Best couples’ Christmas pajamas

Couples’ Christmas pajamas have become a tradition each holiday season. The best sets are affordable, high in quality, warm and comfortable.

Which couples’ Christmas pajamas are best?

One of the most popular new holiday traditions for couples is wearing matching pajamas, especially on Christmas Eve. Snuggling up together affords them the chance to pause during the holiday hustle and bustle and just be comfortable in each other’s company.

There are hundreds of options for couples’ Christmas pajamas featuring a slew of designs, colors, holiday prints and prices. If you’re looking for a great set of couples Christmas pajamas, PajamaGram holiday pajamas have the best all-around features and price point. They’re soft, durable, comfortable and sport a classic design.

What to know before you buy couples’ Christmas pajamas

There are several things to consider when shopping for holiday pajamas for couples. Two of the most obvious are price and size, but you’ll also want to pay attention to other things. The top three factors you need to consider are fabric, features and patterns.

Fabric

Lightweight cotton is durable, soft and breathable. Flannel is a popular fabric for colder temperatures and is also soft and breathable, yet heavier than cotton and not as soft as fleece. Fleece is very soft and strong, but not quite as breathable as flannel. Silk and satin feel smooth to the touch, but if you sleep warm, be aware that these fabrics do not breathe well, and you may wake up in a sweat.

Features

Decide whether you want one-piece pajamas (often called “onesies”) or two-piece loungewear. Some Christmas pajamas have booties or footies built into the pants, and others are open at the ankles. You’ll also want to consider what type of closure you’ll want. Most onesies have front zipper closures, and many two-piece pajama sets have front button closures.

Patterns

Christmas pajamas for couples come in all kinds of patterns and colors. Most themes use the traditional holiday colors of white, red and green. Another popular color lately is blue, which is often featured in wintery themes. Patterns can range from popular plaid to character prints to stripes. Decide whether you’re going to go with a classic pattern or a fun, cute one with Christmas characters.

What to look for in quality couples’ Christmas pajamas

High-quality Christmas pajamas are made of strong material that isn’t rough, stiff or loosely stitched together. Tags should never be overly large or feel like scratchy paper. The top three features to look for in a quality couple’s Christmas pajamas are durable construction, comfortable materials and a relaxed fit.

Durable construction

Seams should be tight and strong, and any elastic used at the waist, ankles, wrists or neck should be stretchy and pliable, not rigid and uncomfortably tight. Buttons should be strongly secured, and zipper closures should have a metal (not plastic) zipper for extended longevity.

Comfortable materials

Any materials and fabrics used shouldn’t ever be scratchy, rough or stiff. Lightweight cotton should not be extremely thin, and flannel material should feel taut, not as if you could pull it and rip it. Avoid silk or satin if you sleep warm.

Relaxed fit

The fit shouldn’t be tight to the skin anywhere. Not only is that uncomfortable, but it also restricts breathability. Couples’ Christmas pajama pants that are too loose can fall down without warning, and overly baggy shirt sleeves can get in the way of using your hands. Pajamas that are too loose can also twist up on you at night.

How much you can expect to spend on couples Christmas pajamas

Depending on the brand, materials, construction and design, you can expect to pay anywhere from about $30-$70 per person on average for the pajamas.

Couples’ Christmas pajamas FAQ

Are holiday couples’ pajamas easy to care for?

A. Most pajamas are fine to wash in the washing machine and dry in a conventional dryer. Some fabrics, such as cotton, will shrink more than others when put on high heat, so you may want to tumble dry on low to be safe. Always check the care instructions on the garment tags.

Doesn’t the price of couples’ Christmas pajamas correlate with the level of quality?

A. Although price is certainly a factor you should look at, it shouldn’t be the only point you use to determine quality. It isn’t standard that higher prices mean higher quality or vice versa. Consider price along with previously mentioned features when it comes to finding quality couples’ Christmas pajamas.

What are the best couples’ Christmas pajamas to buy?

Top couples’ Christmas pajamas

PajamaGram Family Christmas Pajamas in Red

What you need to know: These are durable, breathable, high-quality fleece pajamas with a classic plaid pattern that will keep you warm all winter.

What you’ll love: These are very soft and very warm, making them ideal for cuddling on a cold holiday night together.

What you should consider: If you tend to sleep warm, even during the winter, the fleece material might be too warm for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top couples’ Christmas pajamas for the money

Burt’s Bees Matching Holiday Organic Cotton Pajamas

What you need to know: Made of 100% organic cotton, these matching pajamas are available from a trusted company in 24 different holiday patterns.

What you’ll love: Super-soft and machine-washable, these pajamas are great for sensitive skin and are comfortable and not overly warm.

What you should consider: They have no front closures, but instead must be pulled over the head to put on and take off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Matching Pajama Sets by Slenily

What you need to know: These Christmas pajamas are brightly colored, very soft and are made of high-quality fabrics.

What you’ll love: Couples will be able to move easily and comfortably in these pajamas, and they are easy to care for.

What you should consider: The material is warm and thin, but not extra warm. If you sleep cold, you may feel like you’re freezing in these.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

