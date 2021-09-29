Best snow cone machine

For a healthier alternative to the traditional snowcone, try topping your dessert with freshly cut mango or strawberries. You can also try using sugar-free syrup.

Which snow cone machine is best?

Snow cones are refreshing, cool and decadently sweet. But sometimes it’s hard to find a snow cone stand when you get a craving for this summertime treat. Many people have started buying snow cone machines so they can make them at home.

A snow cone machine primarily operates by crushing ice to the desired consistency. Once the ice is in your cup, simply drizzle on your preferred syrup and enjoy! For a high-quality machine that produces lots of ice in seconds, the Snowie LLC Little Snowie 2 Ice Shaver is the top pick.

What to know before you buy a snow cone machine

Snow cones vs. shaved ice

Although they may look similar, there are some key differences between snow cones and shaved ice desserts. Snow cone machines produce ice that’s crunchy and solid, while shaved ice machines make ice that’s fluffy, lightweight and should be eaten with a spoon. Although both are delicious and refreshing summertime treats, snow cones typically take longer to melt and are thick enough to eat directly off the cone.

Syrup

Syrup is what makes a snow cone sweet and gives the dessert its memorable look. It comes in a wide variety of tasty flavors like cherry, blue raspberry and grape. Since store-bought snow cone syrup is typically made with high-fructose corn syrup, some consumers choose to make their own syrup at home.

Snow cone making tips

For the best results, let your ice thaw for a few minutes before adding it to your machine. This will produce better consistency. And remember you can only add ice to your snow cone machine. Adding syrup to the machine will make a mess and cause damage.

When pouring syrup onto your snow cone, start around the outside edges and work your way towards the center of the ice. Once you reach the center, pour it straight down the middle for a second or two for the perfect distribution of flavor.

Try mixing and matching syrups to create fun new flavors. Whether it’s strawberry and banana or something more exciting, the possibilities are endless.

Planning your kid’s birthday party? Add a snow cone machine to make the event extra interactive and fun.

What to look for in a quality snow cone machine

Safety

Since snow cone machines use sharp blades to crush the ice, look for a model that comes with a secure covering or lid. Never let kids operate a snow cone machine without adult supervision.

Style

A snow cone machine can appear in a wide variety of different styles. Some have a classic look that resembles an old-fashioned ice cream stand, while others are sleeker with transparent components.

Capacity

If you’re just using a snow cone machine to enjoy the treats at home, the size and capacity of the device aren’t a huge issue. But if you need a snow cone machine to entertain an entire birthday party, look for a model that processes at least 100 pounds of ice an hour.

User-friendly

While the devices are usually pretty user-friendly, some cheap snow cone machines may use manual operation. This method requires the user to turn a handle to crush the ice. Others can crush pounds of ice in seconds with a single press of a button.

Accessories

Some snow cone machines come with additional accessories like paper cones, spoons and ice scoops. These extras are particularly useful if you want snow cones for a birthday party or social gathering.

How much you can expect to spend on a snow cone machine

The cost of a snow cone machine varies depending on its power and size. Most countertop models cost around $20-$75, while professional-grade machines typically exceed $100.

Snow cone machine FAQ

How do I clean my snow cone machine?

A. As with all appliances, unplug the machine before cleaning. Then, use a mixture of vinegar and water to wipe down all of the components. Avoid using soap as this could damage the device.

What flavor is Tiger’s Blood?

A. Tiger’s Blood is one of the most popular and mysterious flavors of snow cone syrup! It’s traditionally a mixture of watermelon, coconut and strawberry.

What’s the best snow cone machine to buy?

Top snow cone machine

Snowie LLC Little Snowie 2 Ice Shaver

What you need to know: This commercial-quality machine uses regular ice cubes to produce classic snow cones in seconds.

What you’ll love: Snowie is widely recognized for its professional-grade machines. This model uses a high-speed motor and stainless steel blade to produce perfectly crushed ice in three seconds. It also comes with accessories like an ice shaper and spoons.

What you should consider: Although popular, this snow cone machine is considerably more expensive than similar products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top snow cone machine for the money

Hawaiian Shaved Ice Electric Snow Cone Machine

What you need to know: This affordable snow cone machine has premium components and an automatic shut-off feature for added safety.

What you’ll love: Budget-friendly and perfect for kids, this snow cone machine is compact and easy to use. It comes with a safety shield and an adjustable stainless steel blade. The device is small enough to unplug and store in a cabinet when not in use.

What you should consider: Some users note that this machine is louder than comparable models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Snow cone machine worth checking out

Nostalgia Snow Cone Maker

What you need to know: Fun and simple, this machine boasts a vintage look and fits easily on a countertop.

What you’ll love: This snow cone machine features a fun, classic design for parties and family gatherings. It also has a 360-degree viewing window, so you can watch it make the ice. It includes two reusable cones with an accompanying ice scoop.

What you should consider: While nice to look at, this machine is somewhat slow and louder than other devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.