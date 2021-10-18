Best hooded bathrobe

Putting on a plush and warm hooded bathrobe after taking a shower is one of the best feelings, but it can be difficult to shop for a hooded bathrobe.

Which hooded bathrobe is best?

Wearing a plush and warm hooded bathrobe after taking a shower is an amazing feeling. However, there are so many different hooded bathrobe materials and lengths out there to choose from, so it’s important to do some research before making your purchase.

For a luxurious and comfortable bathrobe that is made of high-quality materials, the Arus Soft Fleece Hooded Turkish Robe is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a hooded bathrobe

Think about the type of material you want

Hooded bathrobes come in a diverse range of materials, including satin, silk, terry cloth, microfiber, cotton waffle and cotton velour. Also known as cotton toweling or cotton terry, terry cloth is the material from which most bath towels are created. Satin and silk bathrobes aren’t very absorbent, but they’re great for relaxation. Microfiber bathrobes are very soft and feel like fleece.

Hooded bathrobes are great for lounging

Many people simply wear their hooded bathrobes when they get out of the bath or shower, but hooded bathrobes are also very comfortable and great for lounging around home.

Consider your budget

Think about your budget before purchasing a hooded bathrobe. There are some great basic hooded bathrobes out there if you are low on cash, but there are also some decent mid-range options and high-end hooded bathrobes if you are looking for a long-term investment.

What to look for in a quality hooded bathrobe

Length

Most hooded bathrobes are meant to be ankle length, mid-calf length or knee length, but keep in mind that one person’s knee length might be another person’s mid-calf length. So it’s important to try on the hooded bathrobes if possible before actually making your purchase to ensure you have a good fit. If you are buying online, be sure to reference the retailer’s sizing guide.

Size

Many hooded bathrobes come in sizes extra small to extra large, but there is little to no standardization between different bathrobe brands, so a small from one brand might fit a size 4, while a small from another brand might fit a size 0.

Color

Most modern hooded bathrobes come in a wide range of different colors, so you can choose whichever color suits you best. Some customers prefer the clean look of a white robe, while other people prefer darker colored robes because stains are less visible on them. Many customers also like to match their hooded bathrobes with their bath towels.

How much you can expect to spend on a hooded bathrobe

You can find hooded bathrobes for anywhere from $15 to more than $50. Basic hooded bathrobes tend to sell for about $15-$20, while midrange hooded bathrobes cost $30-$40 and high-end hooded bathrobes can cost $50 or more.

Hooded bathrobe FAQ

Do hooded bathrobes typically have pockets?

A. Some hooded bathrobes have pockets, but not all of them do. Pockets can definitely come in handy if you plan to wear your hooded bathrobe around your home and carry your phone with you, but you probably don’t need pockets if you are simply planning to wear your hooded bathrobe after you get out of the shower.

How is Egyptian cotton different from other kinds of cotton?

A. Some customers see Egyptian cotton as the most high-end and luxurious bathrobe material out there. The long fibers of Egyptian cotton can be spun into dense threads, which makes this type of cotton more absorbent.

That being said, there are other excellent cotton materials out there, including Turkish cotton. While the fibers of Turkish cotton are not as absorbent and dense as Egyptian cotton, Turkish cotton fibers do get fluffier and softer over time. If you care less about absorbency and more about comfort, then Turkish cotton might be a better option for you.

Do all hooded bathrobes have tie fastenings?

A. Most hooded bathrobes have either a belt fastening or a single tie fasting, but there are other kinds of hooded bathrobe fastenings available, including buttons and zippers.

What’s the best hooded bathrobe to buy?

Top hooded bathrobe

Arus Soft Fleece Hooded Turkish Robe

What you need to know: This luxurious, high-end bathrobe from Arus features a full-length design and a spacious hood.

What you’ll love: This plush microfiber fleece bathrobe comes in a few colors, including navy, gray and charcoal. The sleeves are the perfect length and can be worn either rolled down or rolled up.

What you should consider: It’s important to consider that the hood on this robe is fairly bulky.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top hooded bathrobe for the money

NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe

What you need to know: This super soft, hooded fleece bathrobe is an affordable option that is perfect for relaxation and lounging.

What you’ll love: This bathrobe is machine washable, 100% polyester and features an adjustable waist belt and two front pockets. The robe is also very soft, fluffy and easy to care for.

What you should consider: Some customers say that the pockets on the robe fell apart fairly quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alexander Del Rossa Warm Fleece Robe with Hood

What you need to know: This warm ankle-length robe is an excellent hooded bathrobe option with large pockets.

What you’ll love: The Alexander Del Rossa bathrobe features a cozy hood to keep both your neck and ears warm, as well as two large on-seam pockets. The robe also comes with an adjustable outer belt tie and an inside tie closure.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that this robe runs large, so you should size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

