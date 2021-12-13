Best yellow rug

Mustard yellow accents like rugs, throw blankets and pillows are especially popular in interior decorating.

Which yellow rugs are best?

Yellow is the color of sunlight and induces positivity in fashion and interior design. Placing a yellow rug in your home uplifts a space, inspiring and brightening a room without being too flashy. Well Woven’s Ella Yellow Geometric Shag Area Rug has just enough yellow to enrich your room without being too blinding. With its soft and plush fibers and contemporary design, this rug is sure to spice up any living room, dining room or bedroom.

What to know before you buy a yellow rug

Before you add a new area rug to your home, you should consider whether it aesthetically accentuates your room. Even when following the rules of interior decorating, yellow is very bold and should be avoided in certain areas.

Psychology of yellow

The idea that color affects a person’s emotions is not revolutionary; people have believed in colors’ psychological effects for centuries. Yellow represents happiness and intellect and energizes the interior of your home. In fact, its brightness is not recommended for bedrooms or sun-lit rooms because of the overwhelming vibrance.

Possible palettes

Yellow is a difficult interior design color to incorporate — it goes well with neutrals, browns and blues but not much else.

How to place a rug

Before you place a rug in any room, you should determine its measurements. The rug should fit underneath all furniture in a living room space or dining room and have 18 inches of exposed floor surrounding it. In a bedroom, the rug should extend 12 inches past a twin or double bed but 18 inches for a king or queen. There should be equal exposed floor space on all sides unless it is against a wall.

Many rugs require a rug pad to grip them to the floor.

What to look for in a quality yellow rug

As with all rugs, the details behind the craftsmanship of a yellow rug determine its worth. There are certain textiles and sewing counts that help you find the best rug within your budget.

Crafting method

Berber craftsmanship is traditionally done by hand but has been adapted to commercial manufacturing by mass-production companies.

craftsmanship is traditionally done by hand but has been adapted to commercial manufacturing by mass-production companies. Cross-woven is a loom method where a rug is sewn side to side instead of top to bottom.

is a loom method where a rug is sewn side to side instead of top to bottom. Eight-frame rugs are made with a loom that works as though hand-woven. These rugs resemble handmade work with more durability.

rugs are made with a loom that works as though hand-woven. These rugs resemble handmade work with more durability. Flatweave uses no knots and is used to create low pile wool rugs.

uses no knots and is used to create low pile wool rugs. Hand-hooked, hand-tufted and hand-woven rugs are made either entirely by hand or by individually controlled looms. These rugs often sport higher counts, making them higher-quality rugs.

Fabric and pile

The most popular types of fabric, wool and synthetic, are the best choices for your rug. Wool is expensive but plush, attractive and stain-resistant. A wool rug is expensive but lasts decades if cared for properly, and there are thousands of vintage options on the market. Keep in mind that wool rugs shed initially and this is not a mark of lacking quality.

Synthetic fibers, such as polyester, polypropylene and nylon, are cheaper than wool rugs, lower maintenance and resistant to water and stains. However, synthetics are less durable and do not last 50 years as wool rugs do. Being factory-crafted, these rugs sometimes have a sharp chemical smell when first purchased.

Aside from the type of textile, you should consider the pile height — the length of the fibers. There are low pile and high pile rugs and each is better suited for a different spot in your home. Low pile fabrics should decorate busy areas that are prone to destruction or outdoor elements. High pile options are excellent choices for bedrooms and sitting rooms, being more expensive and attractive but needing more maintenance and care.

High count

There are two counts to be aware of in any type of carpeting. They are not always listed, but you should be aware in case these specifications do arise. Line count is the number of stitches per square inch of fabric. Good rugs are above 200 stitches but exquisite rugs are over 6,000. Needle count is the number of loops of yarn in the rug. Higher numbers indicate a denser and longer-lasting rug.

Irregularities

There are irregularities that go hand in hand with synthetic fabrics, such as creasing and curved edges; however, these issues fix themselves over time. You should watch for other permanent discrepancies in a new rug that indicate a lower-quality piece.

Abrash refers to streaking color variations from an irregular dye job and sprouting is when backing materials are visible topside. Characteristics like this are not fixable and indicate poor handiwork.

How much you can expect to spend on yellow rug

A standard yellow rug costs between $90-$1,000, depending on the material and quality.

Yellow rug FAQ

Is yellow a good color for your living room?

A. Yellow is a great color for any interior as long as the space does not receive a lot of sunlight. Small and dim rooms are the best spots for a yellow rug.

What color wall goes with a yellow rug?

A. A wall in shades of brown, white, gray or blue goes best with a yellow rug.

What’s the best yellow rug to buy?

Top yellow rug

Well Woven Ella Yellow Geometric Shag Area Rug

What you need to know: This yellow, gray and white polyester rug has a block pattern.

What you’ll love: This rug has a geometric pattern with yellow accents that fit any interior design without being too bold. It has a 2.3-inch pile height and is stain and fade-resistant.

What you should consider: The rug has curled edges and a chemical smell when first purchased.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top yellow rug for the money

Luxe Weavers Victoria Modern Yellow Floral Area Rug

What you need to know: This yellow area rug has a white, gray and black floral pattern on soft synthetic fiber.

What you’ll love: This rug is woven with a combination of low pile polypropylene fabrics that are plush and easy to clean. The manufacturer has a guide explaining how to place the rug in a living room, dining room or bedroom.

What you should consider: It only comes in a 5 x 7 feet or 8 x 10 feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rugshop Contemporary Abstract Circles Area Rug

What you need to know: This polypropylene rug has a yellow, black, white and gray geometric circle pattern.

What you’ll love: This rug has low pile stain-resistant fibers that are easy to vacuum. It has a tough jute backing, making it a durable choice for homes with children and pets.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the colors aren’t as vibrant as shown in the photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

