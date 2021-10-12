Best Waring blender

According to Waring’s website, the blenders were originally used in hospitals before they found a home in restaurants and were even used by Dr. Jonas Salk when he created the polio vaccine.

Which Waring blender IS best?

Waring has been the go-to name for high-end commercial blenders since the 1940s. Waring is still a popular name in blenders today, and many people even use Waring blenders at home. If you’re looking for an efficient blender to use in your restaurant or home, the Waring Commercial MX1050XTX 3.5 HP Blender is an excellent choice. Still, there are many other popular Waring blenders that are worth your consideration, including options that are less expensive than the MX1050XTX.

What to consider before you buy a Waring blender

Capacity

Before purchasing a Waring blender, you’ll want to consider how much you intend to blend in a single sitting. Because Waring blenders are designed for a commercial setting, they tend to have 64-ounce pitchers, although some models only hold around 44 ounces.

Design

Waring blenders have a very commercial look in most cases. Many Waring commercial blenders have sleek pitchers, but the base is often bulky compared to home blenders. If you’re buying a blender for your restaurant, you may not mind the bulky look, but if you’re buying a blender for home use, you may want to consider whether or not you like Waring’s bulky design.

Power

Waring blenders are quite powerful compared to the average home blender, with most of them running on around 1,200 watts of power. Some home blenders, such as larger Ninja models, feature 1,200 watts of power, but many run on 1,000 watts or less. Most Waring blenders are powerful enough to grate cheese and chocolate, make pizza dough or even blend vegetables without chopping them. If you’ve ever considered buying a Vitamix blender but wanted to compare alternative models before making a purchase, Waring may be about the closest thing you’ll find to a Vitamix.

What to look for in a quality Waring blender

Reasonably quiet operation

Waring blenders can be quite loud in many cases, but they often come with special sound enclosures to limit the noise. Even with the sound enclosures, you can expect most Waring blenders to be louder than the average home blender, but that is to be expected when dealing with a powerful home appliance. Still, many users find the added noise to be a fair trade-off for such a capable appliance, and the models with sound enclosures are definitely worth the investment.

Durability

Waring blenders are known for their durability, but some of their cheaper models are less durable than their high-end models. Still, even the affordable Waring blenders are sturdy compared to most home blenders. Many Waring blenders have durable copolyester containers, but if you really want to ensure you’re getting the toughest blender possible, you may want to consider buying one with a stainless steel container.

Programs and speed settings

Waring blenders are incredibly easy to use, with many of them only featuring a few buttons. Still, you may want more versatility out of your blender than the standard Waring commercial blender offers. Models like the MX1100XTX Blender feature two speed settings, a timer and a pulse setting, whereas the BB155 Blender simply has two speeds. Having more settings doesn’t necessarily mean that a blender is better, but it’s worth considering how much versatility you want out of your blender before making a purchase.

How much you can expect to spend on Waring blender

Waring offers a few budget models that will run you around $90-$100, but most of their blenders cost around $400-$500.

Waring blender FAQ

Can you blend whole vegetables without chopping them?

A. In many cases, yes. The Waring Commercial MX1050XTX 3.5 HP Blender can blend whole vegetables without chopping them, and many of their other high-end models are just as powerful.

Are Waring blenders free of dangerous chemicals?

A. Most Waring blenders have BPA-free materials that are completely safe to use. Like many other blenders, the bearings that spin the blade contain fluid lubricant. It’s unlikely this lubricant will make its way into your food and drinks, but if you begin to notice black sediment in your blended drinks, you may want to get in touch with the manufacturer or seller and request a replacement.

What ARE the best Waring blenderS to buy?

Top Waring blender

Waring Commercial MX1050XTX 3.5 HP Blender

What you need to know: This powerful commercial-grade blender has 1,200 watts of power and can be purchased with either a sturdy BPA-free copolyester container or a stainless-steel container.

What you’ll love: The capable MX1050XTX is powerful enough to blend ice, whole apples and vegetables without the need for chopping them first. This blender features two different speed settings as well as a pulse setting. The sound enclosure does a decent job of limiting the blender’s amount of noise while in use.

What you should consider: Although the sound enclosure helps, this is still a noisy machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Waring blender for the money

Waring Commercial BB155 2-speed 3/4 HP Bar Blender

What you need to know: This budget Waring blender is durable and packs just as much power as most of the more expensive Waring blenders.

What you’ll love: Although this blender costs roughly three times less than many other Waring blenders, it’s capable of making drinks just as smoothly and quickly. The BB155 is exceptionally easy to use.

What you should consider: The container will likely topple over if you don’t hold it in place while blending.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Waring Commercial MX1100XTX 3.5 HP Blender

What you need to know: This powerful 1,200-watt blender has more settings to choose from than a standard Waring blender.

What you’ll love: You can blend delicious smoothies in around 10-15 seconds with this capable blender. This option is significantly quieter than many other Waring blenders. The electronic keypad allows you to choose between two different speed settings, a pulse setting and even add a timer.

What you should consider: This model appears to have more quality control issues than other Waring blenders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

