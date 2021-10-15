Best travel blanket for airplanes

Blankets were traditionally made of wool because it is warm, fire-retardant and allows air to circulate throughout.

Which travel blanket for airplanes is best?

It is not unusual for it to be cold when flying on an airplane. For optimal comfort when flying, consider a travel blanket. Travel blankets will keep you warm and comfortable on both long and short flights. In your search for the perfect travel blanket, opt for one that is made with soft durable material, is portable and is a good size for travel.

What to consider before buying travel blankets for airplanes

Material

In your search for the best airplane travel blanket, consider one that is made from a thermal, lightweight material. A good travel blanket will keep you warm while being able to pack down into a small size. Blankets made with knit will likely be too bulky for travel. A fleece or polyester blanket will be warm but also lightweight and compact enough to travel with. The optimal blanket will not be itchy and will be made from soft, durable material. Before purchasing one, make sure it is also made with tight, durable stitching so that it lasts a long time.

Size

The size of the travel blanket that you purchase for airplanes is important — too large and you will not be able to fit it in your carry-on, too small and it will not provide optimal warmth. When searching for a travel blanket for an airplane, consider one that is medium in size. This will ensure that it covers the parts of your body you wish to keep warm while also not being too big and bulky to comfortably travel with.

Portability

A good travel blanket for an airplane will come with a portable carrying bag. This will allow it to be compact and meet airline restrictions. A portable blanket will be lightweight and able to pack down into a small convenient size. The smaller and more portable the product, the more likely it will be able to pack into a carry-on.

Travel blankets for airplanes prices

Travel blankets will cost $10-$50, depending on the size, material and brand. A product that is made of quality, durable material will be priced around $40-$50.

Tips for buying a travel blanket for airplanes

Purchase a blanket that is the same color as your luggage so that it is easier to keep everything together.

When shopping for a travel blanket for airplanes consider avoiding a color that shows dirt easily. There is more of a chance your blanket will look dirty after traveling.

Search for a travel blanket that comes with a portable case for compact use when flying.

If you are someone who gets cold easily, consider a heated travel blanket.

Travel blankets for airplanes FAQ

Can you wash your travel blanket in the washer and dryer?

A. The way to wash your travel blanket will depend on the instructions. The way a blanket is cleaned is often specific to the fabric. To find out how to clean your blanket, check the care instructions in the product description on the website. The tag will also detail these instructions. Most blankets require delicate wash and dry cycles to avoid fraying and shrinking.

What is the best size for a travel blanket for airplanes?

A. The optimal size of a blanket for travel will measure 60-by-43 inches when folded. This is a medium-sized blanket. It will not be too bulky to pack and will not drag on the floor of the cabin when flying. This is the average size of a throw blanket for the home, so it can be used after your travels.

Best travel blanket for airplanes

Best travel blanket for airplanes for the money

Worlds Best Cozy-Soft Microfleece Travel Blanket

This blanket is soft, cozy and very affordable. It is lightweight, compact and machine washable for convenience. It comes in many colors and leaves a storage room when flying. The manufacturer recommends that you don’t iron this blanket.

Best multipurpose travel blanket for airplanes

Blue Hills Premium Soft Travel Blanket

This blanket is soft and provides optimal warmth. It can also be used as a pillow and is easily stored in compact places when packing. It is made with plush material and features a hand luggage belt perfect for carrying in an airport. It is available in many colors.

Best travel blanket for airplanes to fit in a carry-on

Style Basics Travel Blanket

This travel blanket is lightweight, soft and micro-plush. It is moderately sized for multipurpose use and convenient packing. It features a built in luggage belt that allows it to slip into a carry-on. The heavy duty clip allows you to connect the blanket to your luggage when walking through the airport.

Best plush travel blanket for airplanes

Ever Snug Travel Blanket and Pillow

This product features premium quality plush fabric perfect for traveling through an airport. You can attach it to your suitcase or carry on a backpack with its hand luggage sleeve and it comes in many colors. It can be used as a pillow or a blanket and comes with a carrying case.

Best stylish travel blanket for airplanes

My Perfect Nights Travel Throw Blanket

This item is lightweight and compact and first nicely into its zippered carry-on bag. It features a convenient handle for on the go use and can be used as a blanket, pillow and a lumbar support pillow. It is made with premium coral fleece and comes in many colors.

Best travel blanket for airplanes that you can also wear

Zero Grid Premium Lightweight Travel Blanket

This lightweight blanket comes with built-in snaps for compatibility and wear. You can snap it around your neck and shoulders and wear it like an article of clothing when on the go. It is made with breathable fabric while also providing optimal warmth. It comes with a built-in zipper pack and is compact.

