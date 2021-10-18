Onesie pajamas are perfect for relaxing and lounging in something both cozy and fun, with their ultra soft materials and loose, relaxed fit.

Which onesie pajamas are best?

Onesie pajamas are perfect for relaxing in something both cozy and fun thanks to their ultrasoft materials and loose, relaxed fit. Patterns that line up and flatlock seams are important details in top-quality onesie pajamas. Hoods provide some extra warmth, and drop-seat panels make bathroom trips much easier. For a comfortable pair of onesie pajamas that includes all the bells and whistles, check out Forever Lazy Unisex Footed Adult Onesie One-Piece Pajamas

What to know before you buy onesie pajamas

Sizing

Finding the right size of onesie pajamas can be fairly difficult. While some onesie pajamas come in both men’s and women’s sizes, it is generally more challenging to find petite or plus-size women’s onesie pajamas, or men’s big and tall sizes. Most onesie pajamas come in unisex sizing, and manufacturers create their own size charts. There are some onesie pajamas, though, that are only available in one-size-fits-all.

Different varieties

There are three popular varieties of onesie pajamas, including classic onesie pajamas, themed onesie pajamas and creature onesie pajamas. The classic style is fairly neutral, with solid colors, stripes or tie-dye designs. The themed style is more trendy and features holiday prints, funny patterns and superheroes. The creature style often has horns, spikes, teeth, tails or ears, depending on the animal.

Budget

Think about your budget before making your purchase of onesie pajamas. You can find basic onesie pajamas for as little as $25, while the high-end onesie pajamas can go for as much as $100.

What to look for in onesie pajamas

Footed or footless

Onesie pajamas come in footed and footless styles. The footed onesie pajamas have attached feet that look like socks and are great for people who don’t want to wear slippers or socks while bundled up. The footless styles, however, lack attached feet.

Popular materials

Fleece is the most popular material for onesie pajamas since it’s very warm, soft and cozy. There are other onesie pajamas made from polyester blends, microfiber, flannel and cotton blends. Polyester and microfiber blends tend to be the most durable materials, while flannel and cotton are both lightweight and breathable.

Extras

There are a few extras to look for in onesie pajamas, including non-slip feet, a drop-seat panel and a hood. Non-slip feet are great if you need more traction on tile, hardwood and linoleum floors. Drop-seat panels make it easier to go to the bathroom while still wearing your onesie pajamas, and hoods add to the overall coziness and warmth.

How much you can expect to spend on onesie pajamas

Onesie pajamas usually cost between about $25-$100, depending on the quality of the materials and the craftsmanship. The more basic onesie pajamas run from $25-$40, while mid-range styles go for $45-$70 and the high-end brands cost between $75-$100.

Onesie pajamas FAQ

Should you size up with onesie pajamas?

A. It’s not typically necessary to size up with onesie pajamas, unless you are unsure about whether the pair of onesie pajamas is true to size. That being said, it is usually recommended that people between sizes go for the larger size for a more relaxed and comfortable fit.

Are footed or footless onesie pajamas better?

A. You can get the best of both worlds by buying a footed pair of onesie pajamas with detachable feet. The feet of the onesie pajamas are usually attached with hook-and-eye closures, snaps or zippers. These onesie pajamas sometimes have elastic at the ankles to make sure that the hems don’t drag on the floor when you choose to wear the onesie pajamas without feet.

Do onesie pajamas have pockets?

A. Most mid-range and high-end pairs of onesie pajamas have pockets located at the hips or the sides. Most of these pockets are fairly large and have enough room to hold your phone and a few other essentials. Some onesie pajamas even have an oversized kangaroo pouch.

What are the best onesie pajamas to buy?

Top onesie pajamas

Forever Lazy Unisex Footed Adult Onesie One-Piece Pajamas

What you need to know: Considered the best of the best, this pair of unisex onesie pajamas from Forever Lazy is the perfect option for people who want non-themed pajamas.

What you’ll love: This popular pair of onesie pajamas offers a rear zipper drop seat, built-in pockets, detachable zippered feet, anti-pill fleece and an oversized design for maximum comfort. The onesie also comes in a wide range of different designs and colors.

What you should consider: The bottom of the feet on these onesie pajamas are fairly slippery on wood flooring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top onesie pajamas for the money

Silver Lilly Unisex adult Pajamas – Plush One Piece Cosplay Dinosaur Animal Costume

What you need to know: This cozy, flexible and budget-friendly dinosaur onesie from Silver Lilly is the best option for customers looking to save some money.

What you’ll love: This affordable dinosaur onesie comes with a non-footed design, a button-down front, a dinosaur face, dinosaur teeth, dinosaur spikes and a dinosaur tail. It also fits most body types and comes in either pink or green.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that this onesie tends to run fairly large, and some customers say that the onesie ankle rode up their legs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wotogold Sportswear Hooded Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This casual onesie is the perfect option for lounging in comfort and comes in an excellent sportswear design.

What you’ll love: The Wotogold onesie features a warm, soft fleece interior, footless legs, two front pockets and a fully lined hood. You can also choose from a wide range of attractive colors and a broad spectrum of sizes for the perfect fit.

What you should consider: Some customers say that they wish the material were thicker.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

