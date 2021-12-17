Best girls’ pajamas

Which girls’ pajamas are best?

In the fall and winter, Saturday mornings are made for pajamas, sleeping in, cartoons and hot cocoa. For sleeping and lounging, two-piece sets are by far the most practical option as they are built for play, keep you warmer, won’t ride up and are extra cozy. In cooler climates, consider choosing 2-piece pajamas made of heavier or thicker materials. In comparison, in warmer climates, elect for 100% cotton options that are lightweight and will prevent overheating during sleep.

The Simple Joys by Carter’s Girls’ 6-Piece Snug Fit Cotton Pajama Set has everything your child needs for long-weekend sleepwear with two pairs of pants and a pair of shorts, two short-sleeved tops and a long-sleeved shirt all in 100% cotton.

What to know before you buy girls’ pajamas

Sizing

When selecting the size of the pajamas you plan to order for your children, consider the fit, style and make of the pajamas first. If your child has a smaller build, snug-fit pajamas will be more comfortable and not too loose. Loose pajamas tend to get bunched up in the night, disturbing their sleep. If your child has broader shoulders or a larger build, regular fit pajamas will be a much better option.

Pajama Sets

Pajama sets are pajamas sold with multiple pieces to ensure you have several coordinating options for your child from which to choose. Pajama sets will often include some combination of pants, shorts, t-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, may include a matching nightgown and sometimes even feature bonus accessories like headbands, hair elastics, sleeping masks or slippers.

Sleep and loungewear

Robes are an excellent addition to your child’s sleep and loungewear wardrobe as they are perfect for lazy weekend mornings, especially in winter. Robes are ideal for cozying up on the sofa with siblings or pets to watch a movie, are great for relaxed play and robes make wonderful cover-ups for your kids after swimming lessons. They are also great to wear over bathing suits while on vacation.

What to look for in quality girls’ pajamas

Fabric

Pajamas are typically available in cotton, cotton blends, flannel, fleece, microfleece and synthetic blends. There are pros and cons to each kind of fabric. Flannel is a warmer fabric that makes for a very soft and comfortable pajama that children love. However, flannel tends to shrink in the wash and often pills. Fleece or microfleece is a wonderful option for kids’ pajamas in colder areas during wintertime or use during camping, as it will help keep them quite warm. That said, fleece can cause a buildup of sweat and make hot sleepers uncomfortable. Cotton and cotton blends tend to be the best overall fabric choice for pajamas as cotton washes well and is lightweight.

Durability

Ideally, well-made pajamas should last your children until they grow out of them. 100% cotton sleepwear will usually wash well and stay soft, which should provide some longevity. Children’s sleepwear has to hold up to rougher use overall, as stains are common, holes are likely to be worn into light pants, which are frequently played in and kids have a tendency to throw their jammies into the hamper after only being worn once. Cotton will eventually degrade in quality if washed repeatedly.

Combination sets

Some innovative pajama sets are sold in a combination of both cotton and fleece for the winter months, which is the best of both worlds for cooler regions. In combination pajama sets, the bottoms will typically be made of a heavier material like flannel or fleece, while the top will be lightweight cotton. This will keep your children warm without the risk of overheating and are great for playing in the next morning if it’s chilly.

How much you can expect to spend on girls’ pajamas

The price of girl’s pajamas varies according to size, print, availability and how many pieces are included in the set. On average, expect to spend anywhere from $15-$35 for good-quality, machine washable girl’s pajamas that will be soft and should last.

Girls’ pajamas FAQ

Should I order my child’s pajamas a size up so they last longer?

A. It depends on the type of pajamas you select, the manufacturer specifications and your child’s build. If you love a specific set of snug fit pajamas, for example, but your child is broader in the shoulders and arms, you might need to order a size up for their comfort regardless. However, ordering a size other than what your child wears can be tricky. Sometimes it changes the fit in unexpected ways, like at the cuffs and neckline. When ordering clothing online for the best fit, always refer to the sizing chart.

Are two-piece pajama sets better than nightgowns?

A. Your child may prefer one type of sleepwear over another based on their own sleeping patterns. For function, though, two-piece sets are superior because they provide more coverage and are easier to play in comfortably.

What are the best girls’ pajamas to buy?

Top girls’ pajamas

Simple Joys by Carter’s Girl’s 6-Piece Snug Fit Cotton Pajama Set

What you need to know: This awesome Simple Joys 6-piece snug fit set from Carter’s includes three pairs of 100% cotton pajamas for an unbeatable price.

What you’ll love: This coordinating set works perfectly as a mix-n-match, is soft, washes extremely well, fits comfortably and is a huge fan favorite for parents everywhere.

What you should consider: These jammies are a snugger fit than most.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top girls’ pajamas for the money

Burt’s Bees Baby Girl’s Pajamas Tee and Pant 2-Piece Pj Set

What you need to know: These beautiful, award-winning pajamas by Burt’s Bees are made of 100% organic cotton and are super soft and cozy for your kids.

What you’ll love: These well-made yet inexpensive pajamas feature ribbed cuffs at the wrists and ankles to prevent them from riding up during sleep.

What you should consider: Some parents felt the arms of the pajamas are a smaller make.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Simple Joys by Carter’s Little Kid and Toddler Girls’ 4-Piece Pajama Set

What you need to know: This warm and cozy 4-piece set from Carter’s is made for those cooler winter nights with their soft fleece bottoms but won’t cause overheating as the tops are cleverly made of cotton.

What you’ll love: These pajamas are so cute, soft, warm and extremely budget-friendly with exceptional value for money.

What you should consider: Some reviewers felt the pants were a little wide at the waist.

Where to buy: Amazon

