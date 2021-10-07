Best men’s kimono robe

Many of the early traditional-style kimonos were created from a single bolt of cloth and required a tremendous amount of skill to make. When they were washed, the stitches were taken out and then hand-sewn again before wearing.

Which men’s kimono robes are best?

A kimono is a traditional Japanese robe that is often loose-fitting, lightweight, and features elaborate decorative designs and detail. Kimonos were once an everyday garment akin to a suit or a nice dress, but they are not as common today as they once were.

Kimono robes have become more popular in Western culture because they embrace the most popular features of the traditional kimono and a classic bathrobe. Kimono robes can differ in size and style, but our top pick is the IZOD Waffle Knit Kimono Robe

What to know before you buy men’s kimono robes

Size and length

Most kimono robes hang to the middle of the calf. Some robes are one-size-fits-all, which might not be ideal for everyone, while other brands offer their own size chart. Sizes often vary from brand to brand, so double-check website reviews if you’re worried about sizing. It’s important to keep in mind that kimono robes are meant to be comfortable, so if you feel like you’re in between sizes, possibly opt for the larger size.

Design and color

Traditional kimonos are known for their elaborate and stylish designs, but since the look has become more popular in Western culture, kimono-style robes are available in a variety of plain and simple styles as well.

Material

Cotton: It’s breathable and the ideal fabric if you plan on wearing the robe after getting out of the shower. It’s soft, simple, and easy to clean.

Polyester: These robes are often warmer but less breathable than cotton robes. However, many versions are cotton-poly blends that attempt to combine the best features of both materials.

Satin: Glossy, sleek, and stylish, these types of robes are not for everyone, but the material is cool, breathable, and ideal for hotter weather.

What to look for in quality men’s kimono robes

Sleeves

How long do you prefer the sleeves on your robe? Shorter sleeves are rare, but the sleeves on most designs stop either mid-forearm or extend all the way to the wrist.

Belt

Most bathrobes are tightened and held together with a self-tie belt, and kimono robes are no exception. Some designs have a belt that can be completely removed from the robe and others have been sewn into the fabric.

Pockets

Kimono robes typically feature two front pockets that are deep enough to store casual items, such as your phone.

Hood

They might be tough to find, but some kimono robes have a pullover hood that can be useful in cooler conditions. These are more common in other types of robes.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s kimono robes

Shorter kimono robes made from thin material can be found for under $30. Longer mid-range models made from higher quality material can go up to $50, while the most stylish and quality kimono robes can cost over $100.

Men’s kimono robes FAQ

What is the best way to wash a kimono robe?

A. It depends entirely on the material. How you wash your robe and how frequently you need to wash it will depend on what it’s made out of. Polyester is the easiest to care for, cotton runs the risk of shrinking and silk requires the most care. It’s best to pay attention to the instructions for your particular robe.

Can I wear a kimono robe all year-round?

A. The definition of kimono robes has evolved to be more in line with traditional western bathrobes than eastern kimonos, so they are now available in multiple styles and made from multiple fabrics. The fabric better determines the thickness and level of warmth that is ideal for each season.

What are the best men’s kimono robes to buy?

Top men’s kimono robe

IZOD Waffle-Knit Kimono Robe

What you need to know: A versatile and comfortable robe with a kimono fit that has a natural stretch to it and is excellent for lounging around the house in style.

What you’ll love: This kimono is made from 60% cotton and 40%polyester, which makes this robe warm and breathable. It has two roomy front pockets and a self-tie wrap belt. It comes available in multiple colors and designs.

What you should consider: This robe is one-size-fits-all, so it might be the best selection for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s kimono robe for money

Fruit of the Loom Waffle Kimono Robe

What you need to know: A simple, comfortable robe at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The waffle-knit fabric of this robe is not only soft, but it’s also great at absorbing water so you can put it on right out of the shower. It’s durable enough that it still looks great no matter how much you wash it.

What you should consider: Some customers felt the fit was inconsistent. Some thought it was too long and others too short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Polo Ralph Lauren Velour Kimono Robe

What you need to know: An excellent robe that is thick, heavy, and warm, making it ideal for the winter.

What you’ll love: Made with 100% imported cotton, the front pockets are large, and the tie closure allows for a secure fit. This kimono robe is also easy to clean and machine washable.

What you should consider: This robe is on the expensive side, and customers have noted that the sizing runs large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

