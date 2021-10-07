Best bridal party pajamas

If you want to go the extra mile, consider adding matching robes and slippers to a pajama set to both round out the look and give your bridesmaids a nice thank-you gift for all of their support.

Which bridal party pajamas are best?

You’ve probably spent countless hours picking out bridesmaids’ dresses and every other detail for the wedding, but how much time have you spent thinking about pajamas for your bridal party? Bridal party pajamas are an often overlooked detail, but remember that you’ll be looking at those pictures for years to come, so you want to make sure you choose wisely.

Don’t stress out! Shopping for bridal pajamas can be way more fun and less stressful compared to the laundry list of items you have to square away before the big day. Much will depend on the type of party you’re throwing and the time of year, but our top pick is PajamaGram Cotton Jersey Pajama Set

What to know before you buy bridal party pajamas

Type of material

Satin and silk tend to be more flashy and fun materials. They also tend to be a little more expensive than cotton, which is more practical, easy to care for, and often more comfortable. When selecting material, take location and time of year into consideration. Thicker cotton material might be great during the colder winter months, but it can be brutal during the summer heat.

Style

Do you want outrageous, fun, and flashy, or comfortable, practical, and good for everyday use? Are you looking for a single color or pattern? You can certainly go all out and pick a fun pajama set that your bridesmaids will only wear once, or you could give them pajama sets they can wear time and time again. This pajama set can serve as a great reminder of the night and also a great gift.

Party Theme

Part of the fun of planning a bridal party is coming up with the theme. Whether it’s glam, shabby-chic, country, nautical, revolving around a city or just a single color, you can take your party up one more notch by getting pajamas for your bridesmaids that match that theme. It’s always possible to match the pajamas to the wedding style and overall design as well.

What to look for in quality bridal party pajamas

Tops and pants

Long sleeves or short sleeves? Shorts or pants? Long sleep shirts are ultra-comfy and are a good option to consider. Some pajama sets resemble a t-shirt and a pair of shorts, while others are more of a sleep dress. You can always mix and match. Long pants with short-sleeves or long-sleeves with short pants. Don’t be afraid to get creative. It’s often those personalized touches that prove to be the most unique, stylish, and memorable.

Monogrammed pajama sets

If you’re leaning toward going all out and getting nothing but the best for your bridesmaids, try personalizing the occasion by purchasing a monogrammed set of pajamas to commemorate the event. You can have the same monogram on every set or personalize it for each member of your bridal party.

How much you can expect to spend on bridal party pajamas

Weddings are already expensive and it’s natural to want to keep costs down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun and treat your bridesmaids. Some of the most inexpensive pajama sets cost about $20, but you can still find quality pajamas for under $50.

Bridal party pajamas FAQ

What’s the best material for bridal party pajamas?

A. Silk pajama sets tend to be very popular because they look more elegant than other material options. However, there are also many inexpensive silk pajama sets available, so you get the best of both worlds.

Can I mix and match styles and colors when selecting bridal party pajamas?

A. Yes, this is often a very popular option and can make for excellent photos. You might want to make sure you do your homework and find colors and styles that still work together while also providing a unique flair for your bridesmaids.

What are the best bridal party pajamas to buy?

Top bridal party pajama

PajamaGram Cotton Jersey Pajama Set

What you need to know: A soft and roomy pajama set that’s made from the highest quality material and comes available in over 20 colors.

What you’ll love: This set comes with a long-sleeve top and pants with an elastic drawstring. This pajama set is machine washable, but the fabric won’t fade and the double-brushed cotton material won’t lose its softness. It also comes with an elastic waistband designed to run large for extra comfort while sleeping.

What you should consider: If you feel like you’re between sizes, it’s best to opt for a size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bridal party pajama for money

Ekouaer Long Sleeve Pajama Set

What you need to know: A comfortable, soft, and affordable great pajama set.

What you’ll love: Perfect for those with sensitive skin, this set is made from viscose. It’s lightweight and available in over 35 colors and a variety of sizes that range from X-small to XX-large, which makes it easier to find a combination that works for you. This button-down set also features an elastic drawstring for added comfort.

What you should consider: It’s recommended that you don’t machine wash or dry this set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tony and Candice Classic Satin Pajamas

What you need to know: These high-quality satin silk pajamas are lightweight and comfortable.

What you’ll love: These pajamas are stylish, fit well, and can be incredibly fun for a party while also practical for every night use. They also feature a pocket on the chest for holding glasses, your phone, or other small objects. The manufacturer suggests washing before wear.

What you should consider: Some of the darker fabrics might lose their color when machine-washed, so handwashing with a light detergent is recommended.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

