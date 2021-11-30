How many times have you gone to use a thermometer for meat and realized you didn’t know what temperature it was supposed to be? Pick a wireless thermometer with presets for different meats and doneness levels so you don’t need to look it up.

Which wireless thermometer is best?

In an increasingly wireless age, from computers to kitchen gadgets and everything in between, why not use a wireless thermometer? Wireless thermometers are used when cooking meat and while not all are truly wireless, the very best are.

The best wireless thermometer is the Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth. This thermometer is truly wireless and connects directly to your smartphone or tablet for control and display.

What to know before you buy a wireless thermometer

Wireless vs. truly wireless

Wireless thermometers can be “wireless” or truly wireless.

Wireless thermometers still technically use wires to connect their probes to the central processing unit. These units are then connected to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth for the “wireless” experience, so you can observe and occasionally change settings from afar. Truly wireless: Truly wireless thermometers use no wires whatsoever, from their probes to their connection and even their charging bases, which use a battery instead of plugging into an outlet. You’re more likely to experience connectivity issues with truly wireless thermometers, however.

Control scheme

Some wireless thermometers can be controlled via a central unit and a smartphone app, while some can only be controlled with a smartphone app.

Combo control schemes are used with non-truly wireless thermometers. You don’t need to use your smartphone at all if you don’t want to, instead examining and controlling from the unit that’s connected to the probes. App-only: App-only control schemes are for truly wireless thermometers. They connect directly to the probe with readings and controls only visible through an included app. This control scheme introduces the risk of dying phones or disconnecting signals, both of which mean you no longer have your food’s temperature information.

What to look for in a quality wireless thermometer

Ranges

Truly wireless or not, wireless thermometers still have maximum ranges of how far you can go while maintaining connectivity. Most wireless thermometers have at least 100 feet of range, while better options tend to have at least 150 feet. It’s rare to find a wireless thermometer with a range of 200 feet or more. Temperature: Wireless thermometers all have different maximum and minimum temperature ranges, with some wireless thermometers being better suited to high heats of the grill and oven and others being better for lower heat situations like the stovetop or microwave. Always check the temperature range before purchasing a wireless thermometer.

How much you can expect to spend on a wireless thermometer

Wireless thermometers rarely cost less than $40, and those that do usually have to make concessions like not being truly wireless or having small ranges. Most wireless thermometers cost $40-$70, though these typically don’t have much of an advantage over sub-$40 models. The best, truly wireless thermometers can cost you $80 and up.

Wireless thermometer FAQ

How can you ensure the readings your wireless thermometer is taking are accurate?

A. It can be difficult to know if your wireless thermometer’s readings are accurate without using at least three thermometers to see if any of them give a greatly different reading. Some things you can do to help limit the chances of incorrect readings are inserting the probe correctly (roughly 1/2 inch deep) and making sure your probes are in good condition (not bent or clearly damaged).

Why would you need more than one or two probes to track cooking?

A. Some wireless thermometers include support for receiving readings from up to six probes at once. There are a few common reasons why this is beneficial, including placing meats in the source of heat at different times or cooking more than one kind of meat at once. Multiple probes and readings can also be used to check if one of your probes is giving an inaccurate reading.

What’s the best wireless thermometer to buy?

Top wireless thermometer

Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer With Bluetooth

What you need to know: There isn’t a single wire to be found in this wireless thermometer, unlike many other “wireless” thermometers.

What you’ll love: This wireless thermometer connects the included probe directly to your smartphone, with an accompanying app being used for controlling timing, temperature alerts and other ease-of-use features like estimated time to completion. The probe has a maximum connectivity range of 165 feet.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported issues with maintaining a connection with the thermometer. This wireless thermometer requires a smartphone or tablet computer for use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wireless thermometer for the money

Chugod Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer

What you need to know: Save some money on this wireless thermometer that still requires some wires to get the job done.

What you’ll love: This wireless thermometer has support for taking up to six readings at a time, though it only ships with two probes. It’s capable of taking readings up to 572 degrees with a maximum Bluetooth range of 164 feet.

What you should consider: This wireless thermometer’s temperature scale defaults to Celsius and can’t be changed to Fahrenheit without use of the optional smartphone and tablet app.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NutriChef Smart Bluetooth BBQ Grill Thermometer

What you need to know: This thermometer provides another great choice for saving money, though it isn’t a truly wireless thermometer and has a few issues.

What you’ll love: This wireless thermometer has one of the largest connectivity ranges, with a maximum of 200 feet. This wireless thermometer can use up to six probes but only includes two. Only two AA batteries are required to power the central unit and are included with purchase.

What you should consider: Several consumers reported that the probes decrease in accuracy or cease functioning after several months of use. Others disliked the low volume of the temperature alarm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

