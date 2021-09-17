Best sweatpants for men

If your drawstring slips out and you are patient, it is possible to carefully rethread it by working an attached safety pin through the channel until it comes out the other end.

Which sweatpants for men are best?

Now more than ever, a pair (or two) of stylish sweatpants is a staple in a man’s wardrobe. Sweatpants that feature a comfortable fit but are also fashionable enough to be worn in public are ideal. However, not just any sweatpants fit the bill; you need to be a knowledgeable consumer to find the best pair.

Our top pick, Under Armour’s Hustle Fleece Pants, is both comfortable and stylish, making them a versatile piece of apparel.

What to know before you buy sweatpants for men

Sizing

Because of the casual fit, you only tend to get general sizing descriptions such as small, medium, large, X-large, and XX-large when shopping for men’s sweatpants. These descriptions do not include the inseam, which will vary from brand to brand. Pay attention to consumer reviews. If there are a number of individuals pointing out that the legs are too long or too short, you’ll have a good idea of how a pair of sweatpants will fit.

Materials

The most common materials for sweatpants are cotton, cotton blend and polyester. Cotton is durable and softens over time, but is prone to shrinking. Cotton blend is like cotton on steroids: It offers the same benefits but does not shrink and holds up better in general. Polyester doesn’t breathe as well as cotton or cotton blends, but it is lighter and fairly durable.

What to look for in quality sweatpants for men

Waistband

The waistband is what allows a pair of sweats to stay up. Some have elastic while others have a drawstring. Many brands include both. If you are between sizes, elastic can be an awkward fit (too tight or too loose). The drawstring or drawstring with elastic is a better option for fit, but often gives the pants a baggier look.

Cuffs

If there are elastic cuffs on your sweatpants, they will have a more fitted and stylish look. Some individuals, however, do not like the feel of cuffs and prefer a more relaxed fit with open bottoms.

Pockets

The pockets in sweatpants are often found on the side seams. Some styles also feature a back pocket while others have no pockets at all. Many individuals never use the pockets in their sweatpants because items placed in them can pull the pants down or they may fall out. If you prefer pockets, make sure the sweatpants that you are considering have this feature.

Aesthetics

The design, color and addition of a logo are aesthetic options that help the user reveal a little bit of personal style. A neutral color with a discreet designer logo makes a completely different statement than does a neon lime pair of sweatpants. Choose the look that best expresses who you are.

How much you can expect to spend on sweatpants for men

A pair of budget-friendly sweatpants cost less than $25. These will likely be cotton or cotton blend. Designer sweatpants that are primarily a fashion statement start at around $75. In between are the higher-quality name-brand sweatpants that are suitable for working out or, in some instances, casual wear.

Sweatpants for men FAQ

What can you do if your sweatpants keeping falling down from the weight of your phone?

A. Unfortunately, this can be a common problem with sweatpants. If you are using them for casual wear, consider donning a jacket with zippered pockets to hold your phone. If you are wearing them for working out, an armband might be a better option.

Is it worth it to buy multiple pairs of sweatpants if you work out every day?

A. If you put your sweatpants through heavy-duty use, it is wise to purchase two or three pairs. Not only does that allow you to be more flexible with your washing schedule, it can extend the wearable life of your sweatpants.

What’s the best sweatpants for men to buy?

Top sweatpants for men

Under Armour’s Hustle Fleece Pants

What you need to know: A sleek pair of sweatpants, it is stylish enough to be worn outside of the home or gym.

What you’ll love: These straight-leg sweatpants have pockets, an elastic waistband and a drawstring closure. The sweatpants have a comfortable fit, and they are available in a variety of colors.

What you should consider: This style runs a little longer in the legs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sweatpants for men for the money

Southpole Active Basic Jogger Fleece Pants

What you need to know: A comfortable pair of affordable sweatpants, they are available in more than 30 colors and pocket configurations.

What you’ll love: This line of sportswear features ribbed ankles and an elastic waist with a drawstring closure. They are fitted enough to be worn outside the gym, and are available in big and tall sizes.

What you should consider: As with other softer sweatpants, take care when washing to ensure the longest life.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Leapparel 3D Joggers Pants

What you need to know: If you like standing out, the wild designs featured on these sweatpants will appeal to your aesthetic sensibilities.

What you’ll love: These bold sweatpants are manufactured using cotton, polyester and spandex so they feel smooth on your legs. The outrageous stylings make them ideal for teens or those wishing to reveal a vibrant personality.

What you should consider: These sweatpants have a snugger fit than other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

