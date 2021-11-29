Whether you’re hoping to win some matches on the tennis court or win some praise with your outfit choices, a white tennis skirt is a perfect addition to your closet.

Which white tennis skirts are best?

Any fan of 1980s fashion recognizes the rebirth of tennis skirts as a modern trend. While their forgiving fabrics and relaxed pleats make white tennis skirts flawless for the court, they’re also a superb style choice for streetwear. Pair them with chic shirts and jewelry, or pull on your favorite athleticwear to win a few rounds on the court.

With a classic shape and a flowy drape, the Pleated Tennis Skirts for Women with Pockets could be exactly what you desire.

What to know before you buy a white tennis skirt

For sport or pleasure

As you shop for the best white tennis skirt, it helps to be honest with yourself: is this for the court or personal styling? If you want to look classy out on the tennis court, grab your favorite tennis balls and racquet and choose a skirt with plenty of movement. However, if you want a smart white skirt for your fashion ensembles, you may choose something slightly different. Tennis skirts for the court need to be breathable and durable to outlast a competitive game. Skirts for everyday wear can be less flexible.

Desired length

White tennis skirts have some variety when it comes to length. There are no strict regulations for skirts in professional tennis or casual games, so choose something in which you feel most comfortable. Typically, white tennis skirts are between 11 to 15 inches to suit a range of preferences. Your best choice is a longer skirt for more coverage, but you want to be sure it doesn’t interfere with your game.

General tennis rules

If you’re planning to use your white tennis skirt on the court, it helps to understand the basic rules of tennis. Here are a few rules to keep you savvy on the court:

The ball must land inside bounds for continued play. Should a player hit the ball out of bounds, they lose the point.

If a player does not return a live ball before it bounces twice, they lose the point.

A receiving player must allow the ball to bounce once on a serve before returning it or losing the point.

The receiver must wait until the ball passes the net before returning it or they lose a point.

A ball that lands on the boundary line is good.

Players must stay on their respective sides of the net the entire game.

Players may not carry or catch the ball with their tennis racquet.

Players may only hit the ball once in a row.

Should a ball strike a player, a penalty is called.

What to look for in a quality white tennis skirt

Movability and durability

Above all, a white tennis skirt must move with your body without pulling or restricting your movements. Granted, if you plan on wearing your white tennis skirt to school or out with friends, it doesn’t need to allow for the same amount of activity as is necessary during a tennis match. Still, flexibility and sturdy craftsmanship are key features of a quality tennis skirt.

Pockets

Pockets are a rarity for women’s apparel, but that doesn’t make them nonexistent. The best white tennis skirt will have convenient pockets for holding your phone or extra tennis balls. Make sure the pockets aren’t bulky or uncomfortable. You don’t want them protruding or distracting your gameplay.

Nontransparent

We’ve all experienced the misfortune of purchasing white apparel and feeling spectacular in it, only to realize later that it’s utterly see-through. White apparel is notorious for being transparent and requiring undergarments to protect the wearer’s privacy. While you can wear spandex under your tennis skirt, the best white tennis skirt won’t be so transparent that an extra layer is required. Higher-end skirts are made of a thick enough material to keep you protected.

How much you can expect to spend on a white tennis skirt

You can find a lot of great tennis skirts between $15-$30. If you want something name brand or high-end, something in the $50-$75 range is realistic.

White tennis skirt FAQ

Are tennis skirts supposed to be tight?

A. A tennis skirt should always have some room for the user to move. Some tennis players opt for wearing snug compression shorts underneath, but the skirt should be just tight enough to stay up without restricting movement.

What do you wear under a white tennis skirt?

A. You can wear white spandex shorts underneath a white tennis skirt if you want more coverage. While it may not be the most stylish thing in the world, it will keep everything that’s supposed to be private, private.

What’s the best white tennis skirt to buy?

Top white tennis skirt

Pleated Tennis Skirts for Women with Pockets

What you need to know: With three pockets and a built-in short liner, this skirt is great for tennis players or anyone wanting some casual sporty style.

What you’ll love: A wide elastic band and plenty of pleats allow this skirt to be flattering in many shapes and sizes. The polyester and spandex material blend creates stretch and breathability. Three pockets give you space for holding keys, a phone, balls or anything else you need on the go.

What you should consider: Some users say this skirt runs small and isn’t ideal for “pear-shaped” figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white tennis skirt for the money

Women’s All Rounder Tennis Skirt

What you need to know: This affordable, straightforward skirt with stretchy inner shorts is great for the gym or a tennis round.

What you’ll love: The outer skirt has a soft drape, and the inner shorts are fixed. You’ll feel chic as you sport the mini length, all while staying modest and covered. The wide rib waistband and high-rise cut keep you comfortable through sweat sessions on the court or days out with your friends.

What you should consider: This skirt runs a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Tail Women’s Lilo Tennis Skort

What you need to know: With a feminine style that still lets you crush the competition on the court, this skirt is perfect for beginner and expert tennis players alike.

What you’ll love: With UPF 50+ protection, you can stay out in the sun for hours and stay safer. The split-hem detail stands out against other styles, and you’ll feel comfortable and covered with the compression shorts. As a bonus, the shorts have ball pockets.

What you should consider: This skort has limited sizing options, and some users may find the 13.5-inch length a bit short for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Dicks Sporting Goods

