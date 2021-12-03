You’ll save money in the long run if you buy your own specialty winter gear rather than renting it year after year.

Which winter gear is best?

If you partake in outdoor winter activities, you need a lot of specialized gear. It’s certainly worth it to invest in a quality winter gear, as it keeps you and your kids playing outside even through the coldest months without the recurring cost of renting equipment you use year after year.

However, with the high up-front cost, it’s also best to know exactly what equipment you are looking for.

Quality winter gloves for kids will keep them warm and engaged in the outdoor activities. Warm wool scarves and winter hats for adults will allow you to keep going even in the cold and windy weather.

It is important to invest in quality equipment so it lasts for many winters. That’s why we found some of the best winter gear out there, like this Slippery Racer Sled, 3-pack, it come in set of three so multiple people can slide down the slope at the same time. This fun racer sled will keep kids and adults entertained for hours.

What is the best winter gear to buy?

Top gear for outdoor activities

Slippery Racer Sled, 3-pack

No winter season would be complete without sled riding adventures, so stock up now on the gear you’ll need when the snow finally falls. The Slippery Racer may have an uncomplicated design, it’s built for speed down snow-covered hills. You’ll get three per pack at a low price.

Sold by: Amazon

HelloMew Snow Tube, Heavy Duty Inflatable Snow Tube Sled for Kids and Adults

If riding a snow tube is more your speed, check out the durable model by HelloMew that’s also super fast in the snow and large enough for kids and adults to take part in some classic wintertime fun.

Sold by: Amazon

Top warm jacket

The North Face Men’s Aconcagua Insulated Hooded Jacket

Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or simply like to spend time in the snow, chances are you already own weather-resistant gear by The North Face. Now is a great time to look for winter coats by the brand, like this attractive men’s puffer jacket that has insulation to keep warm for hours in the cold.

Sold by: Amazon

The North Face ThermoBall Insulated Jacket for Women

The women’s ThermoBall jacket from The North Face is also insulated to lock in warmth, and it provides a slim fit that’s ideal for layering. It mimics the feel and packability of down but is made of synthetic material.

Sold by: Backcountry

Top winter gloves

Hand Out Lightweight Ski Gloves

The right ski gloves will not only keep your hands warm but will also give you the flexibility to excel at your favorite winter sport. For women, we like Hand Out’s easy-access back zipper and grippy microsuede palms.

Sold by: Backcountry

RabGuide Lite GTX Glove – Men’s

These midweight, sporty men’s gloves by Rab offer superior insulation combined with a high pile lining so you won’t be distracted by cold hands when you’re ripping up the slopes or going ice climbing.

Sold by: Backcountry

Top winter weather shoes

UGG Women’s W Bandara Ankle Fashion Boot

These UGG boots prove that you don’t have to sacrifice style when you step out this winter. From work to casual outfits, the subtle western design and bootie structure will pair nicely with many cold-weather looks in your wardrobe.

Sold by: Amazon

Sperry Men’s Watertown Waterproof Duck Boots

Duck boots look great with casual styles but are more than just attractive footwear. When the weather gets nasty, these classic boots keep feet dry with their waterproof construction. This handsome pair by Sperry also has reliable traction to keep you upright on slick surfaces.

Sold by: Amazon

Skechers Little Girls Lights – Sweetheart Lights – Love To Shine Casual Boots

These girls’ winter boots serve two important purposes: they’re constructed to keep little feet warm and look stylish while they do. We love the lights that can be switched on and off whenever your child feels like it.

Sold by: Macy’s

Top skis

Sola Kid’s Beginner Snow Skis

Skiing isn’t just for grownups. Little kids can start learning the skills they need to navigate snowy hills with these skis that are made just for ages 3 to 4. Although scaled-down in size, they have characteristics that are just like adult skis, including secure bindings and ski poles to get little ones on the right track to learning the popular winter activity.

Sold by: Amazon

Blizzard Spur Skis

These stable skis are built to perform. The unique big-mountain charger excels in deep snow conditions. They feature an asymmetrical sidecut and wood core so you can navigate mountainous slopes and show off your speedy turns and pivots.

Sold by: Backcountry

Top winter camping gear

Marmot CWM Sleeping Bag -40F Down

Just because it’s winter and the temperatures are freezing doesn’t mean you have to give up sleeping outdoors. From camping to hiking to mountain climbing, the -40F down sleeping bag by Marmot will protect you from the cold thanks to the 800-fill goose down, 30D nylon construction, and wrap-around footbox that work together to keep you warm from head to toe.

Sold by: Amazon

Black Diamond Spot 350 Headlamp

If your outdoor adventures don’t stop just because it’s cold, chances you’ll need a reliable light during the shortest days of the season. Keep your hands free with this feature-packed headlamp and shine a light on your activities with the multiple modes that include strobe, dimming, and red, blue and green lights for night mode.

Sold by: Backcountry

Top snow gear

Spy Ace Happy Lens Goggles

You can’t shred the slopes or hike snow-covered trails with the sun glaring in your eyes. That’s why we were thrilled to find some styles of these popular goggles at Backcountry. These goggles enhances color and reduces eye fatigue. From the comfortable foam padding to the reliable sun protection, they won’t disappoint.

Sold by: Backcountry

Smith Mission MIPS Helmet

This helmet’s foam and polycarbonate construction will provide the protection you need so you can focus on your skiing technique instead of worrying about safety. With a versatile ventilation system and adjustable fit, it’s as comfortable as it is protective.

Sold by: Backcountry

Top snow shoes

Winterial 30 Inch Light Weight Snow Shoes

Take your snowy adventures to the next level with these snowshoes that have the features you need to navigate snow-covered terrain. You’ll get adjustable poles, tough bindings, and a carrying case.

Sold by: Amazon

Top ski boots

Dalbello Sports Chakra 95 ID Women’s Ski Boot

Ski boots can be a pricey investment but a must-have if you look forward to hitting the slopes each winter. The boots have features that have made them top-sellers, including thermo-moldable liners, flexible material, and a snug, comfortable fit.

Sold by: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.