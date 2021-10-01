Small gaming keyboards come in several different size configurations, so deciding on exactly what kind of keyboard you want before buying can help you make sure you’re happy with your purchase.

Which small gaming keyboard is best?

The best small gaming keyboard for a particular buyer will largely depend on the buyer’s needs, but a few keyboard features will determine what keyboards remain most popular. While small gaming keyboards come in several configurations, most include valuable features like swift key response times, comfortable layouts and colorful per-key LED backlighting.

Out of the many small gaming keyboard models available, the Razer Hunstman Miniature 60% Size Gaming Keyboard offers one of the most ergonomic reduced-size keyboard configurations out there and comes at a reasonable price point.

What to know before you buy a small gaming keyboard

Small gaming keyboard configurations

Ultimately, the best gaming keyboards will be those that match the buyer’s preferences, though many reduced-key gaming keyboards are preferred by gamers everywhere. The smallest gaming keyboards usually include a one-handed gaming keyboard configuration that only includes around 35 keys, while you can format small full-keyboard options in 60%, 75%, or tenkeyless sizes.

Gaming-only keyboards vs. versatile keyboard use

Depending on if you plan to use your small gaming keyboard for more than just gaming, you may elect to simply get a one-handed keyboard to save some money and create the most minimal setup possible. However, doing so will result in you having a keyboard with only about half of the necessary letter keys, meaning that it isn’t suitable for more than just playing games.

Keyboard bundles

Another thing to consider is that many keyboard models can be purchased in a bundle, allowing the user to easily buy other accessories with their keyboard like a mouse, mousepad or sometimes both.

What to look for in a quality small gaming keyboard

Ergonomic keyboard layout

Keyboards that feature a comfortable, ergonomic layout are both the ones that are best for day-to-day gameplay and will allow the user to get the most long-term use possible out of the unit. This can include how the keys are spaced from each other, how easy they are to press, and other accessories that can help, like cushioned wristpads.

Quick keystroke response time

If you’re a competitive gamer, the most crucial feature for any keyboard to include is a fast response time since this will help minimize lag while playing games online and even in local/single-player games. Most keyboards include a response time between 1 and 2ms, with the lower end of the spectrum equating to faster response times.

RGB backlit keys

In most cases, gaming keyboards today include beautiful LED backlighting for the keys, which can allow any gamer to enjoy their desk and gaming spaces even more. While some LED-backlit keyboards will only include one color shared across all the keys, others may allow the user to determine which RGB colors to use for each key, giving them the ultimate in customizability.

How much you can expect to spend on a small gaming keyboard

The price of small gaming keyboards can vary significantly, with cheap small gaming keyboards sometimes costing as little as $15, while other small gaming keyboards may be priced between $75-$150.

Small gaming keyboard FAQ

Are gaming keyboards loud?

A. While most keyboards aren’t particularly loud, at least compared to regular keyboards, some even include soft-touch features that can help minimize the volume of each keypress.

Is a small gaming keyboard good for typing?

A. except for one-handed keyboards, which usually don’t include a full alphabet’s worth of keys, you can use any small gaming keyboard typically for typing.

What are the best small gaming keyboards to buy?

Top small gaming keyboard

Razer Huntsman Miniature 60% Size RGB Backlit Small Gaming Keyboard in White

What you need to know: This 60% mechanical gaming keyboard features the optimal form factor, as well as a minimal, clean white key look and per-key RGB backlighting for an excellent gaming keyboard.

What you’ll love: This small gaming keyboard features extremely quick response times, as well as onboard color memory and the ability to use it with Alexa for voice commands. Alongside the clean white RGB-backlit design, the company also offers a black and a green-key keyboard in the same 60% configuration.

What you should consider: Some users complained that this keyboard is a little more flexible than other keyboards, causing concerns about long-term durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top small gaming keyboard for the money

Logitech G PRO Mechanical RGB Tenkeyless Small Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a small gaming keyboard that’s a bit bigger than the average 60% or 75% configurations, this tenkeyless gaming keyboard is still fairly small and includes a lightning-fast response, with a simple black design and RGB-backlit keys.

What you’ll love: This powerful Logitech keyboard offers a great, compact tenkeyless design and is thin and easily transportable. In addition, it comes in a minimal black with RGB backlighting, and the company offers several bundles for adding other accessories.

What you should consider: Buyers looking for the smallest possible keyboard size noted that this keyboard is a little bigger than some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

RedThunder One-Handed 35-Key RGB Gaming Ergonomic Small Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: Those seeking the utmost in small gaming keyboards can find both an affordable keyboard solution and an ultra-minimal one in this 35-key ergonomic gaming keyboard from RedThunder.

What you’ll love: The tiny size of this keyboard makes it suitable for any desk, featuring just the necessary gaming keys, a few shortcut keys, and leaving a lot of space for the user’s mouse. In addition, it includes RGB-backlit keys for an aesthetically pleasing desk display, and it features super-fast response times for the ultimate in immersive gaming.

What you should consider: Since it only includes 35 keys, this one-handed gaming keyboard isn’t particularly suitable for regular computer use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

