Best wedding dress

Which wedding dress is best?

Your wedding dress might be the most memorable piece of clothing you wear in your lifetime. It’s understandable that finding the perfect dress is a venture taken very seriously by many brides. However, high stakes don’t necessarily mean having a stressful experience. Arming yourself with valuable knowledge about wedding dresses will greatly improve your chances of finding your perfect dress.

A top pick, the Alex Evenings Rosette A-Line Gown has an understated elegance courtesy of all-over floral rosettes embellished with sequins.

What to know before you buy a wedding dress

Pair with wedding veils

If you plan to wear a wedding veil, it’ll be one of the most prominent elements of your bridal ensemble. This is the reason why the aesthetic of your wedding veil is almost as important as that of your dress.

Bridal aesthetic

You’re not stuck with a traditional wedding dress if that’s not your aesthetic. The definition of a wedding dress has expanded greatly in recent years to encompass a large variety of styles and lengths. In fact, the rules don’t even apply anymore. This gives you the freedom to choose a wedding dress with the aesthetic you favor, whether that’s traditional white lace or sequined gold.

Hairstyle

Along with your wedding veil, your hairstyle is front-and-center in person and in your pictures. Choose a hairstyle that will complement your dress. For example, if your dress has intricate design details on the neckline, consider wearing your hair up to accentuate them.

What to look for in a quality wedding dress

Silhouette

Wedding dresses are available in many different silhouettes. This detail greatly influences the entire look of your dress, so narrow down your silhouette options thoughtfully. The following are just a few examples of the types of silhouettes available: mermaid, asymmetrical, column, A-line, sheath, trapeze, empire, hourglass, trumpet, bell and shoulder wedge.

Color

Shades of white, cream and ivory are the colors most often worn by brides. However, these days, you have the freedom to select a different color if you prefer. Popular alternatives to white, cream and ivory include blush pink, silver and gold.

Design details

There’s a virtually endless variety of design details that can adorn a wedding dress. Everything from lace appliques to beading falls into this category. Other examples of design details include covered buttons (decorative or functional), ruffles, a capelet and a train.

How much you can expect to spend on a wedding dress

The majority of wedding dresses aren’t cheap, and in fact, they can cost thousands of dollars. That said, you don’t need to spend a fortune on your dress. Well-made wedding dresses are available starting in the $200 price range and going up into thousands of dollars.

Wedding dress FAQ

What’s the best way to find the right wedding dress?

A. Ultimately, your wedding dress should reflect your own personal tastes, unless you’re wearing a family member’s dress for sentimental reasons. Remember, your dress will be immortalized in pictures. Ensure you’ll be pleased with the pictures long after your big day by choosing your wedding dress according to your personal preferences. Don’t succumb to pressure from family members or friends. While they may have the best of intentions, this is your wedding day, not theirs.

Is a long or short wedding dress better?

A. One length isn’t superior to the other. If you’re struggling to decide between the two, think about whether you want a more formal or casual look. Long wedding dresses tend to look more formal than short dresses.

What’s the best wedding dress to buy?

Top wedding dress

Alex Evenings Rosette A-Line Gown

What you need to know: Embellished lace designed in floral rosettes gives this elegant gown a unique and striking aesthetic.

What you’ll love: Floral rosettes constructed of lace and finished with sparkling embellishments adorn the entirety of this gown. The A-line silhouette and cap sleeves create a classic, enduring style, and the modest crew neckline in front is perfectly balanced by the moderate V-neck in the back. You can wear any style of bra with this dress and the back zipper is concealed to retain the elegant look.

What you should consider: A small number of buyers reported that the condition of the dress degraded the first time they washed it, citing a fuzzy appearance.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top wedding dress for the money

Lauren Ralph Lauren Metallic One-Shoulder Gown

What you need to know: Take a modern approach to your wedding dress in this sophisticated, glittery, one-shoulder gown.

What you’ll love: If you want a non-traditional look that’s reminiscent of Hollywood screen sirens, this gown is a great option. The one-shoulder silhouette is a timeless style. The silver metallic sheen puts you in the spotlight on your big day, ensuring your bridal aesthetic will leave a lasting impression. Delicate ruching at the waistline creates definition, and the concealed side zipper is tucked into a seam, out of sight.

What you should consider: People who prefer a traditional or lace wedding dress might not like the unconventional sequined look.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Worth checking out

AbaoWedding Sleeveless Lace Evening Dress

What you need to know: Details like lace appliques and chiffon imbue this lovely evening dress with a sensibility that’s pretty, without being fussy.

What you’ll love: Lace appliques adorn the sweetheart neckline and bodice in front and the deep V neckline in back. The lace is embellished with sequins and beading, and it shapes cap sleeves. A chiffon capelet drapes over the shoulders in the back. Elegant covered buttons run down the back of the dress, starting at the bodice and ending about one-quarter of the way down the skirt, and the ivory shade of the dress complements many floral arrangements and bridal party aesthetics.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported that some of the design details on the dress they received were different in person than they were online.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Megan Oster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.