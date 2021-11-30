Tennis skirts are for more than just for tennis: Runners, weightlifters and even casual dressers find tennis skirts are a smart and stylish addition to their wardrobe.

Which tennis skirts are best?

Playing sports of any kind requires not only the right equipment but the right clothing. Tennis is a highly active sport that necessitates freedom of movement in the tops and bottoms worn, making tennis skirts a versatile and comfortable option.

When you’re shopping for the best tennis skirt, there are plenty that can look and feel great on the court. Whether you’re playing a tennis clinic or a three-set match, tennis skirts promote functionality, fitting snugly while the material moves with the body. The Baleaf Women’s High-Waisted Tennis Skirt is adaptable and a top-notch choice for tennis players, golfers and runners.

What to know before you buy a tennis skirt

Parts of a tennis skirt

Tennis skirts consist of two key parts: the outer skirt and the undershort. Department stores often label this style a “skort.” For many, it’s a summer fashion must-have. The typical tennis skirt design offers both coverage and style, as the skirt reaches from your waist to your mid or upper thigh.

Material

Assuming you’re active while wearing your tennis skirt, you’ll likely experience some perspiration. Weather and duration of play determine an athlete’s sweat quotient; a player might feel a light forehead beading or a full-body soaking. If you tend to experience the latter, a moisture-wicking skirt may be essential. This feature allows you to stay cool and dry, even when you’re active for a long period.

Waist fit

Fit is fundamental to clothes-buying decisions. A comfortable waistband is a priority when wearing a tennis skirt, and a waistband that leaves a mark around your waistline reveals a sizing issue. Read all size charts included in the product descriptions to avoid after-purchase regrets. If the size chart includes measurement ranges, use a tape measure, since many clothing manufacturers offer non-standard sizing.

Length

The length of your tennis skirt is important in more ways than one. Think about how much coverage you want for your activities, as well as how the hem may interact with your skin, since excessive friction on the wrong spot may cause irritation. Check the product description for the length and use a tape measure to understand exactly where the hem will fall when you wear the skirt.

What to look for in a quality tennis skirt

Pockets

The number of pockets on a tennis skirt varies, but you’ll usually find two or three. Make sure you have at least one pocket on both the right and left hip. You may also find a third bonus pocket at the back in the waistline. This space is handy for storing your license, credit card, earbuds or lip balm.

Silicone leg grippers

A material strip that lines the inner hems of the undershorts may be the best feature of a tennis skirt. On each leg, silicone leg grippers gently hug the thigh and keep the shorts in place, even during active play. Silicone leg grippers also secure an extra ball just inside the hemline.

Drawcord

A drawcord is an effective feature that keeps your skirt in place during active trail running, court play or lifting in the gym. If you wear your tennis skirt often enough, you may stretch out the elastic over time, and the drawcord can give your tennis skirt more life.

How much you can expect to spend on a tennis skirt

There are plenty of tennis skirts available, and they usually cost $20-$40. Tennis skirts with extra features and moisture-wicking fabric typically cost more.

Tennis skirt FAQ

Can you wear tennis skirts for running?

A. Yes, tennis skirts are very versatile. Athletes in all kinds of sports, especially runners, often find the tennis skirt to be a nice substitute for shorts since it offers more coverage.

Can I wear a tennis skirt if I’m not an athlete?

A. Yes, many people do. Tennis skirts have become a closet staple because they’re functional and stylish. If you want a garment that offers a little something more than traditional sport shorts, a tennis skirt might be a good option.

What are the best tennis skirts to buy?

Top tennis skirt

Baleaf Women’s High-Waisted Tennis Skirt

What you need to know: This skirt is designed for both fitness activities and casualwear.

What you’ll love: The silicone leg grippers keep your shorts in place so they don’t ride up while you’re working out. The flexible mesh shorts underneath the skirt offer plenty of built-in pockets for tennis balls or personal items.

What you should consider: Some find the length of the skirt too short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tennis skirt for the money

Ekouaer Women’s Athletic Skort with Pockets

What you need to know: If you need a tennis skirt that will more than meet your needs, consider this Ekouaer skort.

What you’ll love: The wide waistband offers additional comfort and coverage, while the cut and design give it extra flair. It has moisture-wicking fabric, headphone cable cutouts and hidden pockets.

What you should consider: This tennis skirt is a little more expensive than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Werena Women’s Pleated Tennis Skirt with Pockets

What you need to know: This skirt is made with 5% spandex, which offers additional stretch for the extra-active mover.

What you’ll love: It comes in a variety of colors, so you can build a collection of bright options for your workout.

What you should consider: Some find this skirt runs small, so be sure to check the size chart in the description.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

María Felicia Kelley writes for BestReviews.

