enough for your hands or personal items like a cell phone, wallet or remote control.

How much you can expect to spend on a plus-size bathrobe

Most plus-size bathrobes cost $20-$40.

Plus-size bathrobe FAQ

How can I keep lint off my plus-size bathrobe?

A. For starters, avoid putting it in the washing machine or dryer with other articles of clothing. Other items collect lint, hair and other debris and can easily transfer these things when washed together. If your robe is prone to lint, wash it alone on a gentle cycle or hand wash it. Also, clean out the machines, especially the lint trap in the dryer, to keep it off your robe.

Do all bathrobes come with a belt?

A. Some bathrobes have a belt, while others feature buttons or a zipper instead.

Can I wear a bathrobe outside?

A. This depends on the robe’s length, materials and outdoor temperature. You can wear a thick, full-length or knee-length robe outside, but it might not be appropriate if you have neighbors living close by.

What are the best plus-size bathrobes to buy?

Top plus-size bathrobe

Alexander Del Rossa Women’s Robe

What you need to know: Available in all sizes, including plus-size, this plush bathrobe features a full hood and two convenient front pockets.

What you’ll love: Comfortable and warm, this full-length robe has a tie closure that can change the size and fit with ease. It’s also highly absorbent and comes in 37 colors and patterns.

What you should consider: The threads around the sleeves tend to shed, especially in the first couple of washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plus-size bathrobe for money

Ross Michaels Big & Tall Robe with Hood

What you need to know: This oversized fleece bathrobe is full-length, comfortable and stylish.

What you’ll love: Made from durable polyester, this robe has a fleece collar, cuffs and adjustable belt. It comes in five colors, including black and grey, red and navy. Besides this, it features a hood and two pockets for the wearer’s hands or personal items.

What you should consider: The robe isn’t very thick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lands’ End Cotton Terry Bath Robe

What you need to know: This cotton terry bathrobe ranges from knee to calf-length and is perfect for after the shower or lounging at the poolside.

What you’ll love: Available in 1x, 2x and 3x sizes, this robe comes in four different colors and is lightweight and breathable. It features two deep front pockets and a belt for an adjustable fit.

What you should consider: It might shrink in the wash, especially in hot water.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

