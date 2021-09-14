Best white floral dress

Some floral patterns feature bright and brilliant hues, while the colors of others are subdued. Consider your personal preferences when it comes to the colors you enjoy wearing and the aesthetic you desire in your wardrobe.

Which white floral dress is best?

Most women have at least one floral dress in their closet. When the flowers are white or they’re set against a white background, the dress has a fresh, airy feel. Plus, a floral pattern can help conceal undergarments worn with white dresses that are unlined. White floral dresses are fairly easy to find, as many retailers sell them.

If you’re searching for a white floral dress that’s versatile, the Style & Co Floral-Printed Sleeveless Knit Dress is a great option. It’s designed in a shift silhouette that conceals imperfections and provides comfort. The nearly monochromatic flowered pattern is a soft meadow shade that’s understated.

What to know before you buy a white floral dress

Pair it with complementary jewelry

You should keep accessories to a minimum when you wear a white floral dress due to the statement this type of pattern makes. That said, a few carefully selected accessories can be the perfect complement. One example is a pearl necklace: this classic piece pairs well with nearly any style of floral dress.

Decide on a length

White floral dresses are sold in several different lengths, including maxi length, tea length, midi length, knee length and mini length. Since a mini dress hits mid-thigh, it isn’t appropriate for all settings or occasions. If you have your heart set on a floral mini dress, carefully consider the intended setting. The other lengths are generally suitable for any occasion.

Choose a dress with longevity

One of the most compelling benefits of floral dresses is their lasting power, style-wise. In general, flowered dresses never go out of style. Take advantage of this trait by choosing a white floral dress you’ll still love years from now. Doing so will maximize the return on your investment.

What to look for in a quality white floral dress

Color

Pattern

Floral patterns range from big and bold to a tiny pattern referred to as “ditsy floral.” The latter has a more youthful effect than the former.

Style

The style of a white floral dress encompasses a number of different elements that include fit or silhouette, neckline and sleeves. There are virtually endless options available to you in these categories and just one rule: have fun with it.

How much you can expect to spend on a white floral dress

Fortunately, floral dresses are accessible to everyone, regardless of your budget. You can find a well-made white floral dress starting around $25 and costing upwards of $200 for designer pieces.

White floral dress FAQ

Are floral dresses stylish?

A. Yes, floral dresses are stylish and they look good on all ages. This is one of the reasons why they’ve remained popular for decades. The matter of style boils down to the design. Certain design details help create the look you desire, from one that’s fresh and youthful to one that’s subdued and elegant.

How do you wear floral prints?

A. Since floral prints tend to make a bold statement, dresses with clean lines and minimal design details balance the effect. It’s best to avoid dresses that have overly fussy features like a super puffy skirt or yards of ruffles. Staying in this line of thought, accessories should be kept simple and not overdone. Statement jewelry is probably not the best choice for a floral dress.

What’s the best white floral dress to buy?

Top white floral dress

Style & Co Floral-Printed Sleeveless Knit Dress

What you need to know: This lovely dress is understated with a subtle floral pattern and a simplicity that makes it suitable for nearly any occasion.

What you’ll love: You’ll find yourself reaching for this versatile dress often. The shift silhouette creates an easy, breezy aesthetic, allowing you to feel at ease. The floral pattern and colors are subtle, making it particularly nice if you’re not a fan of bold florals. Since the neckline is a modest crewneck style and the dress has a look that’s conservative overall, you can wear this piece for everything from a backyard barbecue to a day at the office. Depending on your height, the dress will hit a bit above your knees, right at your knees or a bit below your knees.

What you should consider: Small sizing overall and in the arm area were the issues most consistently cited.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top white floral dress for the money

KILIG Button-Down Midi Dress with Pockets

What you need to know: Style and function mingle effortlessly in this sleeveless midi dress complete with decorative buttons running down the front and a pretty floral pattern.

What you’ll love: The sweetheart neckline adds a hefty dose of femininity, while the fit-and-flare silhouette flatters your curves. Decorative buttons run down the entire length of the front placket, setting this dress apart from other floral styles. The floral pattern in deep, rich hues is low-key and set against a white background. Pockets in the front give you a place to store small items or place your hands. You can wear this sleeveless dress solo or layer it under a cardigan or jacket — it looks good either way.

What you should consider: There are some complaints of the fabric developing flaws after washing and material being transparent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GUESS Off-The-Shoulder Lace Midi Dress

What you need to know: Floral-print lace and an off-the-shoulder neckline give this midi dress a look that’s simultaneously ladylike and flirty.

What you’ll love: Lace designed with a colorful floral print in brilliant shades of blue, orange and pink adorns the entirety of this dress. The midi-length flares slightly, hinting at a mermaid silhouette. The skirt features a side slit that highlights your legs when you’re seated or in motion. Off-the-shoulder sleeves create an effect that’s sexy without overexposing. The concealed back zipper closure preserves the pretty aesthetic.

What you should consider: At least a couple of buyers said that while the dress was beautiful and well-made, it fit a bit tight in the arms and shoulders.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

