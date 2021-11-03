Best vertical laptop stands

The first truly portable computer was invented by Adam Osborne in 1981. This “laptop” contained no battery unit for power, cost almost $1,800 (over $5,000 in today’s money) and weighed in at an impressive 24 pounds.

Which vertical laptop stand is best?

If you already have gone to the trouble of buying protective items such as a travel case or a protection plan, why wouldn’t you spend a little bit extra on a vertical laptop stand to keep your precious PC firmly in place? With an attractive and reliable unit like the OMOTON Double Vertical Laptop Stand Holder With Adjustable Dock protecting your laptop, you can rest assured your laptop will remain safe until you decide to release it.

What to know before you buy a vertical laptop stand

Use

In addition to its protective qualities, a good vertical laptop stand clears valuable desk space. It also allows you to direct your focus to multiple screens without dividing your attention, which greatly improves your overall performance and productivity when using multi-monitor setups.

Benefits

In addition to making sure that your laptop doesn’t accidentally wander off your desk, a vertical laptop stand helps your PC by ensuring none of your PC’s ventilation ports are blocked or obstructed in any way. In addition to ensuring that your laptop never gets close to overheating, a vertical laptop stand greatly improves the performance of your PC by promoting constant airflow and allowing your system’s components to operate at their maximum capabilities.

What to look for in a quality vertical laptop stand

Compatibility

While having a vertical laptop stand provides a number of notable benefits, it can only do so if it is capable of safely containing your laptop. As such, it is well worth considering the purchase of either a vertical laptop stand that is either specifically designed to seat your particular make and model or one that can be safely adjusted to fit a variety of sizes.

If you own multiple laptops designed for different purposes, purchase a vertical laptop stand that can house multiple laptops simultaneously.

Materials

By purchasing a vertical laptop stand made from materials such as durable SECC steel or anodized aluminum, you are investing in a stand you can easily clean and that is highly resistant to damage from scratches and scuffs.

Also consider smaller but still crucial safety features including nonslip, nontoxic silicone mats to prevent your vertical laptop stand from toppling over and taking your computer with it. Other popular safety options include utilizing rubber base pads to keep your valuable electronic equipment exactly where it should be.

Additional uses

Vertical laptop stands can protect a wide variety of gadgets. For example, adjustable vertical laptop stands that offer universal compatibility can house anything from a 4-inch smartphone to a 17.3-inch tablet, each of which can benefit from access to improved airflow.

How much you can expect to spend on a vertical laptop stand

Depending on your desired features, the materials used and any budgetary considerations, a quality vertical laptop stand can cost from $16-$30 and sometimes more.

Vertical laptop stand FAQ

Can you safely store your laptop using a vertical laptop stand?

A. Unless your particular model of laptop specifies it can’t be stored vertically, doing so provides several advantages in terms of physical safety as well as overall performance, increasing your cooling system’s efficiency and much more.

Is using a vertical laptop stand bad for your wrists?

A. Vertical laptop stands can help the user’s posture by raising the laptop’s display to a similar eye level to a conventional monitor, greatly reducing the impact of eye and neck strain by preventing you from hunching over.

What’s the best vertical laptop stand to buy?

Top vertical laptop stand

OMOTON Double Vertical Laptop Stand Holder With Adjustable Dock

What you need to know: A reliable and attractive vertical laptop stand, it is suitable for almost any kind of laptop.

What you’ll love: This unit features a double dock stand capable of supporting two laptops at the same time, is made from anodized aluminum that is scratch-resistant, and includes a wide base for added stability. It has nonslip silicone pads on the bottom.

What you should consider: Some users reported the units arrived with loose screws or screwheads that have been completely stripped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vertical laptop stand for the money

JARLINK Double Vertical Laptop Stand (Upgraded Dock Version)

What you need to know: An affordable vertical laptop stand, it is suitable for a wide variety of laptops and other gadgets.

What you’ll love: This unit is compatible with numerous laptops, including Microsoft Surface, Apple MacBook Pro/Air iPad, Chromebook, Dell, Notebooks, Acer, Samsung and Lenovo. It is constructed from anodized aluminum and comes with an Allen wrench for easy width adjustments and a sturdy weighted base.

What you should consider: Some users reported the silicone rubber mats meant to protect laptops actually caused wearing or even chipping to laptop cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Macally Adjustable Vertical Laptop Stand for Desk

What you need to know: This is a heavy-duty vertical laptop stand for ultrathin laptops such as MacBooks and tablets.

What you’ll love: This unit features construction using durable SECC steel, which is incredibly resistant to damage and very heavy. It fits any device with a width between 0.63 inches and 1.19 inches. It is ideally suited for MacBooks, comes with a two-year warranty and has easily reachable technical support.

What you should consider: Some users reported issues with the unit covering up buttons and touch-screen controls located near the bottom of the screen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Daniel Martin writes for BestReviews.

