The robe originated in Ancient Greece as early as the ninth century. At that time, they were known as chitons and had bright hems that symbolized the area in which the wearer was from.

Which pink robe is best?

Bathrobes were designed to keep you warm and dry, but they’re also comfortable, and there is a luxurious quality that can help you wind down and relax.

Size, fit, material and length all contribute to that relaxed feeling, but don’t underestimate the importance of color. And no color helps set the mood better than pink. The best pink robe is the Heartnice Women’s Fleece Robe.

What to know before you buy a pink robe

Material

You have a variety of materials to choose from when selecting a bathrobe, and finding the right one will depend on what qualities are most important to you.

Cotton: This is a popular fabric because it’s soft, plush and easy to care for. It can be warm and also breathable. There are different types of cotton, with cotton velour being one of the softest and most absorbent, but it can be more bulky than other types of cotton.

Terry cloth : This is the same material bathroom towels are made of, and robes made from terry cloth can serve the same function because it’s an absorbent material. If you want to step out of the shower and throw on a robe while you dry off, opt for terry cloth.

Silk or satin: These robes are relaxing and soothing for the skin. They aren’t absorbent, so you want to be completely dry before putting on a silk or satin robe, but there is a feeling of elegance and style that comes from wearing them.

Microfiber: The benefit of microfiber robes is that the material is lightweight, absorbent, durable and typically costs less. Microfiber is a synthetic material, so these robes aren’t as luxurious, but they are still comfortable.

Size

Most pink bathrobes come in traditional sizes — small, medium, large and extra large. However, not all brands fit the same, so pay attention to the specifics of each brand’s size chart. It also doesn’t hurt to read the reviews to learn if a robe might run small and is worth sizing up, or tends to run large and you want to purchase a smaller size.

Length

A robe’s length can affect its fit and feel. Shorter robes fall just above the knee and tend to work best if wearing them with pajamas. Longer robes fall around the ankle, and provide more warmth, as well as the comfort of being wrapped up from head to toe.

If you want something in the middle, consider brands that have either mid-length or three-quarter options, so you can get the best of both worlds.

What to look for in a quality pink robe

Color

“Pink” doesn’t describe just one color. You can choose a plain pink, light pink, coral, rose or magenta, aka hot pink. Whatever pink you prefer, though, you want it to last. If possible, check that the creases and folds are the same color as the rest of the garment. Lighter colors in these areas mean that the dye is likely to fade or rub off easily.

Pockets

Not all pink robes have pockets, but if you plan on spending a lot of quality time lounging around in your robe, you can benefit from their luxury. Whether it’s needing a place to put your phone or the remote, pockets come in handy.

How much you can you expect to spend on a pink robe

Pink robes can range from $15-$500 depending on the material, style, design and brand. A long-lasting robe made from cotton or satin will range from $35-$75, while a high-thread-count cotton robe, or a silk robe with elaborate details and design, can cost over $100.

Pink robe FAQ

What is the most absorbent type of robe?

A. That’s cotton terry cloth, a similar material to a towel. These robes work well in warm temperatures as their absorbency helps you to stay cool and dry.

How often should I launder my pink robe?

A. Wash your robe after you wear it three or four times to prevent mold or bacteria from growing. And hang it after using it, especially if it is damp. That will help it to dry faster and keep moisture from accumulating.

What are the best pink robes to buy?

Top pink robe

Heartnice Women’s Fleece Robe

What you need to know: Wrap yourself in optimal comfort with this super-soft velour knit fabric.

What you’ll love: Stay warm and toasty with this plush, luxurious bathrobe with an oversized hood to cover your neck, ears and head. It has two large pockets that can easily carry all your must-haves, including cell phone, remote control or favorite book. Choose from coral, rose, pink and magenta, as well as combinations of them with white.

What you should consider: You should remove the belt before washing the robe and launder it separately from your other clothes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pink robe for the money

iFigure Women’s Short Kimono Robe

What you need to know: This budget-friendly kimono-style robe is both silky and sexy.

What you’ll love: You’ll adore slipping on this lightweight polyester robe with seam pockets and sash tie. It will give you a luxurious feel and is a perfect choice for bridal parties, bachelorette parties, romantic nights or spa days, in pink, light pink or hot pink.

What you should consider: It fits slightly small, so if you’re between sizes or want a larger fit, you should size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Home Design Women’s Cotton Terry Robe

What you need to know: Your bathroom will feel like a top-of-the-line spa when you slip this robe on.

What you’ll love: You’ll no longer need a towel because this lightweight plush robe will instantly dry damp skin. It’s made from high-quality cotton, with precise, durable stitching that can withstand multiple washes. The “pink ice” color is subtle and attractive.

What you should consider: It runs large, so if you are looking for a snug fit you should size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

