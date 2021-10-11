Best TP-Link router

Try to place your TP-Link router in a central point in your home or business for the best coverage for all devices.

Which TP-Link router is best?

Your router is one of those pieces of tech equipment that you don’t want to notice. When it’s working properly, the router will do its job consistently, without you having to constantly check its status.

One of the most popular router brands is TP-Link, which delivers a large amount of bandwidth for all of your wireless devices. TP-Link models are available in a variety of price points, ensuring you can find one for your budget. Most importantly, their routers reliably carry information from your modem to your devices.

Continue reading to learn more about TP-Link routers, including our favorite model, the TP-Link AC1900 Wireless Router, which simplifies setup with a touch screen.

What to know before you buy a TP-Link router

It’s important that any TP-Link router you select has all of the latest technologies. This will give the router a longer lifespan, allowing it to work efficiently with maximum transmission speeds. Here are some primary technologies you’ll want to have:

802.11ac wireless specification: Any new TP-Link router should be able to support the latest wireless spec, 802.11ac (also called WiFi 5). The majority of newer wireless devices work well with 802.11ac. This specification is backward compatible with older devices, so they can connect to the router even if they can’t use all of the specification’s features.

Any new TP-Link router should be able to support the latest wireless spec, 802.11ac (also called WiFi 5). The majority of newer wireless devices work well with 802.11ac. This specification is backward compatible with older devices, so they can connect to the router even if they can’t use all of the specification’s features. SU-MIMO: SU-MIMO technology means the router will send and receive data from just one device at a time. If multiple devices are attached to the TP-Link router, it will take turns sending data to the devices. Ideally, this rotation happens so fast, you don’t notice it. But if several devices are in the rotation and the data load is high, you may notice a lag.

SU-MIMO technology means the router will send and receive data from just one device at a time. If multiple devices are attached to the TP-Link router, it will take turns sending data to the devices. Ideally, this rotation happens so fast, you don’t notice it. But if several devices are in the rotation and the data load is high, you may notice a lag. MU-MIMO: MU-MIMO technology allows the TP-Link router to send data to more than one device simultaneously. This is a common technology for a router that supports 802.11ac. The majority of wireless networks will require MU-MIMO technology in the router.

What to look for in a quality TP-Link router

Once you have a TP-Link router in mind that includes the technologies you want, you can then pick some features to simplify usage of the device.

2.4GHz band: The 2.4GHz band has been the standard wireless band in use with routers for several years. It has slower data transmission speeds than the 5GHz band, but it delivers a stronger signal through walls and floors than the 5GHz band.

The 2.4GHz band has been the standard wireless band in use with routers for several years. It has slower data transmission speeds than the 5GHz band, but it delivers a stronger signal through walls and floors than the 5GHz band. 5GHz band: Having a router that offers the 5GHz band gives you the best possible data speeds. However, the 5GHz band does not travel through walls and floors as well as the 2.4GHz band.

Having a router that offers the 5GHz band gives you the best possible data speeds. However, the 5GHz band does not travel through walls and floors as well as the 2.4GHz band. Both bands: Oftentimes a TP-Link router can support both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. This allows you to match the needs of each connected device.

Oftentimes a TP-Link router can support both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. This allows you to match the needs of each connected device. Wired ports: Although a router delivers a wireless signal to your devices, you may want to hardwire some units. Look for a router with Ethernet ports and USB ports. Devices wired to the router can access maximum data transfer speeds, which is perfect for streaming video, for example. Newer TP-Link routers should offer at least one port that supports gigabit Ethernet, which delivers the best transmission speeds.

How much you can expect to spend on a TP-Link router

Although you can find TP-Link routers for less than $50, users can expect to spend $50-$150 for a quality unit. For high-demand networks, you could spend up to $500 on your router.

TP-Link router FAQ

Q. Do all TP-Link routers work with Amazon Alexa or Google Home?

A. The majority of the routers are compatible with those virtual home assistants. However, you should always double-check compatibility before you buy.

Q. Is my TP-Link router going to automatically have the best encryption enabled?

A. Not necessarily. The routers will have encryption capabilities, but you will have to turn on this feature. Look to use the newer WPA2 format for the best results.

What are the best TP-Link routers to buy?

Top TP-Link router

TP-Link’s AC1900 Wireless Router

What you should know: With a touch screen, you’ll be able to operate this router far more easily than other models.

What you’ll love: Delivers a maximum 1,900Mbps of bandwidth, which is excellent performance. Setup is an easy process.

What you should consider: Although the router is generally easy to operate, a few things, like changing the router’s password, are unnecessarily cumbersome.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top TP-Link router for money

TP-Link’s AC2600 Smart WiFi Router

What you should know: Excellent price point for a router that includes the newest security features and connection technologies.

What you’ll love: Offers three external antennas that you can use to send a steady signal in the direction of the devices that need the most bandwidth.

What you should consider: The longevity of this model is questionable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TP-Link’s AC2300 Wireless Router

What you should know: You’ll appreciate the high level of data transmission speeds this router carries, as well as its user-friendly design.

What you’ll love: Contains technology that ensures a strong wireless signal. Its three antennas deliver good directional performance.

What you should consider: Price is a little high. Oddly, the unit’s power cord is shorter than that of other models, which is an unnecessary hassle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kyle Schurman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.